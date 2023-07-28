

Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman addresses Malaysia-Hong Kong: Partnering for Success. The event,

hosted by the HKTDC today, drew significant pledges to foster deeper economic and cultural links

between Hong Kong and Malaysia



During the visit to Singapore, the Hong Kong delegation visited Meinhardt Group to learn about their

latest developments in technology application, sustainable development, and green finance



Dr Peter K N Lam (4th L), HKTDC Chairman, concluded the ASEAN trip of the Hong Kong delegation

in Kuala Lumpur, expressing that the visit had been highly fruitful.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)-organised delegation, led by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Mr John Lee and accompanied by Principal Officials, today concluded a week-long visit to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. Delegates and representatives of the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations markets signed more than 30 memorandums of understanding signalling closer cooperation based on a shared vision of prosperity and development in Asia.More than 30 senior executives from Hong Kong's leading chambers, organisations, enterprises and conglomerates joined the delegation to strengthen ties, expand networks and discuss collaboration opportunities riding on new policies in Hong Kong to attract investment and talent, as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the Belt and Road Initiative and new cooperation agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "The objective of our mission is to introduce Hong Kong's latest developments and new policies to attract businesses and talent, as well as the opportunities arising from the GBA, the Belt and Road Initiative, which celebrates the 10th anniversary this year, and cooperation agreements such as RCEP. We aim to help Hong Kong businesses expand into markets, as well as attract more ASEAN companies to set up offices in Hong Kong, and to collaborate with Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese companies based in Hong Kong to expand into the GBA, Mainland China and other overseas markets. At the same time, enterprises from ASEAN markets can expand and find new opportunities by leveraging the Hong Kong platform."Dr Lam said the more than 30 MoUs signed between enterprises and organisations of Hong Kong and Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia paved the way for deeper and broader collaboration in the future."During our visits, we had the opportunity to exchange ideas with leading enterprises and the Chinese ambassadors, gaining a deeper understanding of future developments and local government policies. I hope our delegates can share their insights with the Hong Kong business community to help to open up new opportunities for businesses large and small," he added.Since 1966, the HKTDC has created business opportunities between Hong Kong and the world, promoting Hong Kong as an international business and financial hub and gateway to China through outreach such as organising delegations, international trade fairs and industry conferences, as well as enabling small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.7 MOUs were signed at the business dinner in Singapore: (https://bit.ly/43Ta02c)- HKTDC and Singapore Business Federation (SBF)- InvestHK and Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS)- Hong Kong Science & Technology Group (HKSTP) and Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN)- CCB International (Holdings) Ltd and Mirxes Holding Company Limited- HSBC and Keppel- City University of Hong Kong and National University of Singapore (NUS)- Xgate and Singapore Retailers Association (SRA)15 MOUs and SPA (share purchase agreements) were signed at the business luncheon in Jakarta: (https://bit.ly/4557err)- HKTDC and Indonesian Ministry of Trade- HKTDC and Indonesian Ministry of Industry- HKTDC and KADIN- InvestHK and KADIN- Hong Kong Observatory and The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and- Geophysics of the Republic of Indonesia (BMKG)- HKEX and Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX)- [SPA] Value Partners Group and STAR Asset Management- BOC International Holding Ltd, BOC HK Jakarta Branch and Tsingshan Industry- BOC International Holding Ltd, BOC HK Jakarta Branch and J&T Jitu Express- Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong (HKCAMA) and Indonesia Asset- Management Association- CCB International (Holdings) Ltd and J&T Jitu Express- Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group and Bakrie & Brothers- HSBC and Hutchison Ports Indonesia- Media Asia Group Holdings Limited and MNC Media & Entertainment- Templewater Limited and China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC)- and Eternal Tsingshan Group Ltd11 MOUs were signed at the business luncheon in Kuala Lumpur: (https://bit.ly/3DyZfaw)- HKTDC and MATRADE- HKTDC and NCCIM- MTR Corporation Limited and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (MRT)- Federation of Hong Kong Industries and Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers- FWD Group Holdings Limited (FWD Group) and FWD Insurance Berhad (FWD Insurance)- HSBC and Gobi Partners- WeLab Group and HSBC- City University of Hong Kong and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation- A&A (Digital business consulting) Limited and MyTOWN Shopping Centre- Shangri-La International Hotel Management Pte Ltd and Far East Group- CCB International (Holdings) Ltd x AFFINPhoto Download: http://bit.ly/3O4lf1yAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Media enquiriesStrategic Public Relations Sdn BhdMandy Tan, Tel: +60 16-477 2256, Email: mandy.tan@sprg.com.myKevin Tan, Tel: +60 12-700 1666, Email: Kevin.tan@sprg.com.myHKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Snowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4525, Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.orgSam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.