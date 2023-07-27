PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported second quarter 2023 net earnings of $477 million, or $1.89 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings was $483 million, or $1.92 per diluted share. This compares to second quarter 2022 net earnings of $978 million, or $3.42 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2022 was $1,116 million, or $3.89 per diluted share.

Commenting on the second quarter's performance, U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said, "We are pleased to deliver strong results for the quarter, supported by healthy sequential growth in the Mini Mill segment in both adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin. We generated $713 million of cash from operations in the quarter and free cash flow of $101 million, further strengthening our balance sheet. Our in-flight strategic projects remain fully funded and we are prioritizing direct returns consistent with our capital allocation framework, with $86 million returned to stockholders through buybacks and dividends in the second quarter."

Burritt continued, "We are executing exceptionally well against our strategic initiatives, with all in-flight projects progressing on-time and on-budget. Notably, our non-grain oriented, or NGO, electrical steel line at Big River Steel is currently being commissioned and on track to start-up later in the third quarter. Customer demand has been robust for our NGO steels and we are pleased to announce that we've already secured our first customer orders in both industrial and electric vehicle markets."

Commenting on the Company's Best for All strategy, Burritt concluded, "We are an essential partner to the countries and communities where we operate. Notably, we are supplying customers with cutting edge steels that are mined, melted and made in the USA. Our strategy is expanding our competitive advantages and generating growth and returns for stockholders as we strengthen domestic supply chains and support advanced manufacturing returning to our shores. We remain bullish for U. S. Steel."

Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 5,008 $ 6,290 $ 9,478 $ 11,524 Segment earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes Flat-Rolled $ 231 $ 793 $ 224 $ 1,322 Mini Mill 132 270 144 548 U. S. Steel Europe 72 280 38 544 Tubular 157 107 389 184 Other (12 ) (12 ) (9 ) (5 ) Total segment earnings before interest and income taxes $ 580 $ 1,438 $ 786 $ 2,593 Other items not allocated to segments (16 ) (184 ) (33 ) (221 ) Earnings before interest and income taxes $ 564 $ 1,254 $ 753 $ 2,372 Net interest and other financial benefits (57 ) (8 ) (118 ) (18 ) Income tax expense 144 284 195 530 Net earnings $ 477 $ 978 $ 676 $ 1,860 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.89 $ 3.42 $ 2.67 $ 6.45 Adjusted net earnings (a) $ 483 $ 1,116 $ 678 $ 2,026 Adjusted net earnings per diluted share (a) $ 1.92 $ 3.89 $ 2.68 $ 7.01 Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (a) $ 804 $ 1,636 $ 1,231 $ 2,989 (a) Please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document for the reconciliation of these amounts. The prior year was retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of stock-based compensation expense.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING STATISTICS Average realized price: ($/net ton unless otherwise noted) (a) Flat-Rolled 1,088 1,339 1,050 1,352 Mini Mill 1,011 1,331 897 1,349 U. S. Steel Europe 965 1,217 939 1,162 U. S. Steel Europe (€/net ton) 886 1,142 868 1,064 Tubular 3,493 2,727 3,636 2,543 Steel shipments (thousands of net tons): (a) Flat-Rolled 2,235 2,365 4,513 4,312 Mini Mill 587 615 1,246 1,122 U. S. Steel Europe 1,034 1,067 1,917 2,177 Tubular 111 136 242 264 Total steel shipments 3,967 4,183 7,918 7,875 Intersegment steel (unless otherwise noted) shipments (thousands of net tons): Mini Mill to Flat-Rolled 142 110 225 199 Flat-Rolled to Mini Mill - 23 - 23 Flat-Rolled to Mini Mill (pig iron) 86 - 115 - Flat-Rolled to USSE (b) 159 82 458 82 Raw steel production (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled 2,529 2,424 4,922 4,629 Mini Mill 749 750 1,508 1,351 U. S. Steel Europe 1,213 1,216 2,305 2,304 Tubular 129 168 300 324 Raw steel capability utilization: (c) Flat-Rolled 77 % 74 % 75 % 71 % Mini Mill 91 % 91 % 92 % 83 % U. S. Steel Europe 97 % 98 % 93 % 93 % Tubular 57 % 75 % 67 % 73 % CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions) Flat-Rolled 104 112 243 229 Mini Mill 488 179 1,051 390 U. S. Steel Europe 16 17 42 34 Tubular 5 3 17 7 Other Businesses - - - - Total $ 613 $ 311 $ 1,353 $ 660 (a) Excludes intersegment shipments. (b) Consists of coal in 2023 and iron ore pellets and fines in 2022. (c) Based on annual raw steel production capability of 13.2 million net tons for Flat-Rolled, 3.3 million net tons for Mini Mill, 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe and 0.9 million net tons for Tubular.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 5,008 $ 6,290 $ 9,478 $ 11,524 Operating expenses (income): Cost of sales 4,161 4,661 8,114 8,484 Selling, general and administrative expenses 103 112 202 229 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 224 198 445 396 Earnings from investees (38 ) (95 ) (25 ) (131 ) Asset impairment charges - 151 4 157 Restructuring and other charges 2 17 3 34 Other gains, net (8 ) (8 ) (18 ) (17 ) Total operating expenses 4,444 5,036 8,725 9,152 Earnings before interest and income taxes 564 1,254 753 2,372 Net interest and other financial benefits (57 ) (8 ) (118 ) (18 ) Earnings before income taxes 621 1,262 871 2,390 Income tax expense 144 284 195 530 Net earnings 477 978 676 1,860 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 477 $ 978 $ 676 $ 1,860 COMMON STOCK DATA: Net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation Stockholders Basic $ 2.12 $ 3.80 $ 2.99 $ 7.17 Diluted $ 1.89 $ 3.42 $ 2.67 $ 6.45 Weighted average shares, in thousands Basic 225,538 257,267 226,430 259,348 Diluted 254,155 286,680 255,757 289,246 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Operating activities: Net earnings $ 676 $ 1,860 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 445 396 Asset impairment charges 4 157 Restructuring and other charges 3 34 Pensions and other postretirement benefits (84 ) (106 ) Deferred income taxes 135 247 Working capital changes (111 ) (925 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 48 229 Other operating activities (222 ) (216 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 894 1,676 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,353 ) (660 ) Proceeds from cost reimbursement government grants - 53 Proceeds from sale of assets 3 12 Other investing activities - (7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,350 ) (602 ) Financing activities: Issuance of long-term debt, net of financing costs 238 4 Repayment of long-term debt (20 ) (73 ) Common stock repurchased (150 ) (522 ) Proceeds from government incentives - 82 Other financing activities (42 ) (39 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 26 (548 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8 (27 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (422 ) 499 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 3,539 2,600 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,117 $ 3,099

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,080 $ 3,504 Receivables, net 1,864 1,635 Inventories 2,540 2,359 Other current assets 351 368 Total current assets 7,835 7,866 Operating lease assets 129 146 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,436 8,492 Investments and long-term receivables, net 832 840 Intangibles, net 457 478 Goodwill 920 920 Other noncurrent assets 700 716 Total assets $ 20,309 $ 19,458 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 3,112 3,016 Payroll and benefits payable 457 493 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 98 63 Other current liabilities 405 387 Total current liabilities 4,072 3,959 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 90 105 Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 4,153 3,914 Employee benefits 139 209 Deferred income tax liabilities 576 456 Other long-term liabilities 461 504 United States Steel Corporation stockholders' equity 10,725 10,218 Noncontrolling interests 93 93 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,309 $ 19,458

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings and diluted net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation, as reported $ 477 $ 1.89 $ 978 $ 3.42 $ 676 $ 2.67 $ 1,860 $ 6.45 Restructuring and other charges 2 17 3 34 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 12 16 23 32 VEBA asset surplus adjustment (8 ) - (30 ) - Asset impairment charges - 151 4 157 Environmental remediation charges 2 - 2 - Other charges, net - - 1 (2 ) Adjusted pre-tax net earnings to United States Steel Corporation 485 1,162 679 2,081 Tax impact of adjusted items (b) (2 ) (46 ) (1 ) (55 ) Adjusted net earnings and diluted net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 483 $ 1.92 $ 1,116 $ 3.89 $ 678 $ 2.68 $ 2,026 $ 7.01 Weight average diluted ordinary shares outstanding, in millions 254.2 286.7 255.8 289.2 (a) The prior year was retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of stock-based compensation expense. The adjustment was $9 million, $17 million, $12 million and $24 million, net of taxes, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) The tax impact of adjusted items for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 is calculated using a blended tax rate of 24%. The tax impact of adjusted items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was calculated using a blended tax rate of 25%.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 477 $ 978 $ 676 $ 1,860 Income tax expense 144 284 195 530 Net interest and other financial benefits (57 ) (8 ) (118 ) (18 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 224 198 445 396 EBITDA 788 1,452 1,198 2,768 Restructuring and other charges 2 17 3 34 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 12 16 23 32 Asset impairment charges - 151 4 157 Environmental remediation charges 2 - 2 - Other charges, net - - 1 (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 804 $ 1,636 $ 1,231 $ 2,989 (a) The prior year was retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of stock-based compensation expense.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF PAST TWELVE MONTHS OF FREE AND INVESTABLE CASH FLOW 3rd 4th 1st 2nd Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Total of the (Dollars in millions) 2022 2022 2023 2023 Four Quarters Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,074 $ 755 $ 181 $ 713 $ 2,723 Net cash used in investing activities (463 ) (614 ) (738 ) (612 ) (2,427 ) Free cash flow 611 141 (557 ) 101 296 Strategic capital expenditures 330 479 565 476 1,850 Investable free cash flow $ 941 $ 620 $ 8 $ 577 $ 2,146

We present adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, as additional measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings, is a relevant indicator of trends relating to our operating performance and provides management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of items that include: restructuring and other charges, stock-based compensation expense, VEBA asset surplus adjustment, asset impairment charges, environmental remediation charges, tax impact of adjusted items and other charges, net (Adjustment Items). Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain Adjustment Items. We present adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations by excluding the effects of events that can obscure underlying trends. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company's liquidity. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance because management does not consider the Adjustment Items when evaluating the Company's financial performance. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net earnings, earnings per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We also present free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure of cash generated from operations after any investing activity and investable free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure of cash generated from operations, after any investing activity adjusted for strategic capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow and investable free cash flow provides further insight into the Company's overall utilization of cash. A condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited), condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited), condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) and preliminary supplemental statistics (unaudited) for U. S. Steel are attached.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "target," "forecast," "aim," "should," "plan," "goal," "future," "will," "may," and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities or operating capabilities, the timing, size and form of share repurchase transactions, operating or financial performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, changes in the global economic environment, including supply and demand conditions, inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions and changes in prices for our products, international trade duties and other aspects of international trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, statements regarding our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, statements regarding existing or new regulations and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

References to "U. S. Steel," "the Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to United States Steel Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, and references to "Big River Steel" refer to Big River Steel Holdings LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated by the context.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company's customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

