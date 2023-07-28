Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedencare AB (publ) is removed (403/23)

On May 25, 2023, the shares in Swedencare AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Symrise AG to the other shareholders of the Company. Today, July 28, 2023, Symrise AG disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Swedencare AB (publ) (SECARE, ISIN code SE0015988167, order book ID 123400). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB