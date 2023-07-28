Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X94X | ISIN: SE0001384850 | Ticker-Symbol: 99B
Frankfurt
28.07.23
08:15 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUIAPEG PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUIAPEG PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.07.2023 | 10:58
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (401/23)

Referring to the bulletin from QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB's annual
general meeting, held on Mars 6, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse
stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code
with effect from Aug 1, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 QUIA        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0001384850    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 31, 2023    
New ISIN code:                SE0020678159    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Aug 1, 2023     



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.