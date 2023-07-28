The German authorities have announced plans to double domestic electrolysis capacity to 10 GW by 2030, BloombergNEF has reported that green hydrogen became competitive with gray hydrogen earlier than expected, and Chinese researchers have presented new research on microbial hydrogen production. The German government has approved an update to the National Hydrogen Strategy, doubling the 2030 target for domestic electrolyzer capacity to 10 GW. By 2030, imports will cover 50% to 70% of the country's expected hydrogen demand of 95 TWh to 130 TWh. Hydrogen applications will be established in all sectors, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...