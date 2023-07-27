LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OP Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPBK), the holding company of Open Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared with $7.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $8.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Min Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We continued to maintain strong liquidity, credit quality, and solid capital positions to withstand the recent turmoil in the banking industry. Our liquid assets and available borrowings were more than 47% of total assets," said Min Kim, President and Chief Executive.

"The migration from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits has been stabilized during the quarter, and our noninterest-bearing deposits remained at 34% of total deposits. We are truly grateful for our customers' loyalty and trust throughout these difficult times.

"Although we anticipate additional challenges in the short term, we remain optimistic about our future performance and will continue to focus on executing our strategic goals while maintaining appropriate risk and control environment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Selected Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 17,252 $ 17,892 $ 19,079 (3.6 )% (9.6 )% (Reversal of) provision for credit losses - (338 ) 996 n/m n/m Noninterest income 3,605 4,295 5,359 (16.1 ) (32.7 ) Noninterest expense 12,300 11,908 11,503 3.3 6.9 Income tax expense 2,466 3,083 3,459 (20.0 ) (28.7 ) Net Income 6,091 7,534 8,480 (19.2 ) (28.2 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.39 0.48 0.54 (18.8 ) (27.8 ) Selected Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,716,197 $ 1,692,485 $ 1,484,718 1.4 % 15.6 % Total deposits 1,859,639 1,904,818 1,741,623 (2.4 ) 6.8 Total assets 2,151,701 2,170,594 1,934,242 (0.9 ) 11.2 Average loans(1) 1,725,764 1,725,392 1,560,064 - 10.6 Average deposits 1,817,101 1,867,684 1,702,860 (2.7 ) 6.7 Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans $ 3,447 $ 2,504 $ 1,826 37.7 % 88.8 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans(2) 0.00 % 0.02 % (0.01 )% (0.02 ) 0.01 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.21 1.23 1.19 (0.02 ) 0.02 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 603 831 969 (228 ) (366 ) Financial Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.15 % 1.43 % 1.79 % (0.28 )% (0.64 )% Return on average equity(2) 13.27 16.82 20.29 (3.55 ) (7.02 ) Net interest margin(2) 3.40 3.57 4.21 (0.17 ) (0.81 ) Efficiency ratio(3) 58.97 53.67 47.07 5.30 11.90 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.92 12.06 12.29 (0.14 ) (0.37 ) Leverage ratio 9.50 9.43 9.48 0.07 0.02 Book value per common share $ 12.16 $ 12.02 $ 11.16 1.2 9.0

(1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Annualized. (3) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin ($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Interest Income Interest income $ 30,102 $ 28,594 $ 20,148 5.3 % 49.4 % Interest expense 12,850 10,702 1,069 20.1 1102.1 Net interest income $ 17,252 $ 17,892 $ 19,079 (3.6 )% (9.6 )%

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning Assets: Loans $ 1,725,764 $ 27,288 6.34 % $ 1,725,392 $ 26,011 6.10 % $ 1,560,064 $ 19,108 4.91 % Total interest-earning assets 2,030,139 30,102 5.94 2,022,146 28,594 5.71 1,817,157 20,148 4.44 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 1,201,353 11,920 3.98 1,196,194 10,382 3.52 859,072 1,069 0.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,283,939 12,850 4.01 1,222,362 10,702 3.55 859,072 1,069 0.50 Ratios: Net interest income / interest rate spreads 17,252 1.93 17,892 2.16 19,079 3.94 Net interest margin 3.40 3.57 4.21 Total deposits / cost of deposits 1,817,101 11,920 2.63 1,867,684 10,382 2.25 1,702,860 1,069 0.25 Total funding liabilities / cost of funds 1,899,687 12,850 2.71 1,893,852 10,702 2.29 1,702,860 1,069 0.25 (1) Annualized.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Yield Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Interest & Fees Yield(1) Interest & Fees Yield(1) Interest & Fees Yield(1) 1Q2023 2Q2022 Loan Yield Component: Contractual interest rate $ 26,411 6.13 % $ 25,477 5.97 % $ 17,425 4.48 % 0.16 % 1.65 % SBA discount accretion 1,078 0.25 974 0.23 1,151 0.30 0.02 (0.05 ) Amortization of net deferred fees 16 0.01 79 0.02 493 0.13 (0.01 ) (0.12 ) Amortization of premium (452 ) (0.11 ) (392 ) (0.09 ) (197 ) (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) Net interest recognized on nonaccrual loans 40 0.01 (243 ) (0.06 ) 5 - 0.07 0.01 Prepayment penalties(2) and other fees 195 0.05 116 0.03 231 0.05 0.02 - Yield on loans $ 27,288 6.34 % $ 26,011 6.10 % $ 19,108 4.91 % 0.24 % 1.43 % Amortization of Net Deferred Fees: PPP loan forgiveness(3) $ - - % $ 3 - % $ 351 0.09 % - % (0.09 )% Other 16 0.01 76 0.02 142 0.04 (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Total amortization of net deferred fees $ 16 0.01 % $ 79 0.02 % $ 493 0.13 % (0.01 )% (0.12 )%

(1) Annualized. (2) Prepayment penalty income of $110 thousand, $3 thousand and $118 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was from commercial real estate and Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loans. (3) As of June 30, 2023, there were unamortized net deferred fees and unaccredited discounts of $4 thousand to be recognized over the estimated life of the loans as a yield adjustment on the loans.

Impact of Hana Loan Purchase on Average Loan Yield and Net Interest Margin

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank purchased an SBA portfolio of 638 loans with an ending balance of $100.0 million, excluding loan discount of $8.9 million from Hana Small Business Lending, Inc. ("Hana"). The following table presents impacts of the Hana loan purchase on average loan yield and net interest margin:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Hana Loan Purchase: Contractual interest rate $ 1,409 $ 1,400 $ 956 Purchased loan discount accretion 384 413 592 Other fees 16 24 24 Total interest income $ 1,809 $ 1,837 $ 1,572 Effect on average loan yield(1) 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.19 % Effect on net interest margin(1) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.20 %

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate Average loan yield(1) $ 1,725,764 $ 27,288 6.34 % $ 1,725,392 $ 26,011 6.10 % $ 1,560,064 $ 19,108 4.91 % Adjusted average loan yield excluding purchased Hana loans(1)(2) 1,670,530 25,479 6.11 1,667,155 24,174 5.86 1,490,884 17,536 4.72 Net interest margin(1) 2,030,139 17,252 3.40 2,022,146 17,892 3.57 1,817,157 19,079 4.21 Adjusted interest margin excluding purchased Hana loans(1)(2) 1,974,905 15,443 3.13 1,963,909 16,055 3.29 1,747,977 17,507 4.01

(1) Annualized. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023

Net interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 3.6%, primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by higher interest income on loans. Net interest margin was 3.40%, a decrease of 17 basis points from 3.57%.

A $1.5 million increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to a $5.2 million increase in average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 46 basis point increase in average cost driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

A $610 thousand increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily due to a $56.4 million increase in average balance.

A $1.3 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a 24 basis point increase in loan yield as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

Net interest income decreased $1.8 million, or 9.6%, primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits, partially offset by higher interest income on loans. Net interest margin was 3.40%, a decrease of 81 basis points from 4.21%.

An $8.2 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a $165.7 million increase in average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 143 basis point increase in loan yield as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

A $10.9 million increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to a $342.3 million increase in average balance and a 348 basis point increase in average cost driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

Provision for Credit Losses

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans $ - $ (258 ) $ 996 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure(1) - (80 ) 23 Total (reversal of) provision for credit losses $ - $ (338 ) $ 1,019

(1) Reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $80 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was included in total (reversal of) provision for credit losses. Prior to CECL adoption, provisions for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $23 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was included in other expenses.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023

The Company did not record provision for credit losses, compared with a $338 thousand reversal of credit losses.

A $163 thousand increase from qualitative factor adjustments in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily offset by decreases in specific reserve requirements on individually evaluated loans. The change in quantitative general reserve during the quarter was insignificant as the impact from a 1.4% growth in gross loans was mostly offset by a decrease in historical loss factors.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

The Company did not record provision for credit losses, compared with a $1.0 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income ($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $ 573 $ 418 $ 427 37.1 % 34.2 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 595 846 654 (29.7 ) (9.0 ) Gain on sale of loans 2,098 2,570 3,873 (18.4 ) (45.8 ) Other income 339 461 405 (26.5 ) (16.3 ) Total noninterest income $ 3,605 $ 4,295 $ 5,359 (16.1 )% (32.7 )%

Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023

Noninterest income decreased $690 thousand, or 16.1%, primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans.

Gain on sale of loans was $2.1 million, a decrease of $472 thousand from $2.6 million, primarily due to a lower SBA loan sold amount and a lower average sales premium. The Bank sold $36.8 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 6.64%, compared to the sale of $44.7 million at an average premium rate of 7.33%.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

Noninterest income decreased $1.8 million, or 32.7%, primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans.

Gain on sale of loans was $2.1 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from $3.9 million, primarily due to a lower SBA loan sold amount and a lower average sales premium. The Bank sold $36.8 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 6.64%, compared to the sale of $58.6 million at an average premium rate of 7.02%.

Noninterest Expense

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,681 $ 7,252 $ 7,109 5.9 % 8.0 % Occupancy and equipment 1,598 1,570 1,489 1.8 7.3 Data processing and communication 546 550 492 (0.7 ) 11.0 Professional fees 381 359 364 6.1 4.7 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 420 467 192 (10.1 ) 118.8 Promotion and advertising 159 162 165 (1.9 ) (3.6 ) Directors' fees 210 161 190 30.4 10.5 Foundation donation and other contributions 594 753 852 (21.1 ) (30.3 ) Other expenses 711 634 650 12.1 9.4 Total noninterest expense $ 12,300 $ 11,908 $ 11,503 3.3 % 6.9 %

Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023

Noninterest expense increased $392 thousand, or 3.3%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a lower foundation donation.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $429 thousand primarily due to an addition of four full-time employees and annual salary adjustments effective in the second quarter of 2023.

Foundation donations and other contributions decreased $159 thousand primarily due to lower donation accrual for Open Stewardship as a result of lower net income.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

Noninterest expense increased $797 thousand, or 6.9%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments, mainly offset by a lower foundation donation.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $572 thousand primarily due to 22 additional full-time employees to support continued growth of the Company.

FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments increased $228 thousand primarily due to our deposit growth from the second quarter of 2022 and increases in FDIC assessment fees in 2023.

Foundation donations and other contributions decreased $258 thousand primarily due to lower donation accrual for Open Stewardship as a result of lower net income.

Income Tax Expense

Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023

Income tax expense was $2.5 million, and the effective tax rate was 28.8%, compared to income tax expense of $3.1 million and the effective rate of 29.0%.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

Income tax expense was $2.5 million and the effective tax rate was 28.8%, compared to income tax expense of $3.5 million and an effective rate of 29.0%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

($ in thousands) As of % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Commercial real estate loans $ 847,863 $ 833,615 $ 776,785 1.7 % 9.2 % SBA loans 238,785 238,994 247,413 (0.1 ) (3.5 ) C&I loans 112,160 117,841 128,620 (4.8 ) (12.8 ) Home mortgage loans 516,226 500,635 331,362 3.1 55.8 Consumer & other loans 1,163 1,400 538 (16.9 ) 116.2 Gross loans $ 1,716,197 $ 1,692,485 $ 1,484,718 1.4 % 15.6 %

The following table presents new loan originations based on loan commitment amounts for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Commercial real estate loans $ 29,976 $ 24,200 $ 61,924 23.9 % (51.6 )% SBA loans 34,312 16,258 55,085 111.0 (37.7 ) C&I loans 25,650 7,720 2,718 232.3 843.7 Home mortgage loans 22,788 20,617 30,345 10.5 (24.9 ) Gross loans $ 112,726 $ 68,795 $ 150,072 63.9 % (24.9 )%

The following table presents changes in gross loans by loan activity for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Loan Activities: Gross loans, beginning $ 1,692,485 $ 1,678,292 $ 1,428,410 New originations 112,726 68,795 150,072 Net line advances (25,961 ) 10,356 (46,773 ) Purchases 6,359 12,142 56,455 Sales (36,791 ) (45,021 ) (58,999 ) Paydowns (17,210 ) (40,190 ) (15,977 ) Payoffs (25,969 ) (28,326 ) (33,098 ) PPP Payoffs - (200 ) (14,347 ) Decrease in loans held for sale 7,534 36,802 18,988 Other 3,024 (165 ) (13 ) Total 23,712 14,193 56,308 Gross loans, ending $ 1,716,197 $ 1,692,485 $ 1,484,718

As of June 30, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023

Gross loans were $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $23.7 million from March 31, 2023, primarily due to new loan originations, partially offset by loan sales, and payoffs and paydowns.

New loan originations and loan payoffs and paydowns were $112.7 million and $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with $68.8 million and $68.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

Gross loans were $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $231.5 million from June 30, 2022, primarily due to new loan originations of $554.7 million and loan purchases of $105.6 million, primarily offset by loan sales of $173.3 million and loan payoffs and paydowns of $222.8 million.

The following table presents the composition of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates as of the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 % Rate % Rate % Rate Fixed rate 36.2 % 4.82 % 36.5 % 4.76 % 34.9 % 4.19 % Hybrid rate 34.7 4.99 34.2 4.94 28.2 4.47 Variable rate 29.1 9.05 29.3 8.76 36.9 5.77 Gross loans 100.0 % 6.11 % 100.0 % 5.99 % 100.0 % 4.85 %

The following table presents the maturity of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of June 30, 2023 Within One Year One Year Through Five Years After Five Years Total Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Fixed rate $ 50,591 5.33 % $ 331,824 4.78 % $ 239,489 4.77 % $ 621,904 4.82 % Hybrid rate - - 83,789 4.63 510,775 5.05 594,564 4.99 Variable rate 82,254 8.87 116,620 8.65 300,855 9.25 499,729 9.05 Gross loans $ 132,845 7.52 % $ 532,233 5.60 % $ 1,051,119 6.21 % $ 1,716,197 6.11 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company adopted the CECL accounting standard effective as of January 1, 2023 under a modified retrospective approach. The adoption resulted in a $1.9 million increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $184 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, a $624 thousand increase to deferred tax assets, and a $1.5 million charge to retained earnings.

The following table presents impact of CECL adoption for allowance for credit losses and related items on January 1, 2023:

($ in thousands) Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans Allowance For Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Deferred Tax Assets Retained Earnings As of December 31, 2022 $ 19,241 $ 263 $ 14,316 $ 105,690 Day 1 adjustments on January 1, 2023 1,924 184 624 (1,484 ) After Day 1 adjustments $ 21,165 $ 447 $ 14,940 $ 104,206

The following table presents allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses as of and for the periods presented:

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning $ 20,814 $ 19,241 $ 16,672 8.2 % 24.8 % Impact of CECL adoption - 1,924 - n/m n/m (Reversal of) provision for credit losses(1) - (258 ) 996 n/m n/m Gross charge-offs (20 ) (116 ) (18 ) (82.8 ) 11.1 % Gross recoveries 8 23 52 (65.2 ) (84.6 )% Net (charge-offs) recoveries (12 ) (93 ) 34 (87.1 ) n/m Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending(2) $ 20,802 $ 20,814 $ 17,702 (0.1 )% 17.5 % Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, beginning $ 367 $ 263 $ 172 39.5 % 113.4 % Impact of CECL adoption - 184 - n/m n/m (Reversal of) provision for credit losses - (80 ) 23 n/m n/m Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, ending(2) $ 367 $ 367 $ 195 - % 88.2 %

(1) Excludes reversal of uncollectible accrued interest receivable of $205 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were calculated under the CECL methodology while allowance for loan losses for June 30, 2022 was calculated under the incurred loss methodology.

Asset Quality ($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Nonperforming loans(1) $ 3,447 $ 2,504 $ 1,826 37.7 % 88.8 % Nonperforming assets(1) 3,447 2,504 1,826 37.7 88.8 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.05 0.08 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.04 0.07 Criticized loans(1)(2) $ 7,538 $ 5,772 $ 2,673 30.6 % 182.0 % Criticized loans to gross loans 0.44 % 0.34 % 0.18 % 0.10 0.26 Allowance for credit losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.19 % (0.02 )% 0.02 % As an adjusted % of gross loans(3) 1.25 1.27 1.25 (0.02 ) - As a % of nonperforming loans 603 831 969 (228 ) (366 ) As a % of nonperforming assets 603 831 969 (228 ) (366 ) As a % of criticized loans 276 361 662 (85 ) (386 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries)(4) to average gross loans(5) 0.00 0.02 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01

(1) Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $5.4 million, $1.9 million and $351 thousand as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Consists of special mention, substandard, doubtful and loss categories. (3) See the Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures. (4) Annualized. (5) Includes loans held for sale.

Overall, the Bank continued to maintain solid asset quality with low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming assets and criticized loans remained below our historical norms, a reflection of our conservative credit culture and expertise in the industries we serve. Our allowance remained strong with an adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio of 1.25%.

Criticized loans was $7.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million from a year ago, and represented 0.44% of gross loans. Criticized loans consist of loans categorized as Special Mention, Substandard, Doubtful and Loss categories defined by regulatory authorities.

Nonperforming assets was $3.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million from a year ago, and represented 0.16% of total assets. As of June 30, 2023, $5.4 million of nonaccrual assets consisted of guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation. The Company did not have OREO as of June 30, 2023 or 2022.

Net charge-offs were $12 thousand or 0.00% of average loans in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $93 thousand, or 0.02%, of average loans in the first quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $34 thousand, or 0.01%, of average loans in the second quarter of 2022.

Deposits ($ in thousands) As of % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Amount % Amount % Amount % 1Q2023 2Q2022 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 634,745 34.1 % $ 643,902 33.8 % $ 820,311 47.1 % (1.4 )% (22.6 )% Money market deposits and others 344,162 18.5 436,796 22.9 519,389 29.8 (21.2 ) (33.7 ) Time deposits 880,732 47.4 824,120 43.3 401,923 23.1 6.9 119.1 Total deposits $ 1,859,639 100.0 % $ 1,904,818 100.0 % $ 1,741,623 100.0 % (2.4 )% 6.8 % Estimated uninsured deposits $ 796,211 42.8 % $ 900,579 47.3 % $ 1,036,943 59.5 % (11.6 )% (23.2 )%

As of June 30, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023

Total deposits were $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2023, down $45.2 million from March 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in money market deposits partially offset by growth in time deposits. The composition shift from money market deposits to time deposits was primarily due to customers' continued preference for high-rate deposit products driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases. Noninterest-bearing deposits remained relatively stable at 34% of total deposits.

As of June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

Total deposits were $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $118.0 million from June 30, 2022, primarily driven by growth in time deposits, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits, and money market and others. The composition shift to time deposits was primarily due to customers' preference for high-rate deposit products driven by market rate increases as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases and decreases in transaction volumes in escrow and 1031 exchanges accounts.

The following table sets forth the maturity of time deposits as of June 30, 2023:

As of June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Within Three Months Three to Six Months Six to Nine Months Nine to Twelve Months After Twelve Months Total Time deposits (more than $250) $ 30,086 $ 188,654 $ 146,874 $ 48,944 $ 1,650 $ 416,208 Time deposits ($250 or less) 67,165 174,086 90,045 90,721 42,507 464,524 Total time deposits $ 97,251 $ 362,740 $ 236,919 $ 139,665 $ 44,157 $ 880,732 Weighted average rate 3.37 % 4.31 % 4.40 % 4.50 % 4.11 % 4.25 %

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Liquidity

The Company maintains ample access to liquidity, including highly liquid assets on our balance sheet and available unused borrowings from other financial institutions. The following table presents the Company's liquid assets and available borrowings as of dates presented:

($ in thousands) 2Q2023 1Q2023 4Q2022 Liquid assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,761 $ 181,509 $ 82,972 Available-for-sale debt securities 202,250 212,767 209,809 Liquid assets $ 346,011 $ 394,276 $ 292,781 Liquid assets to total assets 16.1 % 18.2 % 14.0 % Available borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank-San Francisco $ 400,543 $ 406,500 $ 440,358 Federal Reserve Bank 172,316 174,284 175,605 Pacific Coast Bankers Bank 50,000 50,000 50,000 Zions Bank 25,000 25,000 25,000 First Horizon Bank 25,000 25,000 24,950 Total available borrowings $ 672,859 $ 680,784 $ 715,913 Total available borrowings to total assets 31.3 % 31.4 % 34.2 % Liquid assets and available borrowings to total assets 47.4 % 49.6 % 48.2 %

Capital and Capital Ratios

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on or about August 24, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2023.

The Company repurchased 221,494 shares of its common stock at an average price of $8.40 during the second quarter of 2023. Since the announcement of the initial stock repurchase program in January 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 1.9 million shares of its common stock at an average repurchase price of $8.58 per share through June 30, 2023.

Basel III OP Bancorp(1) Open Bank Minimum Well Capitalized Ratio Minimum Capital Ratio+ Conservation Buffer(2) Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.10 % 12.98 % 10.00 % 10.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.92 11.80 8.00 8.50 Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.92 11.80 6.50 7.00 Leverage ratio 9.50 9.41 5.00 4.00

(1) The capital requirements are only applicable to the Bank, and the Company's ratios are included for comparison purpose. (2) An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonuses to executive officers.

OP Bancorp Basel III % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.10 % 13.27 % 13.51 % (0.17 )% (0.41 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.92 12.06 12.29 (0.14 ) (0.37 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.92 12.06 12.29 (0.14 ) (0.37 ) Leverage ratio 9.50 9.43 9.48 0.07 0.02 Risk-weighted Assets ($ in thousands) $ 1,700,205 $ 1,659,584 $ 1,465,707 2.45 16.00

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to GAAP measures, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance.

Pre-provision net revenue removes provision for credit losses and income tax expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates a comparison of our performance to prior periods.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Interest income $ 30,102 $ 28,594 $ 20,148 Interest expense 12,850 10,702 1,069 Net interest income 17,252 17,892 19,079 Noninterest income 3,605 4,295 5,359 Noninterest expense 12,300 11,908 11,503 Pre-provision net revenue (a) $ 8,557 $ 10,279 $ 12,935 Reconciliation to net income (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (b) $ - $ (338 ) $ 996 Income tax expense (c) 2,466 3,083 3,459 Net income (a)+(b)+(c) $ 6,091 $ 7,534 $ 8,480

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank purchased 638 loans from Hana for a total purchase price of $97.6 million. The Company evaluated $100.0 million of the loans purchased in accordance with the provisions of ASC 310-20, Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, which were recorded with a $8.9 million discount. As a result, the fair value discount on these loans is being accreted into interest income over the expected life of the loans using the effective yield method. Adjusted loan yield and net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 excluded the impacts of contractual interest and discount accretion of the purchased Hana loans as management does not consider purchasing loan portfolios to be normal or recurring transactions. Management believes that presenting the adjusted average loan yield and net interest margin provide comparability to prior periods and these non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Yield on Average Loans Interest income on loans $ 27,288 $ 26,011 $ 19,108 Less: interest income on purchased Hana loans 1,809 1,837 1,572 Adjusted interest income on loans (a) $ 25,479 $ 24,174 $ 17,536 Average loans $ 1,725,764 $ 1,725,392 $ 1,560,064 Less: Average purchased Hana loans 55,234 58,237 69,180 Adjusted average loans (b) $ 1,670,530 $ 1,667,155 $ 1,490,884 Average loan yield(1) 6.34 % 6.10 % 4.91 % Effect on average loan yield(1) 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.19 % Adjusted average loan yield(1) (a)/(b) 6.11 % 5.86 % 4.72 % Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 17,252 $ 17,892 $ 19,079 Less: interest income on purchased Hana loans 1,809 1,837 1,572 Adjusted net interest income (c) $ 15,443 $ 16,055 $ 17,507 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,030,139 $ 2,022,146 $ 1,817,157 Less: Average purchased Hana loans 55,234 58,237 69,180 Adjusted average interest-earning assets (d) $ 1,974,905 $ 1,963,909 $ 1,747,977 Net interest margin(1) 3.40 % 3.57 % 4.21 % Effect on net interest margin(1) 0.27 0.28 0.20 Adjusted net interest margin(1) (c)/(d) 3.13 % 3.29 % 4.01 % (1) Annualized.

Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio removes the impacts of purchased Hana loans, PPP loans and allowance on accrued interest receivable. Management believes that this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between the Company's results and those of its peer banks.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Gross loans $ 1,716,197 $ 1,692,485 $ 1,484,718 Less: Purchased Hana loans (54,016 ) (56,735 ) (66,946 ) PPP loans(1) (247 ) (247 ) (7,151 ) Adjusted gross loans (a) $ 1,661,934 $ 1,635,503 $ 1,410,621 Accrued interest receivable on loans $ 6,815 $ 6,440 $ 4,602 Less: Accrued interest receivable on purchased Hana loans (426 ) (432 ) (290 ) Accrued interest receivable on PPP loans(2) (6 ) (5 ) (93 ) Add: Allowance on accrued interest receivable - - - Adjusted accrued interest receivable on loans (b) $ 6,383 $ 6,003 $ 4,219 Adjusted gross loans and accrued interest receivable (a)+(b)=(c) $ 1,668,317 $ 1,641,506 $ 1,414,840 Allowance for credit losses $ 20,802 $ 20,814 $ 17,702 Add: Allowance on accrued interest receivable - - - Adjusted Allowance (d) $ 20,802 $ 20,814 $ 17,702 Adjusted allowance to gross loans ratio (d)/(c) 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.25 %

(1) Excludes purchased PPP loans of $942 thousand as of June 30, 2022. (2) Excludes purchased accrued interest receivable on PPP loans of $13 thousand as of June 30, 2022.

ABOUT OP BANCORP

OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank (the "Bank"), is a California corporation whose common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol, "OPBK." The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties, California, and Carrollton, Texas and is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank currently operates ten full-service branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Cerritos, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California and Carrollton, Texas. The Bank also has four loan production offices in Pleasanton, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Aurora, Colorado, and Lynnwood, Washington. The Bank commenced its operations on June 10, 2005 as First Standard Bank and changed its name to Open Bank in October 2010. Its headquarters is located at 1000 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Los Angeles, California 90017. Phone 213.892.9999; www.myopenbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters set forth herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations regarding future operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry and our primary market areas; the continuing effects of inflation and monetary policies, and the impacts of those circumstances upon our current and prospective borrowers and depositors; our ability to mitigate and manage deposit liabilities in a manner that balances the need to meet current and expected withdrawals while investing a sufficient portion of our assets to promote strong earning capacity; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers, the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions; our ability to effectively execute our strategic plan and manage our growth; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on our profitability; external economic and/or market factors, such as changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve, inflation or deflation, changes in the demand for loans, and fluctuations in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, which may have an adverse impact on our financial condition; continued or increasing competition from other financial institutions, credit unions, and non-bank financial services companies, many of which are subject to less restrictive or less costly regulations than we are; challenges arising from unsuccessful attempts to expand into new geographic markets, products, or services; restraints on the ability of Open Bank to pay dividends to us, which could limit our liquidity; increased capital requirements imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; a failure in the internal controls we have implemented to address the risks inherent to the business of banking; inaccuracies in our assumptions about future events, which could result in material differences between our financial projections and actual financial performance, particularly with respect to the effects of predictions of future economic conditions as those circumstances affect our estimates for the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the related provision expense; changes in our management personnel or our inability to retain motivate and hire qualified management personnel; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances due to a lack of resources to invest in new technologies; risks related to potential acquisitions; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, fires, drought, pandemic diseases (such as the coronavirus) or extreme weather events, any of which may affect services we use or affect our customers, employees or third parties with which we conduct business; incremental costs and obligations associated with operating as a public company; the impact of any claims or legal actions to which we may be subject, including any effect on our reputation; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities and tax matters, and our ability to maintain licenses required in connection with commercial mortgage origination, sale and servicing operations; changes in federal tax law or policy; and our ability the manage the foregoing and other factors set forth in the Company's public reports. We describe these and other risks that could affect our results in Item 1A. "Risk Factors," of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) ($ in thousands) As of % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 21,295 $ 16,781 $ 14,937 26.9 % 42.6 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 122,466 164,728 117,760 (25.7 ) 4.0 Cash and cash equivalents 143,761 181,509 132,697 (20.8 ) 8.3 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 202,250 212,767 174,814 (4.9 ) 15.7 Other investments 16,183 12,172 12,205 33.0 32.6 Loans held for sale - 7,534 67,255 n/m n/m Commercial real estate loans 847,863 833,615 776,785 1.7 9.2 SBA loans 238,785 238,994 247,413 (0.1 ) (3.5 ) C&I loans 112,160 117,841 128,620 (4.8 ) (12.8 ) Home mortgage loans 516,226 500,635 331,362 3.1 55.8 Consumer loans 1,163 1,400 538 (16.9 ) 116.2 Gross loans receivable 1,716,197 1,692,485 1,484,718 1.4 15.6 Allowance for credit losses (20,802 ) (20,814 ) (17,702 ) (0.1 ) 17.5 Net loans receivable 1,695,395 1,671,671 1,467,016 1.4 15.6 Premises and equipment, net 5,093 4,647 4,493 9.6 13.4 Accrued interest receivable, net 7,703 7,302 5,112 5.5 50.7 Servicing assets 12,654 12,898 12,708 (1.9 ) (0.4 ) Company owned life insurance 21,913 21,762 21,317 0.7 2.8 Deferred tax assets, net 13,360 12,323 13,371 8.4 (0.1 ) Operating right-of-use assets 9,487 9,459 8,036 0.3 18.1 Other assets 23,902 16,550 15,218 44.4 57.1 Total assets $ 2,151,701 $ 2,170,594 $ 1,934,242 (0.9 )% 11.2 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing $ 634,745 $ 643,902 $ 820,311 (1.4 )% (22.6 )% Money market and others 344,162 436,796 519,389 (21.2 ) (33.7 ) Time deposits greater than $250 416,208 411,648 237,634 1.1 75.1 Other time deposits 464,524 412,472 164,289 12.6 182.7 Total deposits 1,859,639 1,904,818 1,741,623 (2.4 ) 6.8 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000 50,000 - 50.0 n/m Accrued interest payable 9,354 5,751 612 62.6 1428.4 Operating lease liabilities 10,486 10,513 9,335 (0.3 ) 12.3 Other liabilities 13,452 15,731 13,180 (14.5 ) 2.1 Total liabilities 1,967,931 1,986,813 1,764,750 (1.0 ) 11.5 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 77,464 79,475 78,718 (2.5 ) (1.6 ) Additional paid-in capital 10,297 10,056 9,089 2.4 13.3 Retained earnings 114,177 109,908 92,659 3.9 23.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,168 ) (15,658 ) (10,974 ) 16.0 65.6 Total shareholders' equity 183,770 183,781 169,492 - 8.4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,151,701 $ 2,170,594 $ 1,934,242 (0.9 )% 11.2 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 27,288 $ 26,011 $ 19,108 4.9 % 42.8 % Interest on available-for-sale debt securities 1,562 1,566 703 (0.3 ) 122.2 Other interest income 1,252 1,017 337 23.1 271.5 Total interest income 30,102 28,594 20,148 5.3 49.4 Interest expense Interest on deposits 11,920 10,382 1,069 14.8 1015.1 Interest on borrowings 930 320 - 190.6 n/m Total interest expense 12,850 10,702 1,069 20.1 1102.1 Net interest income 17,252 17,892 19,079 (3.6 ) (9.6 ) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses - (338 ) 996 n/m n/m Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,252 18,230 18,083 (5.4 ) (4.6 ) Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 573 418 427 37.1 34.2 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 595 846 654 (29.7 ) (9.0 ) Gain on sale of loans 2,098 2,570 3,873 (18.4 ) (45.8 ) Other income 339 461 405 (26.5 ) (16.3 ) Total noninterest income 3,605 4,295 5,359 (16.1 ) (32.7 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,681 7,252 7,109 5.9 8.0 Occupancy and equipment 1,598 1,570 1,489 1.8 7.3 Data processing and communication 546 550 492 (0.7 ) 11.0 Professional fees 381 359 364 6.1 4.7 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 420 467 192 (10.1 ) 118.8 Promotion and advertising 159 162 165 (1.9 ) (3.6 ) Directors' fees 210 161 190 30.4 10.5 Foundation donation and other contributions 594 753 852 (21.1 ) (30.3 ) Other expenses 711 634 650 12.1 9.4 Total noninterest expense 12,300 11,908 11,503 3.3 6.9 Income before income tax expense 8,557 10,617 11,939 (19.4 ) (28.3 ) Income tax expense 2,466 3,083 3,459 (20.0 ) (28.7 ) Net income $ 6,091 $ 7,534 $ 8,480 (19.2 )% (28.2 )% Book value per share $ 12.16 $ 12.02 $ 11.16 1.2 % 9.0 % Earnings per share - Basic 0.39 0.48 0.55 (18.8 ) (29.1 ) Earnings per share - Diluted 0.39 0.48 0.54 (18.8 ) (27.8 ) Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end 15,118,268 15,286,558 15,189,203 (1.1 )% (0.5 )% Weighted average shares: - Basic 15,158,365 15,284,350 15,141,975 (0.8 )% 0.1 % - Diluted 15,169,794 15,312,673 15,234,577 (0.9 ) (0.4 )

KEY RATIOS For the Three Months Ended Change 2Q23 vs. 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 1Q2023 2Q2022 Return on average assets (ROA)(1) 1.15 % 1.43 % 1.79 % (0.3 )% (0.6 )% Return on average equity (ROE)(1) 13.27 16.82 20.29 (3.6 ) (7.0 ) Net interest margin(1) 3.40 3.57 4.21 (0.2 ) (0.8 ) Efficiency ratio 58.97 53.67 47.07 5.3 11.9 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.10 % 13.27 % 13.51 % (0.2 )% (0.4 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.92 12.06 12.29 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.92 12.06 12.29 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Leverage ratio 9.50 9.43 9.48 0.1 - (1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Six Months Ended 2Q2023 2Q2022 % Change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 53,299 $ 36,365 46.6 % Interest on available-for-sale debt securities 3,128 1,233 153.7 Other interest income 2,269 494 359.3 Total interest income 58,696 38,092 54.1 Interest expense Interest on deposits 22,302 1,723 1194.4 Interest on borrowings 1,250 - n/m Total interest expense 23,552 1,723 1266.9 Net interest income 35,144 36,369 (3.4 ) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (338 ) 1,337 n/m Net interest income after provision for credit losses 35,482 35,032 1.3 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 991 815 21.6 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 1,441 1,101 30.9 Gain on sale of loans 4,668 7,111 (34.4 ) Other income 800 548 46.0 Total noninterest income 7,900 9,575 (17.5 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,933 12,766 17.0 Occupancy and equipment 3,168 2,867 10.5 Data processing and communication 1,096 985 11.3 Professional fees 740 688 7.6 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 887 399 122.3 Promotion and advertising 321 354 (9.3 ) Directors' fees 371 367 1.1 Foundation donation and other contributions 1,347 1,667 (19.2 ) Other expenses 1,345 1,072 25.5 Total noninterest expense 24,208 21,165 14.4 Income before income tax expense 19,174 23,442 (18.2 ) Income tax expense 5,549 6,810 (18.5 ) Net income $ 13,625 $ 16,632 (18.1 )% Book value per share $ 12.16 $ 11.16 9.0 % Earnings per share - Basic 0.88 1.08 (18.5 ) Earnings per share - Diluted 0.88 1.07 (17.8 ) Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end 15,118,268 15,189,203 (0.5 )% Weighted average shares: - Basic 15,221,010 15,139,903 0.5 % - Diluted 15,241,903 15,238,113 -

KEY RATIOS For the Six Months Ended 2Q2023 2Q2022 % Change Return on average assets (ROA)(1) 1.29 % 1.82 % (0.5 )% Return on average equity (ROE)(1) 15.02 19.92 (4.9 ) Net interest margin(1) 3.48 4.16 (0.7 ) Efficiency ratio 56.24 46.07 10.2 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.10 % 13.51 % (0.4 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.92 12.29 (0.4 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.92 12.29 (0.4 ) Leverage ratio 9.50 9.48 - (1) Annualized.

ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Nonaccrual loans(1) $ 3,447 $ 2,504 $ 1,826 Loans 90 days or more past due, accruing(2) - - - Nonperforming loans 3,447 2,504 1,826 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - - Nonperforming assets $ 3,447 $ 2,504 $ 1,826 Criticized loans by risk categories: Special mention loans $ 2,909 $ 2,617 $ - Classified loans(1)(3) 4,629 3,155 2,673 Total criticized loans $ 7,538 $ 5,772 $ 2,673 Criticized loans by loan type: Commercial real estate $ - $ 560 $ - SBA 4,784 3,676 1,391 C&I 200 271 297 Home mortgage 2,554 1,265 985 Total criticized loans $ 7,538 $ 5,772 $ 2,673 Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets / gross loans plus OREO 0.20 0.15 0.12 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.16 0.12 0.09 Classified loans / gross loans 0.27 0.19 0.18 Criticized loans / gross loans 0.44 0.34 0.18 Allowance for credit losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.19 % As an adjusted % of gross loans(4) 1.25 1.27 1.25 As a % of nonperforming loans 603 831 969 As a % of nonperforming assets 603 831 969 As a % of classified loans 449 660 662 As a % of criticized loans 276 361 662 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 12 $ 93 $ (34 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5) to average gross loans(6) 0.00 % 0.02 % (0.01 )%

(1) Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $5.1 million, $1.6 million and $346 thousand as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $246 thousand, $246 thousand and $5 thousand as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. (3) Consists of substandard, doubtful and loss categories. (4) See the Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures. (5) Annualized. (6) Includes loans held for sale.

($ in thousands) 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 Accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due 30-59 days $ 3,647 $ 4,866 $ 447 60-89 days 1,568 - - Total $ 5,215 $ 4,866 $ 447