Commusoft Releases Pioneering Sales Product For The Trades

LONDON, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commusoft , the leading software provider for plumbing, heating, gas, and renewable businesses have released their new sales solution. Their expert team has spent the last few years developing and perfecting a sales product built for the trades, with clients' feedback in mind. This unique sales solution invites trade businesses to 'stop quoting and start selling'. This new release aligns with Commusoft's desire to move to a multi-platform company and to continue meeting their clients' growing needs.

A Commusoft Sales client, Phil Clarke from PCL Plumbing said: "Commusoft Sales has been a game changer! We can incorporate photos and videos, which help the customer decide on the options within our proposals and make it a more personalised experience. We're getting our proposals out in record time; which means we can focus elsewhere."

efficiently handle every opportunity from initial inquiry to final sale, with a 360 view of all scheduled activities, and confidently move each opportunity through the sales pipeline with automated follow-ups. Sales Proposal Builder: create captivating sales proposal templates, with good, better, best options, get approval online, and leave a lasting impression on customers

create captivating sales proposal templates, with good, better, best options, get approval online, and leave a lasting impression on customers Sales financials: gain clarity on your financials and track costs in real-time to ensure they align with desired profit margins

gain clarity on your financials and track costs in real-time to ensure they align with desired profit margins Seamless integration with Commusoft Jobs: survey on-site, take an upfront deposit online, or convert the won quotes into jobs - everything moves quickly with the Commusoft Suite

Commusoft Sales has been specifically designed to change how trade businesses approach selling. The goal is to help companies make their business more profitable by converting more opportunities into jobs with higher margins every month. This sales solution is an unrivalled product; it combines the ability to monitor and manage entire sales processes, create professional proposals, track costs, and grow revenue at all pipeline stages.

"Trades quote, they don't sell. Every other company sells. It seems to have always been this way. It's also why trades businesses have a reputation of being slow to get quotes out and slow to respond." Says Commusoft CEO and founder, Jason Morjaria.

"I wanted to focus trades companies on moving away from the mentality of quoting and focus on a more professional, profitable, and scalable sales process. This will help businesses get the skills, systems, and processes in place to scale up their efforts. This helps attract the right type of customers to their company and avoids leaving money on the table. They can compete solely on price."

The Commusoft Suite, which includes Commusoft Sales and Commusoft Jobs is fully integrated with each other, giving clients a complete overview in one place. Commusoft's all-in-one system has everything needed to offer a world-class customer experience.

About Commusoft: Commusoft is a multiplatform tech company specialising in building web-based and mobile solutions for trade companies. From initial enquiry to job completion, Commusoft clients are in complete control of their growth with innovative business management and refined customer journeys .

For more information, visit: www.commusoft.co.uk or contact vanessa.barrett@commusoft.com ,+1 872-212-3118

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161000/Commusoft_Logo.jpg

