Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (401/23)

Referring to the bulletin from QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB's annual general meeting, held on Mars 6, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Aug 1, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: QUIA Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0001384850 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 31, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020678159 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 1, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.