Researchers in Spain have investigated how climate change may possibly impact solar power generation in the world's region with the highest solar radiation levels - the Atacama desert in northern Chile. They found that, although global warming has the potential to impact solar power generation in the Atacama region, the desert will still retain exceptional conditions for solar power production.A group of scientists from the Universidade de Vigo in Spain have sought to predict possible future variations in the solar photovoltaic power resource in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile, the world's ...

