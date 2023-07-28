Bambuser AB: The Board of Directors Withdraws the Board's Proposal on Amendment of the Terms and Conditions of the Stock Option Program 2020 and the Stock Option Program to CEO 2020

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL)

Bambuser's board of directors has decided to withdraw the proposal on amendment of the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Program 2020 and the Stock Option Program to CEO 2020 which was proposed for the extraordinary general meeting on 31 July 2023 (item 8 in the proposed agenda included in the notice to the general meeting). The background is that the board can conclude that the majority requirements for passing the resolution will not be reached.



The Board's ambition is to convene an extraordinary general meeting at a later date to resolve on an amended proposal.

