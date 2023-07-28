Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834
ACCESSWIRE
28.07.2023 | 11:50
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: The Board of Directors Withdraws the Board's Proposal on Amendment of the Terms and Conditions of the Stock Option Program 2020 and the Stock Option Program to CEO 2020

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL)

Bambuser's board of directors has decided to withdraw the proposal on amendment of the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Program 2020 and the Stock Option Program to CEO 2020 which was proposed for the extraordinary general meeting on 31 July 2023 (item 8 in the proposed agenda included in the notice to the general meeting). The background is that the board can conclude that the majority requirements for passing the resolution will not be reached.

The Board's ambition is to convene an extraordinary general meeting at a later date to resolve on an amended proposal.

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.
Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.
www.bambuser.com

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB

Attachments

The Board of Directors withdraws the Board's proposal on amendment of the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Program 2020 and the Stock Option Program to CEO 2020

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770847/The-Board-of-Directors-Withdraws-the-Boards-Proposal-on-Amendment-of-the-Terms-and-Conditions-of-the-Stock-Option-Program-2020-and-the-Stock-Option-Program-to-CEO-2020

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
