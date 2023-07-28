RCT Solutions says it plans to invest CAD 3 billion ($2.26 billion) in a 10 GW solar module factory in Manitoba, Canada. The Manitoba provincial government said in a statement that the facility will be fully integrated.From pv magazine Germany Germany's RCT Solutions has signed an agreement with the government of the Canadian province of Manitoba for the construction of a solar module manufacturing facility. "This plant would be the first of its kind in the world with a fully integrated manufacturing process when it is completed," said Manitoba Trade Minister Jeff Wharton. "Our government has ...

