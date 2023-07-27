WEST READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Q2 2023 net income available to common shareholders was $44.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted share; ROAA was 0.88% and ROCE was 13.22%.

Q2 2023 core earnings* were $52.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share; Core ROAA* was 1.03% and Core ROCE* was 15.67%.

CET 1 capital ratio of 10.3% 1 at June 30, 2023, compared to 9.6% at March 31, 2023. Significant progress toward stated goal of 11.0% - 11.5% by year-end 2023.

at June 30, 2023, compared to 9.6% at March 31, 2023. Significant progress toward stated goal of 11.0% - 11.5% by year-end 2023. Q2 2023 net interest margin, tax equivalent (NIM) was 3.15%, an increase of 19 basis points over Q1 2023 NIM of 2.96%. Q1 2023 NIM (excluding PPP)* was 2.80%

Significant positive deposit mix shift in Q2 2023 as total deposits grew by $226.8 million, with an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $1.0 billion, or 29%, over Q1 2023. The average cost of deposits decreased 21 basis points in Q2 2023 while the June 30, 2023 spot cost of deposits declined one basis point from March 31, 2023 despite an increase in market interest rates in Q2 2023.

Total estimated insured deposits were 77% 2 of total deposits at June 30, 2023, with immediately available liquidity covering uninsured deposits by approximately 222%.

of total deposits at June 30, 2023, with immediately available liquidity covering uninsured deposits by approximately 222%. Q2 2023 adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* was $96.8 million; adjusted pre-tax pre-provision ROAA* was 1.79%; and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision ROCE* was 28.01%.

Q2 2023 loans declined $1.2 billion or 7.6% over Q1 2023, with average loan yields up 13 basis points in Q2 2023, principally due to non-strategic loan sales.

Q2 2023 provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $22.4 million was largely driven by the recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts.

Non-performing assets were $28.4 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, down $3.9 million, or 12%, from March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases equaled 494% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2023, compared to 406% at March 31, 2023.

Q2 2023 book value per share and tangible book value per share* both grew by $1.08, or 2.6%, with increased AOCI losses of $11.9 million over the same time period.



* Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. 1 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates. 2 Uninsured deposits (estimate) of $4.7 billion to be reported on the Bank's call report, less state and municipal deposits of $459.4 million collateralized by our line of credit from FHLB and from our affiliates of $92.0 million.

CEO Commentary

"We are very pleased with our second quarter results as we executed seamlessly on our strategic priorities and delivered one of our strongest quarters to date," said Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO Jay Sidhu. "While the industry continues to face significant headwinds from rising funding costs, negative deposit mix shifts and net interest margin compression, we successfully grew total deposits by $226.8 million in Q2 2023, even after the payoff of net brokered CDs of $660 million, with an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $1 billion, or 29%. We expanded our net interest margin significantly over Q1 2023 despite holding even higher cash balances for prudent risk management purposes. Notably, our average cost of deposits decreased 21 basis points during the quarter as we replaced higher cost wholesale deposits with lower cost core deposits and continued to strengthen our deposit franchise. Our average loan yields increased 13 basis points as a result of the increase in interest rates and the floating rate nature of our loan portfolio. Following through on the commitments we made last quarter, we successfully exited certain non-strategic loan portfolios by selling $670 million in short-term syndicated capital call lines of credit and $556.7 million in consumer installment loans. This provided balance sheet capacity for the previously announced $631 million Venture Banking portfolio acquired from the FDIC at a 15% discount and afforded us a significant opportunity to further grow and strengthen our deposit franchise, improve our profitability, and increase our capital ratios," stated Jay Sidhu.

"Our Q2 2023 GAAP earnings were $44.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted share. Core earnings* were $52.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, well above consensus estimates. At June 30, 2023, our deposit base was well diversified, with approximately 77%2 of total deposits insured. We maintain a strong liquidity position, with $9.1 billion of liquidity immediately available, which covers approximately 222% of uninsured deposits and our loan to deposit ratio was about 77%. We continued to purposely moderate loan growth and took other strategic actions in the second quarter 2023 to further improve our capital ratios. At June 30, 2023, we had $3.2 billion of cash on hand, which we believe was prudent given persisting levels of uncertainty. Asset quality remains exceptional and credit reserves are extremely robust at 494% of total non-performing loans at the end of Q2 2023. The prudent risk management strategic actions that we have taken over the past several quarters have us well positioned from a capital, credit, liquidity, interest rate risk, and earnings perspective as we enter the second half of 2023. With persisting levels of uncertainty, we believe it is prudent to continue to moderate growth, or even shrink the balance sheet somewhat, and focus on further strengthening the balance sheet and improving capital ratios. We remain committed to improving our CET 1 ratio to 11.0% - 11.5% by year-end 2023 and are extremely proud of the progress that we made in just one quarter. We are confident in our ability to manage our credit, interest rate, and liquidity risks, and superbly service our clients in all operating environments. We are incredibly optimistic about our future," Jay Sidhu continued.

* Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. 1 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates. 2 Uninsured deposits (estimate) of $4.7 billion to be reported on the Bank's call report, less state and municipal deposits of $459.4 million collateralized by our line of credit from FHLB and from our affiliates of $92.0 million.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Profitability Metrics: Net income available for common shareholders $ 44,007 $ 50,265 $ (6,258 ) (12.5 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.55 $ (0.16 ) (10.3 )% Core earnings* $ 52,163 $ 51,143 $ 1,020 2.0 % Core earnings per share* $ 1.65 $ 1.58 $ 0.07 4.4 % Core earnings, excluding PPP* $ 54,231 $ 41,537 $ 12,694 30.6 % Core earnings per share, excluding PPP* $ 1.72 $ 1.28 $ 0.44 34.4 % Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.88 % 1.03 % (0.15 ) Core ROAA* 1.03 % 1.05 % (0.02 ) Core ROAA, excluding PPP* 1.07 % 0.87 % 0.20 Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 13.22 % 16.00 % (2.78 ) Core ROCE* 15.67 % 16.28 % (0.61 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* $ 96,833 $ 89,282 $ 7,551 8.5 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income ROAA, excluding PPP* 1.83 % 1.53 % 0.30 Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.15 % 2.96 % 0.19 Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP* 3.20 % 2.80 % 0.40 Loan yield 6.83 % 6.70 % 0.13 Loan yield, excluding PPP* 6.89 % 6.46 % 0.43 Cost of deposits 3.11 % 3.32 % (0.21 ) Efficiency ratio 49.25 % 47.71 % 1.54 Core efficiency ratio* 47.84 % 47.09 % 0.75 Balance Sheet Trends: Total assets $ 22,028,565 $ 21,751,614 $ 276,951 1.3 % Total loans and leases $ 13,910,907 $ 15,063,034 $ (1,152,127 ) (7.6 )% Total loans and leases, excluding PPP* $ 13,722,144 $ 14,816,776 $ (1,094,632 ) (7.4 )% Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 4,490,198 $ 3,487,517 $ 1,002,681 28.8 % Total deposits $ 17,950,431 $ 17,723,617 $ 226,814 1.3 % Capital Metrics: Common Equity $ 1,318,858 $ 1,283,226 $ 35,632 2.8 % Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,315,229 $ 1,279,597 $ 35,632 2.8 % Common Equity to Total Assets 6.0 % 5.9 % 0.1 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 6.0 % 5.9 % 0.1 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* 6.0 % 6.0 % 0.0 Book Value per common share $ 42.16 $ 41.08 $ 1.08 2.6 % Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 42.04 $ 40.96 $ 1.08 2.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.3 % 9.6 % 0.7 Total risk based capital ratio (1) 13.1 % 12.3 % 0.8 (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Six Months Ended Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Profitability Metrics: Net income available for common shareholders $ 44,007 $ 56,519 $ (12,512 ) (22.1 )% $ 94,272 $ 131,415 $ (37,143 ) (28.3 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.68 $ (0.29 ) (17.3 )% $ 2.95 $ 3.87 $ (0.92 ) (23.8 )% Core earnings* $ 52,163 $ 59,367 $ (7,204 ) (12.1 )% $ 103,306 $ 134,777 $ (31,471 ) (23.4 )% Core earnings per share* $ 1.65 $ 1.77 $ (0.12 ) (6.8 )% $ 3.22 $ 3.97 $ (0.75 ) (18.9 )% Core earnings, excluding PPP* $ 54,231 $ 46,301 $ 7,930 17.1 % $ 95,768 $ 96,998 $ (1,230 ) (1.3 )% Core earnings per share, excluding PPP* $ 1.72 $ 1.38 $ 0.34 24.6 % $ 2.99 $ 2.86 $ 0.13 4.5 % Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.88 % 1.17 % (0.29 ) 0.96 % 1.39 % (0.43 ) Core ROAA* 1.03 % 1.23 % (0.20 ) 1.04 % 1.43 % (0.39 ) Core ROAA, excluding PPP* 1.07 % 1.04 % 0.03 0.97 % 1.04 % (0.07 ) Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 13.22 % 18.21 % (4.99 ) 14.57 % 21.23 % (6.66 ) Core ROCE* 15.67 % 19.13 % (3.46 ) 15.97 % 21.77 % (5.80 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* $ 96,833 $ 105,692 $ (8,859 ) (8.4 )% $ 186,115 $ 218,341 $ (32,226 ) (14.8 )% Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income ROAA, excluding PPP* 1.83 % 1.85 % (0.02 ) 1.69 % 1.86 % (0.17 ) Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.15 % 3.39 % (0.24 ) 3.06 % 3.49 % (0.43 ) Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP* 3.20 % 3.32 % (0.12 ) 3.01 % 3.32 % (0.31 ) Loan yield 6.83 % 4.54 % 2.29 6.77 % 4.60 % 2.17 Loan yield, excluding PPP* 6.89 % 4.56 % 2.33 6.67 % 4.50 % 2.17 Cost of deposits 3.11 % 0.54 % 2.57 3.22 % 0.44 % 2.78 Efficiency ratio 49.25 % 42.14 % 7.11 48.51 % 40.76 % 7.75 Core efficiency ratio* 47.84 % 41.74 % 6.10 47.49 % 40.59 % 6.90 Balance Sheet Trends: Total assets $ 22,028,565 $ 20,251,996 $ 1,776,569 8.8 % Total loans and leases $ 13,910,907 $ 15,664,353 $ (1,753,446 ) (11.2 )% Total loans and leases, excluding PPP* $ 13,722,144 $ 14,094,193 $ (372,049 ) (2.6 )% Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 4,490,198 $ 4,683,030 $ (192,832 ) (4.1 )% Total deposits $ 17,950,431 $ 16,944,719 $ 1,005,712 5.9 % Capital Metrics: Common Equity $ 1,318,858 $ 1,215,596 $ 103,262 8.5 % Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,315,229 $ 1,211,967 $ 103,262 8.5 % Common Equity to Total Assets 6.0 % 6.0 % 0.0 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 6.0 % 6.0 % 0.0 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* 6.0 % 6.5 % (0.5 ) Book Value per common share $ 42.16 $ 37.46 $ 4.70 12.5 % Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 42.04 $ 37.35 $ 4.69 12.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.3 % 9.7 % 0.6 Total risk based capital ratio (1) 13.1 % 12.6 % 0.5 (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document.

Key Balance Sheet Trends

Loans and Leases

The following table presents the composition of total loans and leases as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 % of

Total March 31,

2023 % of

Total June 30,

2022 % of

Total Loans and Leases Held for Investment Commercial: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending $ 5,534,832 40.0 % $ 5,519,176 37.7 % $ 4,599,640 29.4 % Other commercial & industrial 1,052,145 7.6 1,168,161 8.0 1,037,444 6.7 Multifamily 2,151,734 15.6 2,195,211 15.0 2,008,784 12.8 Loans to mortgage companies 1,108,598 8.0 1,374,894 9.4 1,975,189 12.6 Commercial real estate owner occupied 842,042 6.1 895,314 6.1 710,577 4.5 Loans receivable, PPP 188,763 1.4 246,258 1.7 1,570,160 10.0 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,211,091 8.8 1,245,248 8.5 1,152,869 7.4 Construction 212,214 1.5 188,123 1.3 195,687 1.2 Total commercial loans and leases 12,301,419 89.0 12,832,385 87.7 13,250,350 84.6 Consumer: Residential 487,199 3.5 494,815 3.4 457,768 3.0 Manufactured housing 41,664 0.3 43,272 0.3 48,570 0.3 Installment: Personal 752,470 5.4 849,420 5.8 1,613,628 10.3 Other 250,047 1.8 419,085 2.8 287,442 1.8 Total installment loans 1,002,517 7.2 1,268,505 8.6 1,901,070 12.1 Total consumer loans 1,531,380 11.0 1,806,592 12.3 2,407,408 15.4 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 13,832,799 100.0 % $ 14,638,977 100.0 % $ 15,657,758 100.0 % Loans Held for Sale Commercial: Multifamily $ - - % $ 4,051 1.0 % $ 4,136 62.7 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied - - 16,000 3.7 - - Total commercial loans and leases - - 20,051 4.7 4,136 62.7 Consumer: Residential 1,234 1.6 821 0.2 2,459 37.3 Installment: Personal 76,874 98.4 307,336 72.5 - - Other - - 95,849 22.6 - - Total installment loans 76,874 98.4 403,185 95.1 - - Total consumer loans 78,108 100.0 404,006 95.3 2,459 37.3 Total loans held for sale $ 78,108 100.0 % $ 424,057 100.0 % $ 6,595 100.0 % Total loans and leases portfolio $ 13,910,907 $ 15,063,034 $ 15,664,353

Loans and Leases Held for Investment

Loans and leases held for investment were $13.8 billion at June 30, 2023, down $806.2 million, or 5.5%, from March 31, 2023, consistent with our stated goal of purposely moderating loan growth and exiting non-strategic relationships. Loans held for investment decreased in every category, except for relatively small increases in construction loans and specialty lending activities within commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans quarter-over-quarter.

On June 15, 2023, Customers acquired $631.0 million of a Venture Banking loan portfolio at a discount from the FDIC. Customers has also recruited team members that originated these loans to service the venture-backed growth industry from seed-stage through late-stage. The newly recruited team gives clients access to the capital to grow from innovation to maturity and leverage a customized, best-in-class tech platform to support their growth. The team has long-standing relationships with these clients offering them premier end-to-end financial services meeting their needs. The addition of these team members creates venture banking client coverage in Austin, the Bay Area, Boston, Southern California, Chicago, Denver, Raleigh/Durham, and Washington, D.C. The technology and life sciences portfolio has been combined with Customers' existing technology and venture capital banking vertical. The portfolio of capital call loans to venture capital firms has been combined with Customers' existing direct capital call lines vertical within fund finance. This acquisition was accomplished from exiting and selling all non strategic short-term syndicated capital call lines of credit and payoffs and sales of other loans, and contributed to the moderate growth in specialty lending verticals of $15.7 million, or 0.3% quarter-over-quarter. Other C&I loans decreased $116.0 million, or 9.9% quarter-over-quarter, to $1.1 billion. Loans to mortgage companies decreased $266.3 million, or 19.4% quarter-over-quarter due to lower mortgage activity. Consumer installment loans held for investment decreased $266.0 million, or 21.0% quarter-over-quarter, to $1.0 billion as we continue to execute on our held-for-sale strategy and de-risk the held-for-investment loan portfolio in 2023.

Loans and leases held for investment of $13.8 billion at June 30, 2023 was down $1.8 billion, or 11.7%, year-over-year, largely driven by reduced balances in PPP loans of $1.4 billion, consumer installment loans of $898.6 million, and loans to mortgage companies of $866.6 million, offset in part by net growth in the lower risk variable rate specialty lending verticals of $935.2 million.

Loans Held for Sale

Loans held for sale decreased $345.9 million quarter-over-quarter, and were only $78.1 million at June 30, 2023 as we continue to build out our held-for-sale strategy in 2023. On June 30, 2023, Customers sold consumer installment loans that were classified as held for sale with a carrying value of $556.7 million, inclusive of $154.0 million of other installment loans transferred from held for investment to held for sale during Q2 2023, accrued interest and unamortized deferred loan origination costs. As part of these sales, Customers recognized a net loss on sale of $1.0 million, which is presented within "Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans" in the consolidated statement of income.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases

The following table presents the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as of the dates and for the periods presented:

At or Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) At or Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 139,656 $ 130,281 $ 9,375 $ 139,656 $ 156,530 $ (16,874 ) Provision for credit losses on loans and leases $ 22,363 $ 18,008 $ 4,355 $ 22,363 $ 24,164 $ (1,801 ) Net charge-offs from loans held for investment $ 15,564 $ 18,651 $ (3,087 ) $ 15,564 $ 13,481 $ 2,083 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.42 % 0.36 % Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment 1.09 % 0.97 % 1.09 % 1.14 % Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP* 1.11 % 0.99 % 1.11 % 1.28 % * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document.

The decrease in net charge-offs in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023 was primarily due to a charge-off of a non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan in Q1 2023 and a decrease in consumer installment net charge-offs in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023. The net charge-offs of $15.6 million in Q2 2023 excludes $6.2 million of charge-offs for certain PCD loans acquired from FDIC applied against $8.7 million of allowance for credit losses on PCD loans recognized upon acquisition of the loan portfolio on June 15, 2023.

The increase in net charge-offs in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022, excluding the charge-offs for certain PCD loans acquired from FDIC, was primarily due to an increase in consumer installment net charge-offs in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases $ 22,363 $ 18,008 $ 4,355 $ 22,363 $ 24,164 $ (1,801 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on available for sale debt securities 1,266 1,595 (329 ) 1,266 (317 ) 1,583 Provision for credit losses 23,629 19,603 4,026 23,629 23,847 (218 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (304 ) 280 (584 ) (304 ) 608 (912 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 23,325 $ 19,883 $ 3,442 $ 23,325 $ 24,455 $ (1,130 )

The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q2 2023 was $22.4 million, compared to $18.0 million in Q1 2023. The provision in Q2 2023 was primarily due to our recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts, partially offset by lower consumer installment loans, as compared to provision in Q1 2023. The provision for credit losses on available for sale investment securities in Q2 2023 was $1.3 million compared to provision of $1.6 million in Q1 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q2 2023 was $22.4 million, compared to $24.2 million in Q2 2022. The provision in Q2 2023 was primarily due to our recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts, partially offset by lower consumer installment loans, as compared to provision in Q2 2022, which was primarily to support loan growth. The provision for credit losses on available for sale investment securities in Q2 2023 was $1.3 million compared to a benefit to provision of $0.3 million in Q2 2022.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Increase

(Decrease) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Increase

(Decrease) Non-performing assets ("NPAs"): Nonaccrual / non-performing loans ("NPLs") $ 28,244 $ 32,124 $ (3,880 ) $ 28,244 $ 28,064 $ 180 Non-performing assets $ 28,380 $ 32,260 $ (3,880 ) $ 28,380 $ 28,150 $ 230 NPLs to total loans and leases 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Reserves to NPLs 494.46 % 405.56 % 494.46 % 557.76 % NPAs to total assets 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Loans and leases (1) risk ratings: Commercial loans and leases (2) Pass $ 10,667,619 $ 10,928,620 $ (261,001 ) $ 10,667,619 $ 9,355,846 $ 1,311,773 Special Mention (3) 166,468 136,986 29,482 166,468 106,566 59,902 Substandard (3) 272,301 273,154 (853 ) 272,301 343,175 (70,874 ) Total commercial loans and leases 11,106,388 11,338,760 (232,372 ) 11,106,388 9,805,587 1,300,801 Consumer loans Performing 1,508,208 1,787,123 (278,915 ) 1,508,208 2,392,852 (884,644 ) Non-performing 23,172 19,469 3,703 23,172 14,556 8,616 Total consumer loans 1,531,380 1,806,592 (275,212 ) 1,531,380 2,407,408 (876,028 ) Loans and leases receivable (1) $ 12,637,768 $ 13,145,352 $ (507,584 ) $ 12,637,768 $ 12,212,995 $ 424,773

(1) Risk ratings are assigned to loans and leases held for investment, and excludes loans held for sale and loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value. (2) Excludes loan receivable, PPP, as eligible PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. (3) Includes $24.3 million of C&I loans rated Special Mention and $2.1 million rated Substandard at June 30, 2023 that were acquired from the FDIC on June 15, 2023.

Over the last decade, we have developed a suite of commercial loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank's C&I, loans to mortgage companies, corporate and specialty lending lines of business, and multifamily loans for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank's credit quality to date has been incredibly healthy despite an adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, we employ a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze the commercial portfolio.

Total consumer installment loans held for investment at June 30, 2023 were less than 5% of total assets and approximately 7% of total loans and leases held for investment, and were supported by an allowance for credit losses of $57.6 million. At June 30, 2023, our consumer installment portfolio had the following characteristics: average original FICO score of 733, average debt-to-income of 19% and average borrower income of $105 thousand.

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2023 were essentially flat at 0.20% of total loans and leases, compared to 0.21% at March 31, 2023 and 0.18% at June 30, 2022.

Investment Securities

Our investment securities portfolio, including debt securities available for sale ("AFS") and held to maturity ("HTM") provides periodic cash flows through regular maturities and amortization, can be used as collateral to secure additional funding, and is an important component of our liquidity position.

The following table presents the composition of our investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Debt securities, available for sale $ 2,797,940 $ 2,900,259 $ 3,120,111 Equity securities 26,698 26,710 24,771 Investment securities, at fair value 2,824,638 2,926,969 3,144,882 Debt securities, held to maturity 1,258,560 870,294 495,039 Total investment securities portfolio $ 4,083,198 $ 3,797,263 $ 3,639,921

Critically important to performance during the recent banking crisis are the characteristics of a bank's securities portfolio. While there may be virtually no credit risk in some of these portfolios, holding longer term and lower yielding securities is creating challenges for many banks. Our securities portfolio is highly liquid, short in duration, and high in yield. At June 30, 2023, our AFS debt securities portfolio had a spot yield of 5.38%, an effective duration of approximately 1.5 years, and approximately 47% are variable rate. Additionally, 62% of our AFS securities portfolio was AAA rated at June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2023, our HTM debt securities portfolio represented only 5.7% of our total assets at June 30, 2023, had a spot yield of 4.41% and an effective duration of approximately 3.0 years. Additionally, at June 30, 2023, approximately 36% of our HTM securities were AAA rated and 57% were credit enhanced asset backed securities with no current expectation of credit losses.

As a part of the sales of consumer installment loans that were classified as held for sale, Customers provided some financing to the purchaser for a portion of the sale price in the form of $436.8 million of asset-backed securities, collateralized by the sold loans, which accounted for the increase in HTM debt securities at June 30, 2023 as compared to the prior quarter.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 % of

Total March 31,

2023 % of

Total June 30,

2022 % of

Total Demand, non-interest bearing $ 4,490,198 25.0 % $ 3,487,517 19.7 % $ 4,683,030 27.6 % Demand, interest bearing 5,551,037 30.9 5,791,302 32.7 6,644,398 39.2 Total demand deposits 10,041,235 55.9 9,278,819 52.4 11,327,428 66.8 Savings 1,048,229 5.8 924,359 5.2 640,062 3.8 Money market 2,004,264 11.2 2,019,633 11.4 4,254,205 25.1 Time deposits 4,856,703 27.1 5,500,806 31.0 723,024 4.3 Total deposits $ 17,950,431 100.0 % $ 17,723,617 100.0 % $ 16,944,719 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $226.8 million, or 1.3%, to $18.0 billion at June 30, 2023 as compared to the prior quarter. Importantly, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $1.0 billion, or 28.8%, to $4.5 billion. Savings deposits increased $123.9 million, or 13.4%, to $1.0 billion. These increases were offset by decreases in time deposits of $644.1 million, or 11.7%, to $4.9 billion, interest bearing demand deposits of $240.3 million, or 4.1%, to $5.6 billion and money market deposits of $15.4 million, or 0.8%, to $2.0 billion. The total average cost of deposits decreased by 21 basis points to 3.11% in Q2 2023 from 3.32% in the prior quarter primarily due to a shift in deposit mix. Total estimated uninsured deposits was $4.1 billion1, or 23% of total deposits (inclusive of accrued interest) at June 30, 2023. We are also highly focused on total deposits with contractual term to manage our liquidity profile and the funding of loans and securities.

Total deposits increased $1.0 billion, or 5.9%, to $18.0 billion at June 30, 2023 as compared to a year ago. Time deposits increased $4.1 billion to $4.9 billion. Savings deposits increased $408.2 million, or 63.8%, to $1.0 billion. These increases were offset in part by decreases in money market deposits of $2.2 billion, or 52.9%, to $2.0 billion, interest bearing demand deposits of $1.1 billion, or 16.5%, to $5.6 billion and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $192.8 million, or 4.1%, to $4.5 billion. The total average cost of deposits increased by 257 basis points to 3.11% in Q2 2023 from 0.54% in the prior year primarily due to higher market interest rates and a shift in deposit mix.

__________________________________

1 Uninsured deposits (estimate) of $4.7 billion to be reported on the Bank's call report, less state and municipal deposits of $459.4 million collateralized by our line of credit from FHLB and from our affiliates of $92.0 million.

Borrowings

The following table presents the composition of our borrowings as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Federal funds purchased $ - $ - $ 770,000 FHLB advances 2,046,142 2,052,143 635,000 Senior notes 123,710 123,645 123,450 Subordinated debt 182,091 182,021 181,812 Total borrowings $ 2,351,943 $ 2,357,809 $ 1,710,262

Total borrowings were $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023, relatively unchanged from the prior quarter. As of June 30, 2023, Customers' borrowing capacity with the FRB and FHLB was approximately $8.6 billion, of which $2.1 billion of available capacity was utilized in borrowings and $600.5 million was utilized to collateralize state and municipal deposits.

Total borrowings increased $641.7 million, or 37.5%, to $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023 as compared to a year ago. This increase primarily resulted from an increase in FHLB advances to ensure ample cash on hand given the heightened liquidity risk in the banking system, particularly among regional banks since early March 2023, net of repayments of federal funds purchased.

Capital

The following table presents certain capital amounts and ratios as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Customers Bancorp, Inc. Common Equity $ 1,318,858 $ 1,283,226 $ 1,215,596 Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,315,229 $ 1,279,597 $ 1,211,967 Common Equity to Total Assets 6.0 % 5.9 % 6.0 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 6.0 % 5.9 % 6.0 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* 6.0 % 6.0 % 6.5 % Book Value per common share $ 42.16 $ 41.08 $ 37.46 Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 42.04 $ 40.96 $ 37.35 Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio (1) 10.3 % 9.6 % 9.7 % Total risk based capital ratio (1) 13.1 % 12.3 % 12.6 % (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document.

Customers Bancorp's common equity increased $35.6 million to $1.3 billion, and tangible common equity* increased $35.6 million to $1.3 billion, at June 30, 2023 compared to the prior quarter, respectively, as earnings of $44.0 million more than offset a negative impact of increased unrealized losses on investment securities of $11.9 million (net of taxes) deferred in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). Similarly, book value per common share increased to $42.16 from $41.08, and tangible book value per common share* increased to $42.04 from $40.96, at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Customers Bancorp's common equity increased $103.3 million to $1.3 billion, and tangible common equity* increased $103.3 million to $1.3 billion, at June 30, 2023 compared to a year ago, respectively, as earnings of $181.3 million more than offset a negative impact to AOCI from increased unrealized losses on investment securities of $43.3 million (net of taxes) and $45.1 million of common share repurchases. Similarly, book value per common share increased to $42.16 from $37.46, and tangible book value per common share* increased to $42.04 from $37.35, at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

At the Customers Bancorp level, the CET 1 capital ratio (estimate), total risk based capital ratio (estimate), common equity to total assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE ratio") were 10.3%, 13.1%, 6.0%, and 6.0%, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

At the Customers Bank level, capital levels remained strong and well above regulatory minimums. At June 30, 2023, estimated Tier 1 capital (estimate) and total risk-based capital (estimate) were 11.9% and 13.3%, respectively.

Even though Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures, its goal is to increase its CET 1 ratio at year-end 2023 to be between 11.0% - 11.5%. "It is prudent to continue to moderate or even shrink our balance sheet in this uncertain environment and have strong capital ratios," stated Jay Sidhu.

Key Profitability Trends

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $165.3 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $15.4 million from Q1 2023, primarily due to higher interest income from interest earning deposits of $17.2 million maintained in response to heightened liquidity risk in the banking system, particularly among regional banks since early March 2023, variable rate lower credit risk specialty lending of $18.1 million, and commercial loans to mortgage companies of $2.2 million, reflecting higher average balances and market interest rates. These increases were partially offset by lower interest income on consumer installment loans of $2.3 million reflecting the impact of the sales transactions that occurred late in Q2 2023 and reduced PPP interest income of $21.9 million resulting primarily from reduced recognition of deferred fees as the PPP program was substantially completed in Q1 2023. In addition, interest expense on deposits and other borrowings decreased by $0.2 million in Q2 2023 largely resulting from the positive shift in deposit mix towards no to lower-interest bearing deposits despite higher interest rates during Q2 2023, mostly offset by increased borrowing costs reflecting a full quarter impact of FHLB advances drawn in Q1 2023.

Net interest income totaled $165.3 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $0.4 million from Q2 2022. This increase was due to higher interest income of $133.8 million resulting from increased average balance of interest earning assets of $1.5 billion and higher market interest rates on variable rate loans and investments, offset in part by higher interest expenses on deposits and other borrowings of $133.4 million primarily resulting from higher average balances of interest bearing deposits and other borrowings and increased market rates. Interest-earning asset growth was primarily driven by increases in C&I loans and leases, mostly in the variable rate lower credit risk specialty lending verticals and multifamily loans, offset in part by decreases in commercial loans to mortgage companies due to lower mortgage activity from rising interest rates, PPP loans as the PPP program was substantially completed in Q1 2023 and consumer installment loans. Total consumer installment loans decreased in Q2 2023 as compared to Q2 2022, as installment loans held for investment decreased primarily for risk management purposes and implementation of our held-for-sale strategy.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents details of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Commercial lease income $ 8,917 $ 9,326 $ (409 ) $ 8,917 $ 6,592 $ 2,325 Loan fees 4,271 3,990 281 4,271 2,618 1,653 Bank-owned life insurance 4,997 2,647 2,350 4,997 1,947 3,050 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 1,376 1,074 302 1,376 1,883 (507 ) Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans (761 ) - (761 ) (761 ) 1,542 (2,303 ) Loss on sale of capital call lines of credit (5,037 ) - (5,037 ) (5,037 ) - (5,037 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities - - - - (3,029 ) 3,029 Other 2,234 1,084 1,150 2,234 1,193 1,041 Total non-interest income $ 15,997 $ 18,121 $ (2,124 ) $ 15,997 $ 12,746 $ 3,251

Non-interest income totaled $16.0 million for Q2 2023, a decrease of $2.1 million compared to Q1 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a loss of $5.0 million realized from the sale of non-strategic short-term syndicated capital call lines of credit within our Specialty Lending vertical that the Bank exited completely and $0.8 million of net loss on sales of SBA loans and consumer installment loans that were classified as held for sale. These decreases were offset in part by increases in death benefits paid by insurance carriers under the bank-owned life insurance policies of $2.4 million and other income of $1.2 million mostly related to income from CRA-qualified investments in small business investment companies and tax interest and penalties refunds.

Non-interest income totaled $16.0 million for Q2 2023, an increase of $3.3 million compared to Q2 2022. The increase was primarily due to lower loss on securities sales of $3.0 million as there were no such sales in Q2 2023, and increases in death benefits paid by insurance carriers under the bank-owned life insurance policies of $3.1 million, commercial lease income of $2.3 million, loan fees of $1.7 million resulting from growth and other income of $1.0 million. These increases were offset partially by a $5.0 million loss realized from the sale of non-strategic short-term syndicated capital call lines of credit that the Bank exited completely and a decrease in net gain on sale of SBA and other loans of $2.3 million due to lower gains on sales of SBA loans and losses on sales of consumer installment loans that were classified as held for sale.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents details of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Salaries and employee benefits $ 33,120 $ 32,345 $ 775 $ 33,120 $ 25,334 $ 7,786 Technology, communication and bank operations 16,407 16,589 (182 ) 16,407 22,738 (6,331 ) Commercial lease depreciation 7,328 7,875 (547 ) 7,328 5,552 1,776 Professional services 9,192 7,596 1,596 9,192 7,415 1,777 Loan servicing 4,777 4,661 116 4,777 4,341 436 Occupancy 2,519 2,760 (241 ) 2,519 4,279 (1,760 ) FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 9,780 2,728 7,052 9,780 1,619 8,161 Advertising and promotion 546 1,049 (503 ) 546 353 193 Other 5,628 4,530 1,098 5,628 4,574 1,054 Total non-interest expense $ 89,297 $ 80,133 $ 9,164 $ 89,297 $ 76,205 $ 13,092

The management of non-interest expenses remains a priority for us. However, this will not deter us from making investments in new technologies to support efficient and responsible growth in the future.

Non-interest expenses totaled $89.3 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $9.2 million compared to Q1 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees of $7.1 million resulting from higher FDIC assessment rates, higher professional fees of $1.6 million to enhance our technology, compliance and risk management capabilities, other expenses of $1.1 million primarily due to higher provision for operating losses and increased salaries and employee benefits of $0.8 million driven by higher incentives and stock based awards offset by lower benefits and severance.

Non-interest expenses totaled $89.3 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $13.1 million compared to Q2 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to increases of $8.2 million of FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees resulting from higher FDIC assessment rates, $7.8 million in salaries and employee benefits due to higher headcount, annual merit increases, incentives and SERP expenses, $1.8 million in professional fees mostly for transaction related legal fees, $1.8 million in commercial lease depreciation from growth and $1.1 million in other expenses primarily due to higher provision for operating losses. These increases were offset in part by decreases of $6.3 million in deposit servicing-related expenses mostly due to lower servicing fees and the discontinuation of interchange maintenance fees paid to BM Technologies offset by higher fees paid for software as a service and $1.8 million in occupancy mostly due to impairments associated with consolidation of branch locations in Q2 2022.

Taxes

Income tax expense increased by $6.2 million to $20.8 million in Q2 2023 from $14.6 million in Q1 2023 primarily due to tax expense of $4.1 million recognized in Q2 2023 on surrendered bank-owned life insurance policies.

Income tax expense increased by $1.9 million to $20.8 million in Q2 2023 from $18.9 million in Q2 2022 primarily due to tax expense on surrendered bank-owned life insurance policies, offset in part by lower pre-tax income and increased income tax credits.

The effective tax rate for Q2 2023 was 30%, primarily due to tax on surrendered bank-owned life insurance policies. Excluding the tax on surrendered bank-owned life insurance policies, the effective tax rate for Q2 2023 was 24%. Customers expects the full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 22% to 24%.

Outlook

"Looking ahead, we will continue to moderate growth, or even reduce the size of the balance sheet, as we optimize the balance sheet and materially improve our capital ratios, maintain positive operating leverage with prudent expense management, and continue to improve deposits and liquidity. We expect 2023 core loans to be essentially flat to down. Deposits are expected to remain relatively flat with a focus on improving our funding profile and reducing high cost deposits. We expect full year 2023 net interest margin, excluding PPP* to be at the upper end of the previously guided range of 2.85% - 3.05%. 2023 Core EPS (excluding PPP)* is still expected to be about $6.00 with a core return on common equity* of over 15%. Core non-interest expense* is now expected to increase about 15% in 2023 as a result of higher FDIC assessments and the newly recruited Venture Banking team. We are still targeting a CET 1 ratio of approximately 11.0% - 11.5% by year-end 2023, following up on the 70 basis point increase we achieved during Q2 2023. We are focused on improving the quality of our balance sheet and deposit franchise, improving capital and liquidity, maintaining superior credit quality, expanding our net interest margin, and achieving our tangible book value guidance in excess of $45 by year-end 2023," concluded Customers Bancorp President Sam Sidhu.

* Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document.

Webcast

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 AM EDT

The live audio webcast, presentation slides, and earnings press release will be made available at https://www.customersbank.com/investor-relations/ and at the Customers Bancorp 2nd Quarter Earnings Webcast.

You may submit questions in advance of the live webcast by emailing our Communications Director, David Patti at dpatti@customersbank.com; questions may also be asked during the webcast through the webcast application.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation's top-performing banking companies with over $22 billion in assets, making it the 81 largest bank holding companies in the US. Through its primary subsidiary, Customers Bank, commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending, and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to Specialty Lending clients. Major accolades include:

#5 in top-performing banks with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion in 2022 per American Banker;

#34 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2023 per Forbes; and

#64 on Fortune Magazine's 2022 list of the 100 fastest growing companies in America.

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological events and factors, among others, could cause Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements, including: a continuation of the recent turmoil in the banking industry, responsive measures taken by us and regulatory authorities to mitigate and manage related risks, regulatory actions taken that address related issues and the costs and obligations associated therewith, the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the U.S. economy and customer behavior, the impact that changes in the economy have on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the continued success and acceptance of our blockchain payments system, the demand for our products and services and the availability of sources of funding, the effects of actions by the federal government, including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other government agencies, that affect market interest rates and the money supply, actions that we and our customers take in response to these developments and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships, higher inflation and its impacts, and the effects of any changes in accounting standards or policies. Customers Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto, that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Customers Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Customers Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of Customers Bank, except as may be required under applicable law.

Q2 2023 Overview

The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and the preceding four quarters:

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Profitability Metrics: Net income available to common shareholders $ 44,007 $ 50,265 $ 25,623 $ 61,364 $ 56,519 $ 94,272 $ 131,415 Per share amounts: Earnings per share - basic $ 1.41 $ 1.58 $ 0.79 $ 1.89 $ 1.73 $ 2.99 $ 4.00 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.55 $ 0.77 $ 1.85 $ 1.68 $ 2.95 $ 3.87 Book value per common share (1) $ 42.16 $ 41.08 $ 39.08 $ 38.46 $ 37.46 $ 42.16 $ 37.46 CUBI stock price (1) $ 30.26 $ 18.52 $ 28.34 $ 29.48 $ 33.90 $ 30.26 $ 33.90 CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) 72 % 45 % 73 % 77 % 90 % 72 % 90 % Average shares outstanding - basic 31,254,125 31,819,203 32,413,459 32,455,814 32,712,616 31,535,103 32,834,150 Average shares outstanding - diluted 31,591,142 32,345,017 33,075,422 33,226,607 33,579,013 31,965,997 33,950,973 Shares outstanding (1) 31,282,318 31,239,750 32,373,697 32,475,502 32,449,486 31,282,318 32,449,486 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.88 % 1.03 % 0.55 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 0.96 % 1.39 % Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 13.22 % 16.00 % 8.05 % 19.33 % 18.21 % 14.57 % 21.23 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.15 % 2.96 % 2.67 % 3.16 % 3.39 % 3.06 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio 49.25 % 47.71 % 49.20 % 50.00 % 42.14 % 48.51 % 40.76 % Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Core earnings $ 52,163 $ 51,143 $ 39,368 $ 82,270 $ 59,367 $ 103,306 $ 134,777 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 96,833 $ 89,282 $ 81,377 $ 100,994 $ 105,692 $ 186,115 $ 218,341 Per share amounts: Core earnings per share - diluted $ 1.65 $ 1.58 $ 1.19 $ 2.48 $ 1.77 $ 3.22 $ 3.97 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 42.04 $ 40.96 $ 38.97 $ 38.35 $ 37.35 $ 42.04 $ 37.35 CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) 72 % 45 % 73 % 77 % 91 % 72 % 91 % Core ROAA 1.03 % 1.05 % 0.81 % 1.64 % 1.23 % 1.04 % 1.43 % Core ROCE 15.67 % 16.28 % 12.36 % 25.91 % 19.13 % 15.97 % 21.77 % Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision 1.79 % 1.72 % 1.56 % 1.95 % 2.11 % 1.76 % 2.25 % Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision 28.01 % 27.33 % 24.59 % 31.01 % 33.37 % 27.68 % 34.62 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans 3.20 % 2.80 % 2.87 % 3.18 % 3.32 % 3.01 % 3.32 % Core efficiency ratio 47.84 % 47.09 % 49.12 % 42.57 % 41.74 % 47.49 % 40.59 % Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 15,564 $ 18,651 $ 27,164 $ 18,497 $ 13,481 $ 34,215 $ 20,707 Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.70 % 0.47 % 0.36 % 0.46 % 0.29 % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 494.46 % 405.56 % 425.95 % 466.34 % 557.76 % 494.46 % 557.76 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.9 % 11.31 % 11.21 % 11.42 % 11.46 % 11.9 % 11.46 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.9 % 11.31 % 11.21 % 11.42 % 11.46 % 11.9 % 11.46 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.3 % 12.64 % 12.40 % 12.65 % 12.91 % 13.3 % 12.91 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 8.0 % 8.09 % 8.15 % 8.10 % 8.09 % 8.0 % 8.09 % (1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. (2) Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document. (3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q2 2023 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected to apply the CECL capital transition provisions which delayed the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years until January 1, 2022, followed by a three-year transition period. The cumulative CECL capital transition impact as of December 31, 2021 which amounted to $61.6 million will be phased in at 25% per year beginning on January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2023, our regulatory capital ratios reflected 50%, or $30.8 million, benefit associated with the CECL transition provisions.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 241,745 $ 244,212 $ 217,471 $ 200,438 $ 168,920 $ 485,957 $ 326,040 Investment securities 48,026 47,316 42,953 30,546 25,442 95,342 45,737 Loans held for sale 11,149 11,701 1,269 19 21 22,850 76 Interest earning deposits 27,624 10,395 6,754 2,949 919 38,019 1,248 Other 1,616 1,321 1,200 1,964 1,032 2,937 6,709 Total interest income 330,160 314,945 269,647 235,916 196,334 645,105 379,810 Interest expense: Deposits 136,375 143,930 124,366 65,380 22,781 280,305 36,493 FHLB advances 24,285 10,370 4,464 4,684 2,316 34,655 2,316 FRB advances - 6,286 - - - 6,286 - Subordinated debt 2,689 2,689 2,688 2,689 2,689 5,378 5,378 Other borrowings 1,540 1,771 2,992 4,131 3,696 3,311 6,072 Total interest expense 164,889 165,046 134,510 76,884 31,482 329,935 50,259 Net interest income 165,271 149,899 135,137 159,032 164,852 315,170 329,551 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 23,629 19,603 28,216 (7,994 ) 23,847 43,232 39,844 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 141,642 130,296 106,921 167,026 141,005 271,938 289,707 Non-interest income: Commercial lease income 8,917 9,326 8,135 7,097 6,592 18,243 12,487 Loan fees 4,271 3,990 4,017 3,008 2,618 8,261 5,163 Bank-owned life insurance 4,997 2,647 1,975 3,449 1,947 7,644 10,273 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 1,376 1,074 1,295 1,545 1,883 2,450 3,898 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans (761 ) - - 106 1,542 (761 ) 3,049 Loss on sale of capital call lines of credit (5,037 ) - - - - (5,037 ) - Loss on sale of consumer installment loans - - - (23,465 ) - - - Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities - - (16,937 ) (2,135 ) (3,029 ) - (4,092 ) Legal settlement gain - - 7,519 - - - - Other 2,234 1,084 1,341 1,378 1,193 3,318 3,166 Total non-interest income 15,997 18,121 7,345 (9,017 ) 12,746 34,118 33,944 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 33,120 32,345 29,194 31,230 25,334 65,465 51,941 Technology, communication and bank operations 16,407 16,589 18,604 19,588 22,738 32,996 46,806 Commercial lease depreciation 7,328 7,875 6,518 5,966 5,552 15,203 10,494 Professional services 9,192 7,596 6,825 6,269 7,415 16,788 14,371 Loan servicing 4,777 4,661 4,460 3,851 4,341 9,438 6,712 Occupancy 2,519 2,760 3,672 2,605 4,279 5,279 7,329 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 9,780 2,728 2,339 2,528 1,619 12,508 4,002 Advertising and promotion 546 1,049 1,111 762 353 1,595 668 Other 5,628 4,530 5,696 3,399 4,574 10,158 7,689 Total non-interest expense 89,297 80,133 78,419 76,198 76,205 169,430 150,012 Income before income tax expense 68,342 68,284 35,847 81,811 77,546 136,626 173,639 Income tax expense 20,768 14,563 7,136 17,899 18,896 35,331 38,228 Net income 47,574 53,721 28,711 63,912 58,650 101,295 135,411 Preferred stock dividends 3,567 3,456 3,088 2,548 2,131 7,023 3,996 Net income available to common shareholders $ 44,007 $ 50,265 $ 25,623 $ 61,364 $ 56,519 $ 94,272 $ 131,415 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.41 $ 1.58 $ 0.79 $ 1.89 $ 1.73 $ 2.99 $ 4.00 Diluted earnings per common share 1.39 1.55 0.77 1.85 1.68 2.95 3.87

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 54,127 $ 77,251 $ 58,025 $ 41,520 $ 66,703 Interest earning deposits 3,101,097 1,969,434 397,781 362,945 178,475 Cash and cash equivalents 3,155,224 2,046,685 455,806 404,465 245,178 Investment securities, at fair value 2,824,638 2,926,969 2,987,500 2,943,694 3,144,882 Investment securities held to maturity 1,258,560 870,294 840,259 886,294 495,039 Loans held for sale 78,108 424,057 328,312 5,224 6,595 Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 1,006,268 1,247,367 1,323,312 1,569,090 1,874,603 Loans receivable, PPP 188,763 246,258 998,153 1,154,632 1,570,160 Loans and leases receivable 12,637,768 13,145,352 13,144,894 12,607,742 12,212,995 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (139,656 ) (130,281 ) (130,924 ) (130,197 ) (156,530 ) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases 13,693,143 14,508,696 15,335,435 15,201,267 15,501,228 FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock 126,240 124,733 74,196 64,112 74,626 Accrued interest receivable 119,501 123,754 123,374 107,621 98,727 Bank premises and equipment, net 8,031 8,581 9,025 6,610 6,755 Bank-owned life insurance 290,322 339,607 338,441 336,130 335,153 Goodwill and other intangibles 3,629 3,629 3,629 3,629 3,629 Other assets 471,169 374,609 400,135 408,575 340,184 Total assets $ 22,028,565 $ 21,751,614 $ 20,896,112 $ 20,367,621 $ 20,251,996 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 4,490,198 $ 3,487,517 $ 1,885,045 $ 2,993,793 $ 4,683,030 Interest bearing deposits 13,460,233 14,236,100 16,271,908 14,528,645 12,261,689 Total deposits 17,950,431 17,723,617 18,156,953 17,522,438 16,944,719 Federal funds purchased - - - 365,000 770,000 FHLB advances 2,046,142 2,052,143 800,000 500,000 635,000 Other borrowings 123,710 123,645 123,580 123,515 123,450 Subordinated debt 182,091 182,021 181,952 181,882 181,812 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 269,539 249,168 230,666 287,855 243,625 Total liabilities 20,571,913 20,330,594 19,493,151 18,980,690 18,898,606 Preferred stock 137,794 137,794 137,794 137,794 137,794 Common stock 35,301 35,258 35,012 34,948 34,922 Additional paid in capital 555,737 552,255 551,721 549,066 545,670 Retained earnings 1,018,406 974,399 924,134 898,511 837,147 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (168,176 ) (156,276 ) (163,096 ) (156,126 ) (124,881 ) Treasury stock, at cost (122,410 ) (122,410 ) (82,604 ) (77,262 ) (77,262 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,456,652 1,421,020 1,402,961 1,386,931 1,353,390 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,028,565 $ 21,751,614 $ 20,896,112 $ 20,367,621 $ 20,251,996

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 2,150,154 $ 27,624 5.15 % $ 914,149 $ 10,395 4.61 % $ 434,950 $ 919 0.85 % Investment securities (1) 3,949,732 48,026 4.86 % 4,031,247 47,316 4.69 % 4,104,463 25,442 2.48 % Loans and leases: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending loans and leases (2) 5,832,485 121,779 8.37 % 5,694,168 103,688 7.38 % 4,068,175 39,160 3.86 % Other commercial & industrial loans (2) 1,672,668 26,028 6.24 % 1,705,205 25,570 6.08 % 1,509,655 14,706 3.91 % Commercial loans to mortgage companies 1,300,496 19,606 6.05 % 1,262,139 17,412 5.59 % 1,898,554 15,615 3.30 % Multifamily loans 2,181,617 21,095 3.88 % 2,206,600 20,470 3.76 % 1,845,527 17,313 3.76 % Loans receivable, PPP 207,127 1,633 3.16 % 889,235 23,551 10.74 % 1,863,429 20,572 4.43 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,428,086 19,877 5.58 % 1,449,722 20,199 5.65 % 1,307,995 12,749 3.91 % Residential mortgages 535,739 5,735 4.28 % 542,909 5,598 4.18 % 515,612 4,898 3.81 % Installment loans 1,684,215 37,141 8.84 % 1,727,995 39,425 9.25 % 1,909,551 43,928 9.23 % Total loans and leases (3) 14,842,432 252,894 6.83 % 15,477,973 255,913 6.70 % 14,918,498 168,941 4.54 % Other interest-earning assets 131,362 1,616 4.93 % 91,308 1,321 5.87 % 68,025 1,032 6.09 % Total interest-earning assets 21,073,680 330,160 6.28 % 20,514,677 314,945 6.21 % 19,525,936 196,334 4.03 % Non-interest-earning assets 581,055 538,243 530,084 Total assets $ 21,654,735 $ 21,052,920 $ 20,056,020 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 5,309,775 $ 49,862 3.77 % $ 7,494,379 $ 70,485 3.81 % $ 6,409,617 $ 13,644 0.85 % Money market deposit accounts 1,978,546 19,678 3.99 % 2,470,004 20,783 3.41 % 4,704,767 7,523 0.64 % Other savings accounts 997,205 9,839 3.96 % 822,312 6,286 3.10 % 695,176 758 0.44 % Certificates of deposit 5,020,205 56,996 4.55 % 4,504,333 46,376 4.18 % 530,180 856 0.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 13,305,731 136,375 4.11 % 15,291,028 143,930 3.82 % 12,339,740 22,781 0.74 % Federal funds purchased - - - % 15,333 188 4.97 % 642,747 1,429 0.89 % Borrowings 2,357,981 28,514 4.85 % 1,788,116 20,928 4.75 % 940,068 7,272 3.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,663,712 164,889 4.22 % 17,094,477 165,046 3.91 % 13,922,555 31,482 0.91 % Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 4,258,711 2,299,295 4,491,574 Total deposits and borrowings 19,922,423 3.32 % 19,393,772 3.45 % 18,414,129 0.69 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 259,111 247,575 259,279 Total liabilities 20,181,534 19,641,347 18,673,408 Shareholders' equity 1,473,201 1,411,573 1,382,612 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,654,735 $ 21,052,920 $ 20,056,020 Net interest income 165,271 149,899 164,852 Tax-equivalent adjustment 390 375 270 Net interest earnings $ 165,661 $ 150,274 $ 165,122 Interest spread 2.96 % 2.76 % 3.35 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 2.95 % 3.38 % Net interest margin tax equivalent 3.15 % 2.96 % 3.39 % Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (5) 3.20 % 2.80 % 3.32 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 3.11%, 3.32% and 0.54% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset and excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.