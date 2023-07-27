HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) ("Solaris" or the "Company"), today announced second quarter 2023 results, with revenues of $77.2 million, net income of $12.2 million, adjusted pro forma net income of $11.3 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million.
"Our strong second quarter results are a testament to the Solaris team's continued execution on our strategy of growing earnings per frac crew followed. We grew profitability by deploying more top fill and AutoBlend systems and improving ancillary trucking services margin despite the softening in drilling and completion activity," Solaris' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented.
"Since we began returning cash to shareholders in 2018, we have cumulatively returned $148 million through dividends and share repurchases. We expect to generate meaningful cash flow as our budgeted growth capital spending slows, allowing us to continue executing on our enhanced shareholder return framework."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Review
Solaris reported net income of $12.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted Class A share, for second quarter 2023, compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $11.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted Class A share, and second quarter 2022 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for second quarter 2023 was $11.3 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted pro forma net income of $11.0 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, and second quarter 2022 adjusted pro forma net income of $9.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share.
Revenues were $77.2 million for second quarter 2023, which were down 7% sequentially and down 11% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2023 was $26.8 million, which was up 7% from first quarter 2023 and up 27% from second quarter 2022. The sequential decrease in revenue was driven by decreases in industry frac activity and ancillary trucking services revenues, which was offset by additional top fill and AutoBlend systems. The sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by increases in new technology deployments and ancillary trucking services margin.
During the second quarter of 2023, Solaris earned revenue on 108 fully utilized systems, which includes sand systems, top fill systems and AutoBlend systems. Total fully utilized systems were down 8% sequentially from 118 in the first quarter of 2023.
Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity
Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2023 were approximately $21 million, which is primarily related to manufacturing of top fill systems. Solaris is maintaining its capital expenditure guidance for full year 2023 of $65 million to $75 million, which includes $15 million for maintenance capital. The Company expects capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 to be approximately $15 million, including maintenance capital expenditures.
Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during second quarter 2023 was positive $7 million, including a working capital source of $3 million and capital expenditures of $21 million. Distributable cash flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures) was approximately $22 million for the second quarter 2023, which was approximately flat sequentially and up 10% year over year, and covered quarterly dividend distributions of approximately $5 million by approximately four times.
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $9 million of cash on the balance sheet. The Company had $43 million in borrowings outstanding on the credit facility and $41 million of liquidity as of the end of second quarter 2023.
Shareholder Returns
On May 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to $0.11 per share of Class A common stock, which was paid on June 16, 2023 to holders of record as of June 6, 2023. A distribution of $0.11 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC ("Solaris LLC").
During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1.4 million Class A common stock shares, or 3.0% of the Company's total outstanding shares, for approximately $11 million, leaving approximately $24 million in the Company's stock repurchase authorization. Since initiating the repurchase authorization in the first quarter of 2023, Solaris has repurchased a total of 3.1 million Class A common shares, or 6.5% of the Company's total outstanding shares.
Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 19 consecutive quarterly dividends and repurchased approximately 12% of total outstanding shares, representing approximately $148 million in cash cumulatively returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since December 2018.
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Revenue
69,925
81,130
77,828
147,753
132,966
Revenue - related parties
7,277
5,581
4,894
12,171
10,660
Total revenue
77,202
86,711
82,722
159,924
143,626
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization)
45,652
61,237
53,223
98,875
98,908
Depreciation and amortization
9,071
7,132
8,417
17,488
14,061
Property tax contingency (1)
-
3,072
-
-
3,072
Selling, general and administrative
6,825
6,062
6,538
13,363
11,273
Other operating income (2)
(125
)
(1,114
)
(338
)
(463
)
(1,423
)
Total operating costs and expenses
61,423
76,389
67,840
129,263
125,891
Operating income
15,779
10,322
14,882
30,661
17,735
Interest expense, net
(879
)
(88
)
(459
)
(1,338
)
(167
)
Total other expense
(879
)
(88
)
(459
)
(1,338
)
(167
)
Income before income tax expense
14,900
10,234
14,423
29,323
17,568
Provision for income taxes
2,659
1,945
2,486
5,145
3,557
Net income
12,241
8,289
11,937
24,178
14,011
Less: net income related to non-controlling interests
(4,709
)
(2,836
)
(4,368
)
(9,077
)
(5,056
)
Net income attributable to Solaris
$
7,532
$
5,453
$
7,569
$
15,101
$
8,955
Earnings per share of Class A common stock - basic
$
0.24
$
0.16
$
0.23
$
0.47
$
0.27
Earnings per share of Class A common stock - diluted
$
0.24
$
0.16
$
0.23
$
0.47
$
0.27
Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
29,542
31,432
31,214
30,373
31,337
Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
29,542
31,432
31,214
30,373
31,337
1)
Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023.
2)
Other income includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, the sale or disposal of assets, insurance gains, credit losses or recoveries, severance costs, and other settlements.
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,371
$
8,835
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $355 and $385, respectively
56,103
64,543
Accounts receivable - related party
6,788
4,925
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,671
5,151
Inventories
8,520
5,289
Total current assets
86,453
88,743
Property, plant and equipment, net
325,441
298,160
Non-current inventories
2,097
1,569
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,844
4,033
Goodwill
13,004
13,004
Intangible assets, net
1,066
1,429
Deferred tax assets
51,099
55,370
Other assets
326
268
Total assets
$
484,330
$
462,576
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
29,209
$
25,934
Accrued liabilities
17,024
25,252
Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement
-
1,092
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,106
917
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
2,373
1,924
Other current liabilities
1,237
790
Total current liabilities
50,949
55,909
Operating lease liabilities, net of current
6,687
6,212
Borrowings under the credit agreement
43,000
8,000
Finance lease liabilities, net of current
3,582
3,429
Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement
71,530
71,530
Other long-term liabilities
126
367
Total liabilities
175,874
145,447
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 28,968 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 31,641 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022
290
317
Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 13,674 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 13,674 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
186,647
202,551
Retained earnings
15,233
12,847
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Solaris and members' equity
202,170
215,715
Non-controlling interest
106,286
101,414
Total stockholders' equity
308,456
317,129
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
484,330
$
462,576
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
24,178
$
14,011
$
12,241
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
17,488
14,061
9,071
Property tax contingency
-
3,072
-
(Gain) loss on disposal of asset
(18
)
(39
)
4
Stock-based compensation
3,904
3,112
1,924
Amortization of debt issuance costs
71
98
40
Allowance for credit losses
(2
)
(388
)
(2
)
Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement
-
(654
)
-
Deferred income tax expense
4,853
3,101
2,524
Other
(162
)
(178
)
(172
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
8,442
(33,008
)
12,023
Accounts receivable - related party
(1,863
)
(338
)
(2,949
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,143
5,098
238
Inventories
(5,801
)
(3,457
)
(1,730
)
Accounts payable
3,047
7,902
1,005
Accrued liabilities
(8,728
)
10,001
(5,606
)
Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement
(1,092
)
-
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
45,460
22,394
28,611
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in property, plant and equipment
(40,130
)
(32,326
)
(21,181
)
Cash received from insurance proceeds
69
860
69
Proceeds from disposal of assets
165
57
42
Net cash used in investing activities
(39,896
)
(31,409
)
(21,070
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Share repurchases
(25,757
)
-
(11,330
)
Distribution to unitholders (includes distribution of $3.0 million at $0.11/unit and $2.9 million at $0.105/unit, respectively)
(3,489
)
(2,892
)
(1,504
)
Dividend paid to Class A common stock shareholders
(7,044
)
(6,885
)
(3,388
)
Borrowings under the credit agreement
35,000
-
17,000
Payments under finance leases
(1,326
)
(567
)
(588
)
Payments under insurance premium financing
(966
)
(422
)
(425
)
Payments related to debt issuance costs
(91
)
(358
)
(91
)
Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled
(1,355
)
(1,007
)
(19
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,028
)
(12,131
)
(345
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
536
(21,146
)
7,196
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
8,835
36,497
2,175
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
9,371
$
15,351
$
9,371
Non-cash activities
Investing:
Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment
202
289
73
Capitalized stock based compensation
296
207
122
Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end
3,402
6,490
3,402
Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory
2,042
1,058
464
Additions to fixed assets through finance leases
1,926
2,267
993
Financing:
Insurance premium financing
697
1,331
697
Cash paid for:
Interest
1,028
37
693
Income taxes
198
370
197
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION AND CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses.
We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Net income
$
12,241
$
8,289
$
11,937
$
24,178
$
14,011
Depreciation and amortization
9,071
7,132
8,417
17,488
14,061
Interest expense, net
879
88
459
1,338
167
Income taxes (1)
2,659
1,945
2,486
5,145
3,557
EBITDA
$
24,850
$
17,454
$
23,299
$
48,149
$
31,796
Property tax contingency (2)
-
3,072
-
-
3,072
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
1,924
1,519
1,980
3,904
3,112
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
4
-
(361
)
(357
)
-
Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (4)
-
(654
)
-
-
(654
)
Other (5)
47
(327
)
200
247
(522
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26,825
$
21,064
$
25,118
$
51,943
$
36,804
1)
Federal and state income taxes.
2)
Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023.
3)
|Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards, including performance-based restricted stock.
4)
|Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change.
5)
|Other includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, gains on insurance claims, credit losses or recoveries and other settlements.
ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE
Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn't believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC ("Solaris LLC Units"), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.
Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Numerator:
Net income attributable to Solaris
$
7,532
$
5,453
$
7,569
$
15,101
$
8,955
Adjustments:
Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1)
4,709
2,836
4,368
9,077
5,056
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
4
-
(361
)
(357
)
-
Property tax contingency (2)
-
3,072
-
-
3,072
Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (3)
-
(654
)
-
-
(654
)
Other (4)
47
(327
)
200
247
(522
)
Incremental income tax expense
(983
)
(1,006
)
(779
)
(1,763
)
(1,708
)
Adjusted pro forma net income
$
11,309
$
9,374
$
10,997
$
22,305
$
14,199
Denominator:
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
29,542
31,432
31,214
30,373
31,337
Adjustments:
Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC units for shares of Class A common stock (1)
15,365
15,132
15,224
15,294
14,964
Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted
44,907
46,564
46,438
45,667
46,301
Adjusted pro forma earnings per share - diluted
$
0.25
$
0.20
$
0.24
$
0.49
$
0.31
|(1)
Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.
(2)
Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal and we anticipate a ruling to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2023.
(3)
Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change.
(4)
Other includes accrued excise tax on share repurchases, gains on insurance claims, credit losses or recoveries and other settlements.
