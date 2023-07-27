CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today reported strong operational performance driven by continued growth of the company's proprietary drug delivery systems and significant sequential improvement in injectables sales as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation effects moderated. Strong sales from prestige and mass fragrance also contributed positively to the results. Reported sales increased by 6% and core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, increased by 4%. Aptar reported net income of $83 million for the quarter, a 31% increase over the prior year.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO, said, " Aptar delivered strong, double-digit EPS growth in the second quarter, highlighted by increased core sales in our pharma proprietary dosing and dispensing systems and the success of our beauty dispensing solutions in fragrance. Our strong performance coupled with our ongoing efforts to reduce costs, resulted in improved margins. Additionally, I am proud to share the ESG progress made by our global team, with the recent release of our Corporate Sustainability Report, which highlights key milestones, strategic progress and the competitive advantage our leading position affords us."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Reported sales increased 6% and net income increased 31% to $83 million

Core sales increased 4% and adjusted EBITDA of $181 million increased 13% from the prior year

Pharma proprietary drug delivery systems grew across the majority of end-use categories

Beauty's fragrance dispensing technologies had double-digit growth in the quarter

Reported earnings per share increased 31% to $1.24 compared to $0.95 in the prior year

Adjusted earnings per share increased 26% to $1.23 compared to $0.98 in the prior year (including comparable exchange rates)

Announced an increase to the quarterly dividend by almost 8% to $0.41 per share

Issued new Corporate Sustainability Report highlighting ESG commitments and initiatives

Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, reported sales increased 6% to $896 million compared to $845 million in the prior year. Core sales, excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates and acquisitions, increased 4%.

Second Quarter Segment Sales Analysis

(Change Over Prior Year) Aptar

Pharma Aptar

Beauty Aptar

Closures Total

AptarGroup Reported Sales Growth 15% 4% (6%) 6% Currency Effects (1) (2%) (1%) (1%) (1%) Acquisitions 0% 0% (1%) (1%) Core Sales Growth 13% 3% (8%) 4% (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

Aptar Pharma's performance in the quarter was driven by strong core sales for proprietary drug delivery systems used for nasal decongestants, saline rinses, eye care, and cough and cold, as well as allergic rhinitis, emergency medicines, asthma and COPD therapies. Core sales for injectables were consistent with the prior year quarter as the impact from the ERP system implementation improved progressively.

Aptar Beauty's core sales growth was driven by continued strength in beauty dispensing solutions, including prestige and mass fragrance, as well as color cosmetics. The segment continued to perform well in Europe, which represented more than half of Beauty's revenue in the quarter, driven by global beauty companies based in the region. China and Latin America continued to see gradual improvements, while in North America, market softness persisted from excess inventories in the personal and home care markets.

Core sales for the Aptar Closures segment declined compared with the prior year's quarter primarily due to pass-throughs of lower resin prices and continued market challenges in North America, with modest sales growth in Europe and Asia.

Aptar reported second quarter earnings per share of $1.24, an increase of 31%, compared to $0.95 during the same period a year ago. Second quarter adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges and the unrealized gains or losses on an equity investment, were $1.23, an increase of 26%, compared to $0.98 in the prior year, including comparable exchange rates.

Year-To-Date Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, reported sales increased 4% to $1.76 billion compared to $1.69 billion in the prior year. Core sales, excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates and acquisitions, increased 4%.

Six Months Year-To-Date Segment Sales Analysis

(Change Over Prior Year) Aptar

Pharma Aptar

Beauty Aptar

Closures Total

AptarGroup Total Reported Sales Growth 9% 5% (7)% 4% Currency Effects (1) 1% 1% 0% 1% Acquisitions 0% 0% (1)% (1)% Core Sales Growth 10% 6% (8)% 4% (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Aptar's reported earnings per share were $2.07, an increase of 10%, compared to $1.88 reported a year ago. In the first half of the year, adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, acquisition costs, and the unrealized gains or losses on an equity investment, were $2.18 and increased 14% from prior year adjusted earnings per share of $1.91, including comparable exchange rates. The prior year's adjusted earnings included an effective tax rate of 28% (approximately $0.08 cents per share impact compared to the current year effective tax rate of 25%).

Outlook

Regarding Aptar's outlook, Tanda stated, " As we continue to emerge from the challenging operating environment of the last few years, we are energized for the future and well positioned to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders. Aptar had an exceptionally strong first half of the year due to the tremendous growth of our pharma proprietary drug delivery systems and our fragrance dispensing technologies. The strengths of these core markets are expected to continue into the third quarter. Additionally, the team has done an excellent job focusing on reducing costs while growing the top line- an effort that is continuing. Our consistent track record of returning value to shareholders is underscored by our recently announced dividend increase of almost 8% and ongoing share repurchases."

Aptar currently expects earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023, excluding any restructuring expenses, changes in the fair value of equity investments and acquisition costs, to be in the range of $1.23 to $1.31. This guidance is based on an effective tax rate range of 25% to 27% which compares to an effective tax rate of 28% on prior year adjusted earnings. The earnings per share guidance range was based on a Euro/US$ exchange rate of 1.09 and the spot rates at the end of June for all other currencies. Our currency exchange rate assumptions equate to an approximately $0.06 per share tailwind when compared to the prior year third quarter earnings.

Cash Dividends and Share Repurchases

As previously announced, Aptar's Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by almost 8% to $0.41 per share. The payment date is August 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 27, 2023. During the second quarter, Aptar repurchased 81 thousand shares for approximately $9.3 million. Aptar may repurchase shares through the open market, privately negotiated transactions or other programs, subject to market conditions.

Open Conference Call

There will be a conference call held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the company's second quarter results for 2023. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations website at investors.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including current year adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which exclude the impact of business transformation charges (restructuring initiatives), acquisition-related costs, certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments and net unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Core sales and adjusted earnings per share also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. Aptar's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our investors because they allow for a better period over period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management's view, do not reflect Aptar's core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also provide investors with certain information used by Aptar's management when making financial and operational decisions. Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from government grants related to capital expenditures. We use free cash flow to measure cash flow generated by operations that is available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and debt repayment. We believe that it is meaningful to investors in evaluating our financial performance and measuring our ability to generate cash internally to fund our initiatives. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial results but should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and other information presented herein. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying tables. Our outlook is provided on a non-GAAP basis because certain reconciling items are dependent on future events that either cannot be controlled, such as exchange rates and changes in the fair value of equity investments, or reliably predicted because they are not part of the company's routine activities, such as restructuring and acquisition costs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including certain statements set forth under the "Outlook" section of this press release. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "future," "potential," "continues" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: geopolitical conflicts worldwide including the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military and the resulting indirect impact on demand from our customers selling their products into these countries, as well as rising input costs and certain supply chain disruptions; lower demand and asset utilization due to an economic recession either globally or in key markets we operate within; the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on our global supply chain and our global customers, employees and operations, which has elevated and will continue to elevate many of the risks and uncertainties discussed below; economic conditions worldwide, including inflationary conditions and potential deflationary conditions in other regions we rely on for growth; the execution of our restructuring initiatives; our ability to preserve organizational culture and maintain employee productivity in the work-from-home environment caused by the current pandemic; the availability of raw materials and components (particularly from sole sourced suppliers) as well as the financial viability of these suppliers; fluctuations in the cost of materials, components, transportation cost as a result of supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, and other input costs (particularly resin, metal, anodization costs and energy costs); significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or our effective tax rate; the impact of tax reform legislation, changes in tax rates and other tax-related events or transactions that could impact our effective tax rate; financial conditions of customers and suppliers; consolidations within our customer or supplier bases; changes in customer and/or consumer spending levels; loss of one or more key accounts; our ability to successfully implement facility expansions and new facility projects; our ability to offset inflationary impacts with cost containment, productivity initiatives and price increases; changes in capital availability or cost, including rising interest rates; volatility of global credit markets; our ability to identify potential new acquisitions and to successfully acquire and integrate such operations, including the successful integration of the businesses we have acquired, including contingent consideration valuation; our ability to build out acquired businesses and integrate the product/service offerings of the acquired entities into our existing product/service portfolio; direct or indirect consequences of acts of war, terrorism or social unrest; cybersecurity threats that could impact our networks and reporting systems; the impact of natural disasters and other weather-related occurrences; fiscal and monetary policies and other regulations; changes or difficulties in complying with government regulation; changing regulations or market conditions regarding environmental sustainability; work stoppages due to labor disputes; competition, including technological advances; our ability to protect and defend our intellectual property rights, as well as litigation involving intellectual property rights; the outcome of any legal proceeding that has been or may be instituted against us and others; our ability to meet future cash flow estimates to support our goodwill impairment testing; the demand for existing and new products; the success of our customers' products, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry; our ability to manage worldwide customer launches of complex technical products, particularly in developing markets; difficulties in product development and uncertainties related to the timing or outcome of product development; significant product liability claims; and other risks associated with our operations. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 895,906 $ 844,543 $ 1,755,973 $ 1,689,475 Cost of Sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 573,711 549,010 1,131,133 1,091,738 Selling, Research & Development and Administrative 141,428 135,382 289,351 280,923 Depreciation and Amortization 62,267 58,552 121,526 117,217 Restructuring Initiatives 1,943 428 13,467 719 Operating Income 116,557 101,171 200,496 198,878 Other Income (Expense): Interest Expense (9,688 ) (11,982 ) (19,916 ) (20,912 ) Interest Income 648 989 1,320 1,277 Net Investment Gain (Loss) 2,891 (483 ) 3,079 (1,733 ) Equity in Results of Affiliates 643 (276 ) 512 (362 ) Miscellaneous, net (173 ) 52 (1,344 ) (1,051 ) Income before Income Taxes 110,878 89,471 184,147 176,097 Provision for Income Taxes 27,831 25,858 46,514 50,113 Net Income $ 83,047 $ 63,613 $ 137,633 $ 125,984 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 25 12 203 64 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 83,072 $ 63,625 $ 137,836 $ 126,048 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. per Common Share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 0.97 $ 2.11 $ 1.92 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 0.95 $ 2.07 $ 1.88 Average Numbers of Shares Outstanding: Basic 65,568 65,475 65,470 65,509 Diluted 66,855 66,900 66,748 66,969

AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) ($ In Thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and Equivalents $ 120,983 $ 141,732 Short-term Investments 21 - Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net 718,619 676,987 Inventories 516,338 486,806 Prepaid and Other Current Assets 160,058 124,766 Total Current Assets 1,516,019 1,430,291 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 1,395,811 1,343,664 Goodwill 956,908 945,632 Other Assets 478,974 483,871 Total Assets $ 4,347,712 $ 4,203,458 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-Term Obligations $ 276,095 $ 122,791 Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities 753,690 794,385 Total Current Liabilities 1,029,785 917,176 Long-Term Obligations 949,852 1,052,597 Deferred Liabilities and Other 179,649 165,481 Total Liabilities 2,159,286 2,135,254 AptarGroup, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 2,174,388 2,053,935 Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 14,038 14,269 Total Equity 2,188,426 2,068,204 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,347,712 $ 4,203,458

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Consolidated Aptar

Pharma Aptar

Beauty Aptar

Closures Corporate

& Other Net

Interest Net Sales $ 895,906 $ 390,700 $ 329,587 $ 175,619 $ - $ - Reported net income $ 83,047 Reported income taxes 27,831 Reported income before income taxes 110,878 98,100 21,796 14,232 (14,210 ) (9,040 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 1,943 434 479 440 590 Net unrealized investment gain (2,891 ) - - - (2,891 ) Adjusted earnings before income taxes 109,930 98,534 22,275 14,672 (16,511 ) (9,040 ) Interest expense 9,688 9,688 Interest income (648 ) (648 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 118,970 98,534 22,275 14,672 (16,511 ) - Depreciation and amortization 62,267 27,332 20,825 13,100 1,010 Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 181,237 $ 125,866 $ 43,100 $ 27,772 $ (15,501 ) $ - Reported net income margins (Reported net income / Reported Net Sales) 9.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 20.2 % 32.2 % 13.1 % 15.8 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Consolidated Aptar

Pharma Aptar

Beauty Aptar

Closures Corporate

& Other Net

Interest Net Sales $ 844,543 $ 340,231 $ 317,667 $ 186,645 $ - $ - Reported net income $ 63,613 Reported income taxes 25,858 Reported income before income taxes 89,471 87,445 20,459 8,188 (15,628 ) (10,993 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 428 - 423 5 - Net unrealized investment loss 483 - - - 483 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 90,382 87,445 20,882 8,193 (15,145 ) (10,993 ) Interest expense 11,982 11,982 Interest income (989 ) (989 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 101,375 87,445 20,882 8,193 (15,145 ) - Depreciation and amortization 58,552 23,561 20,348 13,161 1,482 Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 159,927 $ 111,006 $ 41,230 $ 21,354 $ (13,663 ) $ - Reported net income margins (Reported net income / Reported Net Sales) 7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 18.9 % 32.6 % 13.0 % 11.4 %

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Consolidated Aptar

Pharma Aptar

Beauty Aptar

Closures Corporate

& Other Net

Interest Net Sales $ 1,755,973 $ 746,746 $ 655,976 $ 353,251 $ - $ - Reported net income $ 137,633 Reported income taxes 46,514 Reported income before income taxes 184,147 180,490 29,228 27,527 (34,502 ) (18,596 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 13,467 1,565 9,770 962 1,170 Net unrealized investment gain (3,079 ) - - - (3,079 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 255 - 199 56 - Adjusted earnings before income taxes 194,790 182,055 39,197 28,545 (36,411 ) (18,596 ) Interest expense 19,916 19,916 Interest income (1,320 ) (1,320 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 213,386 182,055 39,197 28,545 (36,411 ) - Depreciation and amortization 121,526 53,109 41,108 25,235 2,074 Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 334,912 $ 235,164 $ 80,305 $ 53,780 $ (34,337 ) $ - Reported net income margins (Reported net income / Reported Net Sales) 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 19.1 % 31.5 % 12.2 % 15.2 %

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Consolidated Aptar

Pharma Aptar

Beauty Aptar

Closures Corporate

& Other Net

Interest Net Sales $ 1,689,475 $ 682,693 $ 626,747 $ 380,035 $ - $ - Reported net income $ 125,984 Reported income taxes 50,113 Reported income before income taxes 176,097 179,651 34,467 18,834 (37,220 ) (19,635 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 719 - 534 185 - Net unrealized investment loss 2,574 - - - 2,574 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 179,390 179,651 35,001 19,019 (34,646 ) (19,635 ) Interest expense 20,912 20,912 Interest income (1,277 ) (1,277 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 199,025 179,651 35,001 19,019 (34,646 ) - Depreciation and amortization 117,217 46,907 40,779 26,518 3,013 - Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 316,242 $ 226,558 $ 75,780 $ 45,537 $ (31,633 ) $ - Reported net income margins (Reported net income / Reported Net Sales) 7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 18.7 % 33.2 % 12.1 % 12.0 %

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before Income Taxes $ 110,878 $ 89,471 $ 184,147 $ 176,097 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 1,943 428 13,467 719 Net unrealized investment (gain) loss (2,891 ) 483 (3,079 ) 2,574 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - - 255 - Foreign currency effects (1) 1,718 (675 ) Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 109,930 $ 92,100 $ 194,790 $ 178,715 Provision for Income Taxes $ 27,831 $ 25,858 $ 46,514 $ 50,113 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 494 111 3,559 188 Net unrealized investment (gain) loss (708 ) 119 (754 ) 631 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - - 65 - Foreign currency effects (1) 497 (192 ) Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 27,617 $ 26,585 $ 49,384 $ 50,740 Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ 25 $ 12 $ 203 $ 64 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 83,072 $ 63,625 $ 137,836 $ 126,048 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 1,449 317 9,908 531 Net unrealized investment (gain) loss (2,183 ) 364 (2,325 ) 1,943 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - - 190 - Foreign currency effects (1) 1,221 (483 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 82,338 $ 65,527 $ 145,609 $ 128,039 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 66,855 66,900 66,748 66,969 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 1.24 $ 0.95 $ 2.07 $ 1.88 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.02 - 0.15 0.01 Net unrealized investment (gain) loss (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) 0.03 Transaction costs related to acquisitions - - - - Foreign currency effects (1) 0.02 (0.01 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 1.23 $ 0.98 $ 2.18 $ 1.91 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings and earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operations $ 83,897 $ 84,577 $ 182,201 $ 176,654 Capital Expenditures (77,187 ) (74,204 ) (155,012 ) (147,262 ) Proceeds from Government Grants - 4,839 - 12,794 Free Cash Flow $ 6,710 $ 15,212 $ 27,189 $ 42,186

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ending

September 30, Expected 2023 2022 Income before Income Taxes $ 84,915 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 2,270 Net unrealized investment gain (277 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 231 Foreign currency effects (1) 6,405 Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 93,544 Provision for Income Taxes $ 30,738 Adjustments: Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes (2) (7,200 ) Restructuring initiatives 607 Net unrealized investment gain (68 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 57 Foreign currency effects (1) 2,319 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 26,453 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ 67 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 54,244 Adjustments: Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes (2) 7,200 Restructuring initiatives 1,663 Net unrealized investment gain (209 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 174 Foreign currency effects (1) 4,086 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 67,158 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 66,581 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (3) $ 0.81 Adjustments: Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes (2) 0.11 Restructuring initiatives 0.03 Net unrealized investment gain - Transaction costs related to acquisitions - Foreign currency effects (1) 0.06 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (3) $1.23 - $1.31 $ 1.01 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings and earnings per share using a Euro/US$ exchange rate of 1.09 and the spot rates as of June 30, 2023 for all other applicable foreign currency exchange rates. (2) Items included in the Provision for Income Taxes reflects a tax expense related to a legal entity reorganization. (3) AptarGroup's expected earnings per share range for the third quarter of 2023, excluding any restructuring expenses, acquisition costs and changes in fair value of equity investments, is based on an effective tax rate range of 25% to 27%. This tax rate range compares to our third quarter of 2022 effective tax rate of 36% on reported earnings per share and 28% on adjusted earnings per share.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Mary Skafidas

mary.skafidas@aptar.com

815-479-5530



Media Contact:

Katie Reardon

katie.reardon@aptar.com

815-479-5671