LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OP Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPBK), the holding company of Open Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared with $7.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $8.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.
Min Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"We continued to maintain strong liquidity, credit quality, and solid capital positions to withstand the recent turmoil in the banking industry. Our liquid assets and available borrowings were more than 47% of total assets," said Min Kim, President and Chief Executive.
"The migration from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits has been stabilized during the quarter, and our noninterest-bearing deposits remained at 34% of total deposits. We are truly grateful for our customers' loyalty and trust throughout these difficult times.
"Although we anticipate additional challenges in the short term, we remain optimistic about our future performance and will continue to focus on executing our strategic goals while maintaining appropriate risk and control environment."
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in thousands, except per share data)
As of and For the Three Months Ended
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Selected Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
17,252
$
17,892
$
19,079
(3.6
)%
(9.6
)%
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
-
(338
)
996
n/m
n/m
Noninterest income
3,605
4,295
5,359
(16.1
)
(32.7
)
Noninterest expense
12,300
11,908
11,503
3.3
6.9
Income tax expense
2,466
3,083
3,459
(20.0
)
(28.7
)
Net Income
6,091
7,534
8,480
(19.2
)
(28.2
)
Diluted earnings per share
0.39
0.48
0.54
(18.8
)
(27.8
)
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
Gross loans
$
1,716,197
$
1,692,485
$
1,484,718
1.4
%
15.6
%
Total deposits
1,859,639
1,904,818
1,741,623
(2.4
)
6.8
Total assets
2,151,701
2,170,594
1,934,242
(0.9
)
11.2
Average loans(1)
1,725,764
1,725,392
1,560,064
-
10.6
Average deposits
1,817,101
1,867,684
1,702,860
(2.7
)
6.7
Credit Quality:
Nonperforming loans
$
3,447
$
2,504
$
1,826
37.7
%
88.8
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans(2)
0.00
%
0.02
%
(0.01
)%
(0.02
)
0.01
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.21
1.23
1.19
(0.02
)
0.02
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
603
831
969
(228
)
(366
)
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets(2)
1.15
%
1.43
%
1.79
%
(0.28
)%
(0.64
)%
Return on average equity(2)
13.27
16.82
20.29
(3.55
)
(7.02
)
Net interest margin(2)
3.40
3.57
4.21
(0.17
)
(0.81
)
Efficiency ratio(3)
58.97
53.67
47.07
5.30
11.90
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.92
12.06
12.29
(0.14
)
(0.37
)
Leverage ratio
9.50
9.43
9.48
0.07
0.02
Book value per common share
$
12.16
$
12.02
$
11.16
1.2
9.0
|(1)
Includes loans held for sale.
|(2)
Annualized.
|(3)
Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Interest Income
Interest income
$
30,102
$
28,594
$
20,148
5.3
%
49.4
%
Interest expense
12,850
10,702
1,069
20.1
1102.1
Net interest income
$
17,252
$
17,892
$
19,079
(3.6
)%
(9.6
)%
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Average Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/Rate(1)
Average Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/Rate(1)
Average Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/Rate(1)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans
$
1,725,764
$
27,288
6.34
%
$
1,725,392
$
26,011
6.10
%
$
1,560,064
$
19,108
4.91
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,030,139
30,102
5.94
2,022,146
28,594
5.71
1,817,157
20,148
4.44
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
1,201,353
11,920
3.98
1,196,194
10,382
3.52
859,072
1,069
0.50
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,283,939
12,850
4.01
1,222,362
10,702
3.55
859,072
1,069
0.50
Ratios:
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
17,252
1.93
17,892
2.16
19,079
3.94
Net interest margin
|
3.40
3.57
4.21
Total deposits / cost of deposits
1,817,101
11,920
2.63
1,867,684
10,382
2.25
1,702,860
1,069
0.25
Total funding liabilities / cost of funds
1,899,687
12,850
2.71
1,893,852
10,702
2.29
1,702,860
1,069
0.25
|(1) Annualized.
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Yield Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Interest
& Fees
Yield(1)
Interest
& Fees
Yield(1)
Interest
& Fees
Yield(1)
1Q2023
2Q2022
Loan Yield Component:
Contractual interest rate
$
26,411
6.13
%
$
25,477
5.97
%
$
17,425
4.48
%
0.16
%
1.65
%
SBA discount accretion
1,078
0.25
974
0.23
1,151
0.30
0.02
(0.05
)
Amortization of net deferred fees
16
0.01
79
0.02
493
0.13
(0.01
)
(0.12
)
Amortization of premium
(452
)
(0.11
)
(392
)
(0.09
)
(197
)
(0.05
)
(0.02
)
(0.06
)
Net interest recognized on nonaccrual loans
40
0.01
(243
)
(0.06
)
5
-
0.07
0.01
Prepayment penalties(2) and other fees
195
0.05
116
0.03
231
0.05
0.02
-
Yield on loans
$
27,288
6.34
%
$
26,011
6.10
%
$
19,108
4.91
%
0.24
%
1.43
%
Amortization of Net Deferred Fees:
PPP loan forgiveness(3)
$
-
-
%
$
3
-
%
$
351
0.09
%
-
%
(0.09
)%
Other
16
0.01
76
0.02
142
0.04
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
Total amortization of net deferred fees
$
16
0.01
%
$
79
0.02
%
$
493
0.13
%
(0.01
)%
(0.12
)%
|(1)
Annualized.
|(2)
Prepayment penalty income of $110 thousand, $3 thousand and $118 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was from commercial real estate and Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loans.
|(3)
As of June 30, 2023, there were unamortized net deferred fees and unaccredited discounts of $4 thousand to be recognized over the estimated life of the loans as a yield adjustment on the loans.
Impact of Hana Loan Purchase on Average Loan Yield and Net Interest Margin
During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank purchased an SBA portfolio of 638 loans with an ending balance of $100.0 million, excluding loan discount of $8.9 million from Hana Small Business Lending, Inc. ("Hana"). The following table presents impacts of the Hana loan purchase on average loan yield and net interest margin:
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Hana Loan Purchase:
Contractual interest rate
$
1,409
$
1,400
$
956
Purchased loan discount accretion
384
413
592
Other fees
16
24
24
Total interest income
$
1,809
$
1,837
$
1,572
Effect on average loan yield(1)
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.19
%
Effect on net interest margin(1)
0.27
%
0.28
%
0.20
%
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Average
Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/
Rate
Average loan yield(1)
$
1,725,764
$
27,288
6.34
%
$
1,725,392
$
26,011
6.10
%
$
1,560,064
$
19,108
4.91
%
Adjusted average loan yield excluding purchased Hana loans(1)(2)
1,670,530
25,479
6.11
1,667,155
24,174
5.86
1,490,884
17,536
4.72
Net interest margin(1)
2,030,139
17,252
3.40
2,022,146
17,892
3.57
1,817,157
19,079
4.21
Adjusted interest margin excluding purchased Hana loans(1)(2)
1,974,905
15,443
3.13
1,963,909
16,055
3.29
1,747,977
17,507
4.01
|(1)
Annualized.
|(2)
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.
Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023
Net interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 3.6%, primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by higher interest income on loans. Net interest margin was 3.40%, a decrease of 17 basis points from 3.57%.
- A $1.5 million increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to a $5.2 million increase in average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 46 basis point increase in average cost driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases.
- A $610 thousand increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily due to a $56.4 million increase in average balance.
- A $1.3 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a 24 basis point increase in loan yield as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Net interest income decreased $1.8 million, or 9.6%, primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits, partially offset by higher interest income on loans. Net interest margin was 3.40%, a decrease of 81 basis points from 4.21%.
- An $8.2 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a $165.7 million increase in average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 143 basis point increase in loan yield as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.
- A $10.9 million increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to a $342.3 million increase in average balance and a 348 basis point increase in average cost driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases.
Provision for Credit Losses
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans
$
-
$
(258
)
$
996
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure(1)
-
(80
)
23
Total (reversal of) provision for credit losses
$
-
$
(338
)
$
1,019
(1)
Reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $80 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was included in total (reversal of) provision for credit losses. Prior to CECL adoption, provisions for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $23 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was included in other expenses.
Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023
The Company did not record provision for credit losses, compared with a $338 thousand reversal of credit losses.
A $163 thousand increase from qualitative factor adjustments in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily offset by decreases in specific reserve requirements on individually evaluated loans. The change in quantitative general reserve during the quarter was insignificant as the impact from a 1.4% growth in gross loans was mostly offset by a decrease in historical loss factors.
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
The Company did not record provision for credit losses, compared with a $1.0 million provision for credit losses.
Noninterest Income
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposits
$
573
$
418
$
427
37.1
%
34.2
%
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
595
846
654
(29.7
)
(9.0
)
Gain on sale of loans
2,098
2,570
3,873
(18.4
)
(45.8
)
Other income
339
461
405
(26.5
)
(16.3
)
Total noninterest income
$
3,605
$
4,295
$
5,359
(16.1
)%
(32.7
)%
Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023
Noninterest income decreased $690 thousand, or 16.1%, primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans.
- Gain on sale of loans was $2.1 million, a decrease of $472 thousand from $2.6 million, primarily due to a lower SBA loan sold amount and a lower average sales premium. The Bank sold $36.8 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 6.64%, compared to the sale of $44.7 million at an average premium rate of 7.33%.
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Noninterest income decreased $1.8 million, or 32.7%, primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans.
- Gain on sale of loans was $2.1 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from $3.9 million, primarily due to a lower SBA loan sold amount and a lower average sales premium. The Bank sold $36.8 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 6.64%, compared to the sale of $58.6 million at an average premium rate of 7.02%.
Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
7,681
$
7,252
$
7,109
5.9
%
8.0
%
Occupancy and equipment
1,598
1,570
1,489
1.8
7.3
Data processing and communication
546
550
492
(0.7
)
11.0
Professional fees
381
359
364
6.1
4.7
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments
420
467
192
(10.1
)
118.8
Promotion and advertising
159
162
165
(1.9
)
(3.6
)
Directors' fees
210
161
190
30.4
10.5
Foundation donation and other contributions
594
753
852
(21.1
)
(30.3
)
Other expenses
711
634
650
12.1
9.4
Total noninterest expense
$
12,300
$
11,908
$
11,503
3.3
%
6.9
%
Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023
Noninterest expense increased $392 thousand, or 3.3%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a lower foundation donation.
- Salaries and employee benefits increased $429 thousand primarily due to an addition of four full-time employees and annual salary adjustments effective in the second quarter of 2023.
- Foundation donations and other contributions decreased $159 thousand primarily due to lower donation accrual for Open Stewardship as a result of lower net income.
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Noninterest expense increased $797 thousand, or 6.9%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments, mainly offset by a lower foundation donation.
- Salaries and employee benefits increased $572 thousand primarily due to 22 additional full-time employees to support continued growth of the Company.
- FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments increased $228 thousand primarily due to our deposit growth from the second quarter of 2022 and increases in FDIC assessment fees in 2023.
- Foundation donations and other contributions decreased $258 thousand primarily due to lower donation accrual for Open Stewardship as a result of lower net income.
Income Tax Expense
Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023
Income tax expense was $2.5 million, and the effective tax rate was 28.8%, compared to income tax expense of $3.1 million and the effective rate of 29.0%.
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Income tax expense was $2.5 million and the effective tax rate was 28.8%, compared to income tax expense of $3.5 million and an effective rate of 29.0%.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans
($ in thousands)
As of
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Commercial real estate loans
$
847,863
$
833,615
$
776,785
1.7
%
9.2
%
SBA loans
238,785
238,994
247,413
(0.1
)
(3.5
)
C&I loans
112,160
117,841
128,620
(4.8
)
(12.8
)
Home mortgage loans
516,226
500,635
331,362
3.1
55.8
Consumer & other loans
1,163
1,400
538
(16.9
)
116.2
Gross loans
$
1,716,197
$
1,692,485
$
1,484,718
1.4
%
15.6
%
The following table presents new loan originations based on loan commitment amounts for the periods indicated:
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Commercial real estate loans
$
29,976
$
24,200
$
61,924
23.9
%
(51.6
)%
SBA loans
34,312
16,258
55,085
111.0
(37.7
)
C&I loans
25,650
7,720
2,718
232.3
843.7
Home mortgage loans
22,788
20,617
30,345
10.5
(24.9
)
Gross loans
$
112,726
$
68,795
$
150,072
63.9
%
(24.9
)%
The following table presents changes in gross loans by loan activity for the periods indicated:
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Loan Activities:
Gross loans, beginning
$
1,692,485
$
1,678,292
$
1,428,410
New originations
112,726
68,795
150,072
Net line advances
(25,961
)
10,356
(46,773
)
Purchases
6,359
12,142
56,455
Sales
(36,791
)
(45,021
)
(58,999
)
Paydowns
(17,210
)
(40,190
)
(15,977
)
Payoffs
(25,969
)
(28,326
)
(33,098
)
PPP Payoffs
-
(200
)
(14,347
)
Decrease in loans held for sale
7,534
36,802
18,988
Other
3,024
(165
)
(13
)
Total
23,712
14,193
56,308
Gross loans, ending
$
1,716,197
$
1,692,485
$
1,484,718
As of June 30, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023
Gross loans were $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $23.7 million from March 31, 2023, primarily due to new loan originations, partially offset by loan sales, and payoffs and paydowns.
New loan originations and loan payoffs and paydowns were $112.7 million and $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with $68.8 million and $68.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
As of June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022
Gross loans were $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $231.5 million from June 30, 2022, primarily due to new loan originations of $554.7 million and loan purchases of $105.6 million, primarily offset by loan sales of $173.3 million and loan payoffs and paydowns of $222.8 million.
The following table presents the composition of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates as of the periods indicated:
($ in thousands)
As of
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
%
Rate
%
Rate
%
Rate
Fixed rate
36.2
%
4.82
%
36.5
%
4.76
%
34.9
%
4.19
%
Hybrid rate
34.7
4.99
34.2
4.94
28.2
4.47
Variable rate
29.1
9.05
29.3
8.76
36.9
5.77
Gross loans
100.0
%
6.11
%
100.0
%
5.99
%
100.0
%
4.85
%
The following table presents the maturity of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates for the periods indicated:
($ in thousands)
As of June 30, 2023
Within One Year
One Year Through Five Years
After Five Years
Total
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
Fixed rate
$
50,591
5.33
%
$
331,824
4.78
%
$
239,489
4.77
%
$
621,904
4.82
%
Hybrid rate
-
-
83,789
4.63
510,775
5.05
594,564
4.99
Variable rate
82,254
8.87
116,620
8.65
300,855
9.25
499,729
9.05
Gross loans
$
132,845
7.52
%
$
532,233
5.60
%
$
1,051,119
6.21
%
$
1,716,197
6.11
%
Allowance for Credit Losses
The Company adopted the CECL accounting standard effective as of January 1, 2023 under a modified retrospective approach. The adoption resulted in a $1.9 million increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $184 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, a $624 thousand increase to deferred tax assets, and a $1.5 million charge to retained earnings.
The following table presents impact of CECL adoption for allowance for credit losses and related items on January 1, 2023:
($ in thousands)
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
Allowance For Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Exposure
Deferred Tax Assets
Retained Earnings
As of December 31, 2022
$
19,241
$
263
$
14,316
$
105,690
Day 1 adjustments on January 1, 2023
1,924
184
624
(1,484
)
After Day 1 adjustments
$
21,165
$
447
$
14,940
$
104,206
The following table presents allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses as of and for the periods presented:
($ in thousands)
As of and For the Three Months Ended
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning
$
20,814
$
19,241
$
16,672
8.2
%
24.8
%
Impact of CECL adoption
-
1,924
-
n/m
n/m
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses(1)
-
(258
)
996
n/m
n/m
Gross charge-offs
(20
)
(116
)
(18
)
(82.8
)
11.1
%
Gross recoveries
8
23
52
(65.2
)
(84.6
)%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(12
)
(93
)
34
(87.1
)
n/m
Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending(2)
$
20,802
$
20,814
$
17,702
(0.1
)%
17.5
%
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, beginning
$
367
$
263
$
172
39.5
%
113.4
%
Impact of CECL adoption
-
184
-
n/m
n/m
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
-
(80
)
23
n/m
n/m
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, ending(2)
$
367
$
367
$
195
-
%
88.2
%
(1)
Excludes reversal of uncollectible accrued interest receivable of $205 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
(2)
Allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were calculated under the CECL methodology while allowance for loan losses for June 30, 2022 was calculated under the incurred loss methodology.
Asset Quality
($ in thousands)
As of and For the Three Months Ended
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Nonperforming loans(1)
$
3,447
$
2,504
$
1,826
37.7
%
88.8
%
Nonperforming assets(1)
3,447
2,504
1,826
37.7
88.8
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.20
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.05
0.08
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.04
0.07
Criticized loans(1)(2)
$
7,538
$
5,772
$
2,673
30.6
%
182.0
%
Criticized loans to gross loans
0.44
%
0.34
%
0.18
%
0.10
0.26
Allowance for credit losses ratios:
As a % of gross loans
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.19
%
(0.02
)%
0.02
%
As an adjusted % of gross loans(3)
1.25
1.27
1.25
(0.02
)
-
As a % of nonperforming loans
603
831
969
(228
)
(366
)
As a % of nonperforming assets
603
831
969
(228
)
(366
)
As a % of criticized loans
276
361
662
(85
)
(386
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)(4) to average gross loans(5)
0.00
0.02
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
0.01
|(1)
Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $5.4 million, $1.9 million and $351 thousand as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
|(2)
Consists of special mention, substandard, doubtful and loss categories.
|(3)
See the Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures.
|(4)
Annualized.
|(5)
Includes loans held for sale.
Overall, the Bank continued to maintain solid asset quality with low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming assets and criticized loans remained below our historical norms, a reflection of our conservative credit culture and expertise in the industries we serve. Our allowance remained strong with an adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio of 1.25%.
- Criticized loans was $7.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million from a year ago, and represented 0.44% of gross loans. Criticized loans consist of loans categorized as Special Mention, Substandard, Doubtful and Loss categories defined by regulatory authorities.
- Nonperforming assets was $3.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million from a year ago, and represented 0.16% of total assets. As of June 30, 2023, $5.4 million of nonaccrual assets consisted of guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation. The Company did not have OREO as of June 30, 2023 or 2022.
- Net charge-offs were $12 thousand or 0.00% of average loans in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $93 thousand, or 0.02%, of average loans in the first quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $34 thousand, or 0.01%, of average loans in the second quarter of 2022.
Deposits
($ in thousands)
As of
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
1Q2023
2Q2022
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
634,745
34.1
%
$
643,902
33.8
%
$
820,311
47.1
%
(1.4
)%
(22.6
)%
Money market deposits and others
344,162
18.5
436,796
22.9
519,389
29.8
(21.2
)
(33.7
)
Time deposits
880,732
47.4
824,120
43.3
401,923
23.1
6.9
119.1
Total deposits
$
1,859,639
100.0
%
$
1,904,818
100.0
%
$
1,741,623
100.0
%
(2.4
)%
6.8
%
Estimated uninsured deposits
$
796,211
42.8
%
$
900,579
47.3
%
$
1,036,943
59.5
%
(11.6
)%
(23.2
)%
As of June 30, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023
Total deposits were $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2023, down $45.2 million from March 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in money market deposits partially offset by growth in time deposits. The composition shift from money market deposits to time deposits was primarily due to customers' continued preference for high-rate deposit products driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases. Noninterest-bearing deposits remained relatively stable at 34% of total deposits.
As of June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022
Total deposits were $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $118.0 million from June 30, 2022, primarily driven by growth in time deposits, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits, and money market and others. The composition shift to time deposits was primarily due to customers' preference for high-rate deposit products driven by market rate increases as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases and decreases in transaction volumes in escrow and 1031 exchanges accounts.
The following table sets forth the maturity of time deposits as of June 30, 2023:
As of June 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Within Three
Months
Three to
Six Months
Six to Nine Months
Nine to Twelve
Months
After
Twelve Months
Total
Time deposits (more than $250)
$
30,086
$
188,654
$
146,874
$
48,944
$
1,650
$
416,208
Time deposits ($250 or less)
67,165
174,086
90,045
90,721
42,507
464,524
Total time deposits
$
97,251
$
362,740
$
236,919
$
139,665
$
44,157
$
880,732
Weighted average rate
3.37
%
4.31
%
4.40
%
4.50
%
4.11
%
4.25
%
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Liquidity
The Company maintains ample access to liquidity, including highly liquid assets on our balance sheet and available unused borrowings from other financial institutions. The following table presents the Company's liquid assets and available borrowings as of dates presented:
($ in thousands)
2Q2023
1Q2023
4Q2022
Liquid assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
143,761
$
181,509
$
82,972
Available-for-sale debt securities
202,250
212,767
209,809
Liquid assets
$
346,011
$
394,276
$
292,781
Liquid assets to total assets
16.1
%
18.2
%
14.0
%
Available borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank-San Francisco
$
400,543
$
406,500
$
440,358
Federal Reserve Bank
172,316
174,284
175,605
Pacific Coast Bankers Bank
50,000
50,000
50,000
Zions Bank
25,000
25,000
25,000
First Horizon Bank
25,000
25,000
24,950
Total available borrowings
$
672,859
$
680,784
$
715,913
Total available borrowings to total assets
31.3
%
31.4
%
34.2
%
Liquid assets and available borrowings to total assets
47.4
%
49.6
%
48.2
%
Capital and Capital Ratios
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on or about August 24, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2023.
The Company repurchased 221,494 shares of its common stock at an average price of $8.40 during the second quarter of 2023. Since the announcement of the initial stock repurchase program in January 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 1.9 million shares of its common stock at an average repurchase price of $8.58 per share through June 30, 2023.
Basel III
OP Bancorp(1)
Open Bank
Minimum Well
Capitalized
Ratio
Minimum
Capital Ratio+
Conservation
Buffer(2)
Risk-Based Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.10
%
12.98
%
10.00
%
10.50
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.92
11.80
8.00
8.50
Common equity tier 1 ratio
11.92
11.80
6.50
7.00
Leverage ratio
9.50
9.41
5.00
4.00
|(1)
The capital requirements are only applicable to the Bank, and the Company's ratios are included for comparison purpose.
|(2)
An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonuses to executive officers.
OP Bancorp
Basel III
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Risk-Based Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.10
%
13.27
%
13.51
%
(0.17
)%
(0.41
)%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.92
12.06
12.29
(0.14
)
(0.37
)
Common equity tier 1 ratio
11.92
12.06
12.29
(0.14
)
(0.37
)
Leverage ratio
9.50
9.43
9.48
0.07
0.02
Risk-weighted Assets ($ in thousands)
$
1,700,205
$
1,659,584
$
1,465,707
2.45
16.00
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to GAAP measures, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance.
Pre-provision net revenue removes provision for credit losses and income tax expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates a comparison of our performance to prior periods.
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Interest income
$
30,102
$
28,594
$
20,148
Interest expense
12,850
10,702
1,069
Net interest income
17,252
17,892
19,079
Noninterest income
3,605
4,295
5,359
Noninterest expense
12,300
11,908
11,503
Pre-provision net revenue
(a)
$
8,557
$
10,279
$
12,935
Reconciliation to net income
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(b)
$
-
$
(338
)
$
996
Income tax expense
(c)
2,466
3,083
3,459
Net income
(a)+(b)+(c)
$
6,091
$
7,534
$
8,480
During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank purchased 638 loans from Hana for a total purchase price of $97.6 million. The Company evaluated $100.0 million of the loans purchased in accordance with the provisions of ASC 310-20, Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, which were recorded with a $8.9 million discount. As a result, the fair value discount on these loans is being accreted into interest income over the expected life of the loans using the effective yield method. Adjusted loan yield and net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 excluded the impacts of contractual interest and discount accretion of the purchased Hana loans as management does not consider purchasing loan portfolios to be normal or recurring transactions. Management believes that presenting the adjusted average loan yield and net interest margin provide comparability to prior periods and these non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance.
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Yield on Average Loans
Interest income on loans
$
27,288
$
26,011
$
19,108
Less: interest income on purchased Hana loans
1,809
1,837
1,572
Adjusted interest income on loans
(a)
$
25,479
$
24,174
$
17,536
Average loans
$
1,725,764
$
1,725,392
$
1,560,064
Less: Average purchased Hana loans
55,234
58,237
69,180
Adjusted average loans
(b)
$
1,670,530
$
1,667,155
$
1,490,884
Average loan yield(1)
6.34
%
6.10
%
4.91
%
Effect on average loan yield(1)
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.19
%
Adjusted average loan yield(1)
(a)/(b)
6.11
%
5.86
%
4.72
%
Net Interest Margin
Net interest income
$
17,252
$
17,892
$
19,079
Less: interest income on purchased Hana loans
1,809
1,837
1,572
Adjusted net interest income
(c)
$
15,443
$
16,055
$
17,507
Average interest-earning assets
$
2,030,139
$
2,022,146
$
1,817,157
Less: Average purchased Hana loans
55,234
58,237
69,180
Adjusted average interest-earning assets
(d)
$
1,974,905
$
1,963,909
$
1,747,977
Net interest margin(1)
3.40
%
3.57
%
4.21
%
Effect on net interest margin(1)
0.27
0.28
0.20
Adjusted net interest margin(1)
(c)/(d)
3.13
%
3.29
%
4.01
%
|(1) Annualized.
Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio removes the impacts of purchased Hana loans, PPP loans and allowance on accrued interest receivable. Management believes that this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between the Company's results and those of its peer banks.
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Gross loans
$
1,716,197
$
1,692,485
$
1,484,718
Less: Purchased Hana loans
(54,016
)
(56,735
)
(66,946
)
PPP loans(1)
(247
)
(247
)
(7,151
)
Adjusted gross loans
(a)
$
1,661,934
$
1,635,503
$
1,410,621
Accrued interest receivable on loans
$
6,815
$
6,440
$
4,602
Less: Accrued interest receivable on purchased Hana loans
(426
)
(432
)
(290
)
Accrued interest receivable on PPP loans(2)
(6
)
(5
)
(93
)
Add: Allowance on accrued interest receivable
-
-
-
Adjusted accrued interest receivable on loans
(b)
$
6,383
$
6,003
$
4,219
Adjusted gross loans and accrued interest receivable
(a)+(b)=(c)
$
1,668,317
$
1,641,506
$
1,414,840
Allowance for credit losses
$
20,802
$
20,814
$
17,702
Add: Allowance on accrued interest receivable
-
-
-
Adjusted Allowance
(d)
$
20,802
$
20,814
$
17,702
Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio
(d)/(c)
1.25
%
1.27
%
1.25
%
|(1)
Excludes purchased PPP loans of $942 thousand as of June 30, 2022.
|(2)
Excludes purchased accrued interest receivable on PPP loans of $13 thousand as of June 30, 2022.
ABOUT OP BANCORP
OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank (the "Bank"), is a California corporation whose common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol, "OPBK." The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties, California, and Carrollton, Texas and is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank currently operates ten full-service branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Cerritos, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California and Carrollton, Texas. The Bank also has four loan production offices in Pleasanton, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Aurora, Colorado, and Lynnwood, Washington. The Bank commenced its operations on June 10, 2005 as First Standard Bank and changed its name to Open Bank in October 2010. Its headquarters is located at 1000 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Los Angeles, California 90017. Phone 213.892.9999; www.myopenbank.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters set forth herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations regarding future operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry and our primary market areas; the continuing effects of inflation and monetary policies, and the impacts of those circumstances upon our current and prospective borrowers and depositors; our ability to mitigate and manage deposit liabilities in a manner that balances the need to meet current and expected withdrawals while investing a sufficient portion of our assets to promote strong earning capacity; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers, the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions; our ability to effectively execute our strategic plan and manage our growth; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on our profitability; external economic and/or market factors, such as changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve, inflation or deflation, changes in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, which may have an adverse impact on our financial condition; continued or increasing competition from other financial institutions, credit unions, and non-bank financial services companies, many of which are subject to less restrictive or less costly regulations than we are; challenges arising from unsuccessful attempts to expand into new geographic markets, products, or services; restraints on the ability of Open Bank to pay dividends to us, which could limit our liquidity; increased capital requirements imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; a failure in the internal controls we have implemented to address the risks inherent to the business of banking; inaccuracies in our assumptions about future events, which could result in material differences between our financial projections and actual financial performance, particularly with respect to the effects of predictions of future economic conditions as those circumstances affect our estimates for the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the related provision expense; changes in our management personnel or our inability to retain motivate and hire qualified management personnel; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances due to a lack of resources to invest in new technologies; risks related to potential acquisitions; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, fires, drought, pandemic diseases (such as the coronavirus) or extreme weather events, any of which may affect services we use or affect our customers, employees or third parties with which we conduct business; incremental costs and obligations associated with operating as a public company; the impact of any claims or legal actions to which we may be subject, including any effect on our reputation; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities and tax matters, and our ability to maintain licenses required in connection with commercial mortgage origination, sale and servicing operations; changes in federal tax law or policy; and our ability the manage the foregoing and other factors set forth in the Company's public reports. We describe these and other risks that could affect our results in Item 1A. "Risk Factors," of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
As of
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
21,295
$
16,781
$
14,937
26.9
%
42.6
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
122,466
164,728
117,760
(25.7
)
4.0
Cash and cash equivalents
143,761
181,509
132,697
(20.8
)
8.3
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
202,250
212,767
174,814
(4.9
)
15.7
Other investments
16,183
12,172
12,205
33.0
32.6
Loans held for sale
-
7,534
67,255
n/m
n/m
Commercial real estate loans
847,863
833,615
776,785
1.7
9.2
SBA loans
238,785
238,994
247,413
(0.1
)
(3.5
)
C&I loans
112,160
117,841
128,620
(4.8
)
(12.8
)
Home mortgage loans
516,226
500,635
331,362
3.1
55.8
Consumer loans
1,163
1,400
538
(16.9
)
116.2
Gross loans receivable
1,716,197
1,692,485
1,484,718
1.4
15.6
Allowance for credit losses
(20,802
)
(20,814
)
(17,702
)
(0.1
)
17.5
Net loans receivable
1,695,395
1,671,671
1,467,016
1.4
15.6
Premises and equipment, net
5,093
4,647
4,493
9.6
13.4
Accrued interest receivable, net
7,703
7,302
5,112
5.5
50.7
Servicing assets
12,654
12,898
12,708
(1.9
)
(0.4
)
Company owned life insurance
21,913
21,762
21,317
0.7
2.8
Deferred tax assets, net
13,360
12,323
13,371
8.4
(0.1
)
Operating right-of-use assets
9,487
9,459
8,036
0.3
18.1
Other assets
23,902
16,550
15,218
44.4
57.1
Total assets
$
2,151,701
$
2,170,594
$
1,934,242
(0.9
)%
11.2
%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing
$
634,745
$
643,902
$
820,311
(1.4
)%
(22.6
)%
Money market and others
344,162
436,796
519,389
(21.2
)
(33.7
)
Time deposits greater than $250
416,208
411,648
237,634
1.1
75.1
Other time deposits
464,524
412,472
164,289
12.6
182.7
Total deposits
1,859,639
1,904,818
1,741,623
(2.4
)
6.8
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
75,000
50,000
-
50.0
n/m
Accrued interest payable
9,354
5,751
612
62.6
1428.4
Operating lease liabilities
10,486
10,513
9,335
(0.3
)
12.3
Other liabilities
13,452
15,731
13,180
(14.5
)
2.1
Total liabilities
1,967,931
1,986,813
1,764,750
(1.0
)
11.5
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
77,464
79,475
78,718
(2.5
)
(1.6
)
Additional paid-in capital
10,297
10,056
9,089
2.4
13.3
Retained earnings
114,177
109,908
92,659
3.9
23.2
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,168
)
(15,658
)
(10,974
)
16.0
65.6
Total shareholders' equity
183,770
183,781
169,492
-
8.4
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,151,701
$
2,170,594
$
1,934,242
(0.9
)%
11.2
%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
27,288
$
26,011
$
19,108
4.9
%
42.8
%
Interest on available-for-sale debt securities
1,562
1,566
703
(0.3
)
122.2
Other interest income
1,252
1,017
337
23.1
271.5
Total interest income
30,102
28,594
20,148
5.3
49.4
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
11,920
10,382
1,069
14.8
1015.1
Interest on borrowings
930
320
-
190.6
n/m
Total interest expense
12,850
10,702
1,069
20.1
1102.1
Net interest income
17,252
17,892
19,079
(3.6
)
(9.6
)
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
-
(338
)
996
n/m
n/m
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
17,252
18,230
18,083
(5.4
)
(4.6
)
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
573
418
427
37.1
34.2
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
595
846
654
(29.7
)
(9.0
)
Gain on sale of loans
2,098
2,570
3,873
(18.4
)
(45.8
)
Other income
339
461
405
(26.5
)
(16.3
)
Total noninterest income
3,605
4,295
5,359
(16.1
)
(32.7
)
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,681
7,252
7,109
5.9
8.0
Occupancy and equipment
1,598
1,570
1,489
1.8
7.3
Data processing and communication
546
550
492
(0.7
)
11.0
Professional fees
381
359
364
6.1
4.7
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments
420
467
192
(10.1
)
118.8
Promotion and advertising
159
162
165
(1.9
)
(3.6
)
Directors' fees
210
161
190
30.4
10.5
Foundation donation and other contributions
594
753
852
(21.1
)
(30.3
)
Other expenses
711
634
650
12.1
9.4
Total noninterest expense
12,300
11,908
11,503
3.3
6.9
Income before income tax expense
8,557
10,617
11,939
(19.4
)
(28.3
)
Income tax expense
2,466
3,083
3,459
(20.0
)
(28.7
)
Net income
$
6,091
$
7,534
$
8,480
(19.2
)%
(28.2
)%
Book value per share
$
12.16
$
12.02
$
11.16
1.2
%
9.0
%
Earnings per share - Basic
0.39
0.48
0.55
(18.8
)
(29.1
)
Earnings per share - Diluted
0.39
0.48
0.54
(18.8
)
(27.8
)
Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end
15,118,268
15,286,558
15,189,203
(1.1
)%
(0.5
)%
Weighted average shares:
- Basic
15,158,365
15,284,350
15,141,975
(0.8
)%
0.1
%
- Diluted
15,169,794
15,312,673
15,234,577
(0.9
)
(0.4
)
KEY RATIOS
For the Three Months Ended
Change 2Q23 vs.
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
1Q2023
2Q2022
Return on average assets (ROA)(1)
1.15
%
1.43
%
1.79
%
(0.3
)%
(0.6
)%
Return on average equity (ROE)(1)
13.27
16.82
20.29
(3.6
)
(7.0
)
Net interest margin(1)
3.40
3.57
4.21
(0.2
)
(0.8
)
Efficiency ratio
58.97
53.67
47.07
5.3
11.9
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.10
%
13.27
%
13.51
%
(0.2
)%
(0.4
)%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.92
12.06
12.29
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
Common equity tier 1 ratio
11.92
12.06
12.29
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
Leverage ratio
9.50
9.43
9.48
0.1
-
|(1) Annualized.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Six Months Ended
2Q2023
2Q2022
% Change
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
53,299
$
36,365
46.6
%
Interest on available-for-sale debt securities
3,128
1,233
153.7
Other interest income
2,269
494
359.3
Total interest income
58,696
38,092
54.1
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
22,302
1,723
1194.4
Interest on borrowings
1,250
-
n/m
Total interest expense
23,552
1,723
1266.9
Net interest income
35,144
36,369
(3.4
)
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(338
)
1,337
n/m
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
35,482
35,032
1.3
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
991
815
21.6
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
1,441
1,101
30.9
Gain on sale of loans
4,668
7,111
(34.4
)
Other income
800
548
46.0
Total noninterest income
7,900
9,575
(17.5
)
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,933
12,766
17.0
Occupancy and equipment
3,168
2,867
10.5
Data processing and communication
1,096
985
11.3
Professional fees
740
688
7.6
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments
887
399
122.3
Promotion and advertising
321
354
(9.3
)
Directors' fees
371
367
1.1
Foundation donation and other contributions
1,347
1,667
(19.2
)
Other expenses
1,345
1,072
25.5
Total noninterest expense
24,208
21,165
14.4
Income before income tax expense
19,174
23,442
(18.2
)
Income tax expense
5,549
6,810
(18.5
)
Net income
$
13,625
$
16,632
(18.1
)%
Book value per share
$
12.16
$
11.16
9.0
%
Earnings per share - Basic
0.88
1.08
(18.5
)
Earnings per share - Diluted
0.88
1.07
(17.8
)
Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end
15,118,268
15,189,203
(0.5
)%
Weighted average shares:
- Basic
15,221,010
15,139,903
0.5
%
- Diluted
15,241,903
15,238,113
-
KEY RATIOS
For the Six Months Ended
2Q2023
2Q2022
% Change
Return on average assets (ROA)(1)
1.29
%
1.82
%
(0.5
)%
Return on average equity (ROE)(1)
15.02
19.92
(4.9
)
Net interest margin(1)
3.48
4.16
(0.7
)
Efficiency ratio
56.24
46.07
10.2
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.10
%
13.51
%
(0.4
)%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.92
12.29
(0.4
)
Common equity tier 1 ratio
11.92
12.29
(0.4
)
Leverage ratio
9.50
9.48
-
|(1) Annualized.
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
As of and For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Nonaccrual loans(1)
$
3,447
$
2,504
$
1,826
Loans 90 days or more past due, accruing(2)
-
-
-
Nonperforming loans
3,447
2,504
1,826
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$
3,447
$
2,504
$
1,826
Criticized loans by risk categories:
Special mention loans
$
2,909
$
2,617
$
-
Classified loans(1)(3)
4,629
3,155
2,673
Total criticized loans
$
7,538
$
5,772
$
2,673
Criticized loans by loan type:
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
560
$
-
SBA
4,784
3,676
1,391
C&I
200
271
297
Home mortgage
2,554
1,265
985
Total criticized loans
$
7,538
$
5,772
$
2,673
Nonperforming loans / gross loans
0.20
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
Nonperforming assets / gross loans plus OREO
0.20
0.15
0.12
Nonperforming assets / total assets
0.16
0.12
0.09
Classified loans / gross loans
0.27
0.19
0.18
Criticized loans / gross loans
0.44
0.34
0.18
Allowance for credit losses ratios:
As a % of gross loans
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.19
%
As an adjusted % of gross loans(4)
1.25
1.27
1.25
As a % of nonperforming loans
603
831
969
As a % of nonperforming assets
603
831
969
As a % of classified loans
449
660
662
As a % of criticized loans
276
361
662
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
12
$
93
$
(34
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5) to average gross loans(6)
0.00
%
0.02
%
(0.01
)%
|(1)
Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $5.1 million, $1.6 million and $346 thousand as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
|(2)
Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $246 thousand, $246 thousand and $5 thousand as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
|(3)
Consists of substandard, doubtful and loss categories.
|(4)
See the Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures.
|(5)
Annualized.
|(6)
Includes loans held for sale.
($ in thousands)
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
Accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due
30-59 days
$
3,647
$
4,866
$
447
60-89 days
1,568
-
-
Total
$
5,215
$
4,866
$
447
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
For the Three Months Ended
2Q2023
1Q2023
2Q2022
($ in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/
Rate(1)
Average
Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/
Rate(1)
Average
Balance
Interest
and Fees
Yield/
Rate(1)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
79,200
$
1,003
5.01
%
$
74,162
$
846
4.56
%
$
79,628
$
197
0.98
%
Federal funds sold and other investments
15,374
249
6.46
12,130
171
5.65
11,966
140
4.70
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
209,801
1,562
2.98
210,462
1,566
2.98
165,499
703
1.70
Commercial real estate loans
838,526
11,823
5.66
840,402
11,179
5.39
751,610
|<