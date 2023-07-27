COVINGTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:"AFBI") (the "Company"), the holding company for Affinity Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

At or for the three months ended, Performance Ratios: June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net income (in thousands) $ 1,590 $ 1,722 $ 1,699 $ 1,861 $ 1,783 Diluted earnings per share 0.24 0.26 0.26 0.27 0.27 Common book value per share 18.34 18.02 17.73 17.37 17.51 Tangible book value per share (1) 15.47 15.20 14.92 14.57 14.68 Total assets (in thousands) 876,905 932,302 791,283 776,390 766,679 Return on average assets 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.95 % 0.95 % Return on average equity 5.37 % 5.90 % 5.78 % 6.30 % 6.13 % Equity to assets 13.45 % 12.69 % 14.80 % 14.84 % 15.05 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.59 % 10.92 % 12.75 % 12.75 % 12.93 % Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.58 % 3.85 % 4.12 % 4.06 % Efficiency ratio 71.68 % 69.73 % 71.38 % 67.62 % 67.23 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and reconciliation to GAAP.

Net Income

Net income was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as a result of an increase in deposit interest expense offset by an increase in interest income.

Net income was $3.3 million for six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as a result of an increase in deposit interest expense and recognition of the remaining fair value mark on the acquired Federal Home Loan Bank advances that was recognized upon payoff in first quarter 2022, partially offset by an increase in interest income.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was due to an increase in deposit costs generally offset by an increase in interest income.

Net interest income was $13.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $14.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was due to an increase in deposit costs and recognition of the remaining fair value mark on acquired FHLB advances that was recognized upon payoff in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase in interest income.

Net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased to 3.17% from 4.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased to 3.37% from 4.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decreases in the margin relate to increases in cost of funds exceeding our increases in interest income. The decrease in the margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was also impacted by the fair value mark on the FHLB advances from acquisition that was recognized upon payoff in first quarter 2022. Adjusted Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation) decreased 61 basis points from 3.98% at six months ended June 30, 2022 to 3.37%.

Noninterest income increased $30,000 to $678,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and remained stable at $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Non-interest expense increased $47,000 to $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to an increase in occupancy expense, and decreased $517,000 to $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease was a result of the FHLB prepayment penalties paid in first quarter 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $85.6 million to $876.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $791.3 million at December 31, 2022, as we increased cash to further enhance liquidity.

Total gross loans increased $16.9 million to $663.1 million at June 30, 2023 from $646.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to steady loan demand.

Non-owner occupied office loans totaled $25.1 million at June 30, 2023; average LTV on these loans is 43%; $9.6 million medical/ dental tenants $15.5 million to other various tenants.

Investment securities held-to-maturity unrealized losses were $847,000, net of tax. Investment securities available-for-sale unrealized losses were $6.7 million, net of tax.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $82.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $26.3 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in deposits.

Deposits increased by $73.9 million to $731.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $657.2 million at December 31, 2022, in part due to increases in certificates of deposits of $109.9 million offset by $36.1 million decreases in non-time deposits, as customers increased deposits in higher-yielding accounts during the current interest rate environment. The certificates of deposits increase included brokered deposits totaling $81.6 million. Brokered deposits have an average life of 2.7 years and an average interest rate of 4.90%.

Uninsured deposits were approximately $93.9 million at June 30, 2023 and represented 12.8% of total deposits.

Borrowings increased by $10.0 million to $20.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2022 as we continue to evaluate borrowing needs related to enhancing bank liquidity.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans decreased to $6.2 million at June 30, 2023 from $6.7 million at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 150.0% at June 30, 2023, as compared to 138.8% at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for credit losses decreased to 1.40% at June 30, 2023 from 1.46% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

Net loan charge-offs were $72,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $25,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

About Affinity Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is a Maryland corporation based in Covington, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Affinity Bank, opened in 1928 and currently operates a full-service office in Atlanta, Georgia, two full-service offices in Covington, Georgia, and a loan production office serving the Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which describe the future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, interest rates and inflation; changes in asset quality; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; changes in laws or regulations; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in technology; failures or breaches of our IT security systems; our ability to introduce new products and services and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate acquired operations or assets; changes in accounting policies and practices; our ability to retain key employees; and the effects of natural disasters and geopolitical events, including terrorism, conflict and acts of war. These risks and other uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Average Balance Sheets

The following tables set forth average balance sheets, average annualized yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. No tax-equivalent yield adjustments have been made, as the effects would be immaterial. All average balances are monthly average balances. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred fees, discounts, and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or interest expense.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 665,921 $ 8,727 5.26 % $ 613,396 $ 7,283 4.76 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 34,131 521 6.13 % - - - Investment securities available-for-sale 50,758 428 3.38 % 46,461 279 2.40 % Interest-earning deposits and federal funds 93,116 1,150 4.95 % 41,856 79 0.76 % Other investments 2,167 37 6.90 % 1,187 12 3.95 % Total interest-earning assets 846,093 10,863 5.15 % 702,900 7,653 4.36 % Non-interest-earning assets 52,023 51,662 Total assets $ 898,116 $ 754,562 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 95,317 $ 56 0.23 % $ 97,618 $ 45 0.19 % Money market accounts 137,306 825 2.41 % 150,863 93 0.25 % Savings accounts 88,152 558 2.54 % 82,478 87 0.42 % Certificates of deposit 240,954 2,346 3.91 % 90,194 259 1.15 % Total interest-bearing deposits 561,729 3,785 2.70 % 421,153 484 0.46 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 35,495 385 4.35 % 14,478 28 0.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 597,224 4,170 2.80 % 435,631 512 0.47 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 182,140 202,296 Total liabilities 779,364 637,927 Total stockholders' equity 118,752 116,635 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 898,116 $ 754,562 Net interest rate spread 2.35 % 3.89 % Net interest income $ 6,693 $ 7,141 Net interest margin 3.17 % 4.06 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 658,887 $ 17,018 5.21 % $ 604,464 $ 14,279 4.76 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 33,518 1,025 6.17 % - - - Investment securities available-for-sale 49,806 838 3.39 % 47,549 539 2.26 % Interest-earning deposits and federal funds 69,568 1,638 4.75 % 45,026 97 0.43 % Other investments 2,403 72 6.07 % 1,094 17 3.21 % Total interest-earning assets 814,182 20,591 5.10 % 698,133 14,932 4.28 % Non-interest-earning assets 51,524 52,661 Total assets $ 865,706 $ 750,794 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 93,596 $ 100 0.22 % $ 96,949 $ 87 0.18 % Money market accounts 138,394 1,486 2.17 % 147,677 182 0.25 % Savings accounts 92,003 1,110 2.43 % 84,326 169 0.40 % Certificates of deposit 195,260 3,403 3.51 % 92,318 549 1.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 519,253 6,099 2.37 % 421,270 987 0.47 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 41,078 901 4.42 % 11,665 (947 ) -16.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 560,331 7,000 2.52 % 432,935 40 0.02 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 186,874 198,680 Total liabilities 747,205 631,615 Total stockholders' equity 118,501 119,179 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 865,706 $ 750,794 Net interest rate spread 2.58 % 4.26 % Net interest income $ 13,591 $ 14,892 Net interest margin 3.37 % 4.27 %

AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 7,061 $ 2,928 Interest-earning deposits in other depository institutions 75,833 23,396 Cash and cash equivalents 82,894 26,324 Investment securities available-for-sale 49,931 46,200 Investment securities held-to-maturity (estimated fair value of $33,053, net of allowance for credit losses of $42 at June 30, 2023 and estimated fair value of $26,251 at December 31, 2022) 34,145 26,527 Other investments 1,508 1,082 Loans 663,141 646,234 Allowance for credit loss on loans (9,252 ) (9,325 ) Net loans 653,889 636,909 Other real estate owned 2,901 2,901 Premises and equipment, net 4,052 4,257 Bank owned life insurance 15,899 15,724 Intangible assets 18,462 18,558 Other assets 13,224 12,801 Total assets $ 876,905 $ 791,283 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking $ 174,752 $ 190,297 Interest-bearing checking 93,358 91,167 Money market accounts 141,157 148,097 Savings accounts 85,845 101,622 Certificates of deposit 235,930 125,989 Total deposits 731,042 657,172 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 20,000 10,025 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,924 6,983 Total liabilities 758,966 674,180 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 6,430,300 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 6,605,384 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022) 64 66 Preferred stock (10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding) - - Additional paid in capital 61,027 63,130 Unearned ESOP shares (4,692 ) (4,795 ) Retained earnings 68,209 65,357 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,669 ) (6,655 ) Total stockholders' equity 117,939 117,103 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 876,905 $ 791,283

AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 8,727 $ 7,283 $ 17,018 $ 14,279 Investment securities 986 291 1,935 556 Interest-earning deposits 1,150 79 1,638 97 Total interest income 10,863 7,653 20,591 14,932 Interest expense: Deposits 3,785 484 6,099 987 FHLB advances and other borrowings 385 28 901 (947 ) Total interest expense 4,170 512 7,000 40 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 6,693 7,141 13,591 14,892 Provision for credit losses - 217 7 467 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,693 6,924 13,584 14,425 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 405 393 796 785 Other 273 255 434 458 Total noninterest income 678 648 1,230 1,243 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,036 3,023 6,040 6,032 Occupancy 638 541 1,282 1,123 Advertising 82 118 179 198 Data processing 487 497 980 990 FHLB prepayment penalties - - - 647 Other 1,041 1,058 1,997 2,005 Total noninterest expenses 5,284 5,237 10,478 10,995 Income before income taxes 2,088 2,335 4,336 4,673 Income tax expense 497 552 1,024 1,099 Net income $ 1,590 $ 1,783 $ 3,312 $ 3,574 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 6,486,260 6,591,627 6,542,653 6,698,423 Diluted 6,546,382 6,684,721 6,616,294 6,791,517 Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.27 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.50 $ 0.53

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company believes the following information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table below for details on the earnings impact of these items.

At or For the Period Ending Non-GAAP Reconciliation June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Book Value per common share (GAAP) $ 18.34 $ 18.02 $ 17.73 $ 17.37 $ 17.51 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.87 ) (2.82 ) (2.81 ) (2.80 ) (2.83 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 15.47 $ 15.20 $ 14.92 $ 14.57 $ 14.68 Tangible equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to assets (GAAP) 13.45 % 12.69 % 14.80 % 14.84 % 15.05 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.86 )% (1.77 )% (2.05 )% (2.09 )% (2.12 )% Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.59 % 10.92 % 12.75 % 12.75 % 12.93 % (1) Tangible assets is total assets less intangible assets. Tangible equity is total equity less intangible assets.

For the Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 3,312 $ 3,574 FHLB mark from called borrowings - (988 ) FHLB prepayment penalties - 647 Income tax expense - 87 Operating net income $ 3,312 $ 3,320 Weighted average diluted shares 6,616,294 6,791,517 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.49 Net interest income $ 13,591 $ 14,892 FHLB mark from called borrowings - (988 ) Adjusted Net interest income $ 13,591 $ 13,904 Adjusted Net interest income reconciliation Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37 % 4.27 % Effect of FHLB mark from called borrowings 0.00 (0.29 ) Adjusted Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.98 %

Contacts

Edward J. Cooney

Chief Executive Officer

(678) 742-9990