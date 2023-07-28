Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.07.2023 | 14:02
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unify Medical Announces Know-How Agreement With Mayo Clinic for Fluorescence-Guided Visualization

Unify Medical, Inc., a privately-held, smart, surgical visualization technology company, announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to assess and develop clinical applications using Unify's fluorescence-guided visualization technology

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Unify Medical, Inc., a privately-held, smart, surgical visualization technology company, announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to assess and develop clinical applications using Unify's fluorescence-guided visualization technology.

Unify Medical

Unify Medical
Unify Medical Logo

Michael Kendrick, MD, Chair of the Department of Surgery, Mayo Clinic, will be the principal investigator. This collaboration will leverage Unify Medical's wearable fluorescence-guided, surgical device technology for pancreatic cancer applications.

"We believe this collaboration will aid in the advancement of specific applications for pancreatic cancer," said Rick Kovach, CEO of Unify Medical.

About Fluorescence-guided Surgery

To date, surgeons have faced limitations in confidently assessing the location and full extent of cancerous tissue while operating. Unify Medical's fluorescent visualization technology will allow surgeons to see tissue perfusion and optimize surgical planning.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit missions in patient care, education, and research.

About Unify Medical, Inc.

Unify Medical develops several surgical visualization technologies, including fluorescence-imaging solutions. The Company's first product is currently under development for use during multiple surgical applications and is not yet FDA-approved. For more information, visit www.unifymedical.com.

Contact Information

Rick Kovach
President & CEO
rkovach@unifymedical.com

SOURCE: Unify Medical, Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770852/Unify-Medical-Announces-Know-How-Agreement-With-Mayo-Clinic-for-Fluorescence-Guided-Visualization

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.