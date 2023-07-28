Cottage Digital Media is entering a new partnership that will allow it to offer advisory services to restaurant businesses seeking pandemic-related tax refunds.

Gallatin, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2023) - Cottage Digital Media has announced a partnership with ERTC Recovery Aid, a tax advisory firm, to provide expert assistance to businesses seeking to claim Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERTC). With ERTC Recovery Aid's extensive knowledge of the ERTC recovery process, Cottage Digital Media aims to make the application process hassle-free for restaurant businesses in Salem and other cities in Oregon.

More information is available at https://ertcrecoveryaid.com/.

Salem OR ERTC/ERC Tax Consultant For Restaurants & Bars: Claims Service Launched

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/173509_3ad1c248b4853aa0_001full.jpg

The ERTC was introduced as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide financial relief to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, businesses had to choose between applying for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) or claiming ERTC credits. However, subsequent legislative changes have allowed businesses to benefit from both programs.

According to Cottage Digital Media, this modification presents an opportunity for eligible businesses to maximize the financial support available to them. It added that the legislation also allows for retroactive claims for ERTC with reduced qualification requirements.

"Restaurants were the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic, and with this partnership with ERTC Recovery Aid, we will be able to help them ensure they meet the necessary criteria and maximize their ERTC claims," said Patti Keitzman, the partnership's spokesperson. "ERTC Recovery Aid's team of tax specialists will guide business owners through the intricate process, helping them determine eligibility, calculate qualifying wages, and prepare the necessary documentation."

They further stated that by leveraging ERTC Recovery Aid's expertise, business owners can avoid potential errors, ensure accurate calculations, and expedite the refund process.

To begin the claims process, applicants must log on to Cottage Digital Media's website and submit their details. Afterward, a tax specialist from ERTC Recovery Aid will get in touch to verify the information and walk the applicant through the process.

A fee will only be collected if the application is approved by the IRS.

Cottage Digital Media highlighted that ERTC Recovery Aid has played a significant role in numerous lucrative refund cases across the country. For example, the consulting firm successfully claimed $1.1 million in tax credits for a restaurant group in Florida with over 200 employees and $400,000 for a smaller establishment in Houston.¶

Interested parties who want to learn more or submit their business details may visit https://ertcrecoveryaid.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Patti Keitzman

Email: pattikeitzman@cottagedigitalmedia.com

Organization: Cottage Digital Media, LLC

Address: 380 Maple Street Suite 1782, Gallatin, TN 37066, United States

Website: https://ertcrecoveryaid.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173509