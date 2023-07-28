Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
WKN: A3CPSQ | ISIN: SE0015988167 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XY
28.07.2023 | 14:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedencare AB (publ) is removed (403/23)

On May 25, 2023, the shares in Swedencare AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Symrise AG
to the other shareholders of the Company. 



Today, July 28, 2023, Symrise AG disclosed a press release with information on
the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Swedencare AB (publ) (SECARE, ISIN code
SE0015988167, order book ID 123400). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
