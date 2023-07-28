Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") mourns the loss of a key figure in its success, Tom (Thomas) Lisle P.Eng., former part-owner of the Hat Project. With heavy hearts, Doubleview Gold Corp pays homage to the man whose passion for exploration and dedication to the Hat Project has left an indelible mark on the Company's journey.

Tom Lisle's association with the Hat Project began in 1993 when he and his partner embarked on an exploration mission, identifying several promising mineral targets. Their efforts laid the foundation for future discoveries, particularly the noteworthy cobalt zones that remained largely unexplored but promising. In 2011, Doubleview Gold Corp acquired the Hat Project, recognizing its immense potential, and Tom's invaluable insights, became an integral part of the Company's geological team.

"Tom Lisle was more than just a colleague; he was a mentor and a friend," states Farshad Shirvani, President, and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp. "His guidance and profound observations have been pivotal in shaping our geological endeavors. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his immense contribution to the "Lisle Deposit". It is a privilege to honor him with the name of our first deposit."

Tom Lisle's legacy extends beyond his involvement with Doubleview Gold Corp. His expertise and passion led him to partake in numerous mining exploration and development projects, both big and small over many decades. A thoughtful individual with a remarkable sense of humor, he brought smiles and laughter to everyone around him.

The "Lisle Deposit" named in his honor, stands as a testament to his enduring commitment to the Hat Project and the mining industry. Tom's vision and dedication will continue to inspire Doubleview Gold Corp and future generations to pursue excellence in mining exploration.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Tom's family during this difficult time," says Farshad Shirvani. "His legacy will forever be cherished, and we are committed to carrying forward his vision and passion for the Hat Project."

About Doubleview Gold Corp:

Doubleview Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on uncovering valuable resources in British Columbia and elsewhere. Through cutting-edge geological practices and a commitment to sustainable exploration, the company aims to contribute to the mining industry's growth while honoring the legacy of visionaries like Tom Lisle P.Eng.

