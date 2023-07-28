Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research have developed a bifunctional solar battery device that enables simultaneous light charging, charge storing, and electric discharging. The device relies on a bifunctional carbon nitride photoanode to harvest sunlight and store its energy via trapped electrons.Solar batteries, combining both solar cells and batteries in the same device, are a novel decentralized and integrated approach to renewable energy supply. Such a design is proposed to minimize losses caused by charge extraction from the solar cell, wiring, and voltage or current ...

