Co-Founders of Cardone Ventures, Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, Partner With Applewood Landscaping

This Newly Formed Alliance Sets the Stage for Transformative Growth, Massive Scaling, and Innovative Outdoor Solutions, Fostering a New Era of Landscaping Industry Leadership

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Cardone Ventures, a business consulting company co-founded by business titans Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, is excited to announce its latest partnership with Applewood Landscaping, a trailblazer in landscape construction and outdoor transformation projects.

This partnership leverages Cardone Ventures' deep-rooted business expertise to support Applewood Landscaping's growth trajectory. The collaboration envisions a profound transformation in the landscaping industry by setting the bar higher and creating inspirational, innovative, and top-tier outdoor spaces. Tigran Gertz is the owner of Applewood Landscaping and co-founder of the 10X Pools & Landscaping vertical at Cardone Ventures.

"Watching and learning from Grant and Brandon has shaved 10 years off my learning curve," said Gertz. "Once I see how they operate in their life, it's easier for me since I have a blueprint. This is why I'm excited to be part of 10X Pools & Landscaping as we get to share a whole new blueprint with business owners looking to build and scale their business the right way."

Founded on the principles of quality craftsmanship, professionalism, and a results-oriented approach, Applewood Landscaping aligns seamlessly with Cardone Ventures' mission. This partnership is built on shared values of inspiration, alignment, transparency, and accountability.

"Our intent is to revolutionize the landscaping industry. We see Applewood Landscaping's growth potential and are ready to guide them towards becoming a household name," says Brandon Dawson, CEO of Cardone Ventures. "Grant and I are selective in our partnerships, focusing on those that present the most promising opportunities for expansion, wealth generation, and client value."

As the partnership matures, clients can expect to benefit from the combined expertise of both entities. Applewood Landscaping's specialization in outdoor transformation will be enhanced by Cardone Ventures' insights on growth, scaling, and market reach. This potent combination promises to be a 10X success, transforming the landscape of the industry, and delivering innovative outdoor solutions to clients.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting firm founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners look at their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $125 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit https://www.cardoneventures.com/.

About Applewood Landscaping: Applewood Landscaping specializes in landscape construction and transforming outdoor spaces. With an approach focused on results, the company's mission is to exceed its clients' expectations and to raise the bar for the industry while ensuring quality craftsmanship and professionalism. The company's core values, being inspirational, aligned, transparent, and accountable, are the backbone of the business. For more information on Applewood Landscaping, visit https://applewoodlandscaping.com/.

