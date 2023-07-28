Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2023
Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer recognized by Gartner® in 2023 Market Guide for ESG Management and Reporting Software

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer recognized by Gartner®in 2023 Market Guide for
ESG Management and Reporting Software
Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG)division drives up standards of corporate responsibility and sustainability across multiple sectors

AMSTERDAM - July 28, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in its newly published Market Guide for ESG Management and Reporting Software. The company's Corporate Performance and ESG (CP & ESG) division helps empower companies across multiple sectors to track and monitor key ESG metrics.

Gartner notes that Chief Information Officers (CIOs) interested in adopting technologies and processes to measure and manage ESG should "define ESG management and reporting requirements by reviewing enterprise goals, material issues, regulatory and reporting requirements, plus stakeholder expectations." The analyst firm adds that CIOs should also "build the business case for investing in ESG management and reporting by focusing on its quantitative and qualitative benefits. Quantitative benefits include improved productivity and efficiency collecting ESG data and lower external assurance and reporting costs. Qualitative benefits include improved operational and strategic sustainability decision making through timely and granular data and analytics."

Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG, created in March 2023, harnesses four award-winning global, cloud-based software businesses whose combined reach provides industry-leading solutions. The division brings together CCH Tagetik, OneSumX,TeamMate,and Enablon, in a family of solutions which are driving up standards of corporate responsibility, workplace safety, global sustainability and regulatory compliance across multiple industry sectors.

"Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative data solutions which drive up standards of corporate responsibility. Our ESG solutions ultimately help to improve workplace safety and enable global sustainability, while fueling commerce," says Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG. "We are laser-focused on delivering quality innovations to our customers who are faced with growing ESG regulatory compliance requirements. And we believe being consistently recognized by Gartner and others is testament to our team's continued commitment to delivering world-class expert solutions, supported by excellent customer service."

Wolters Kluwer was also recognized by Gartner in its 2023 Market Guide for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Management Software, published in May. The Market Guide notes that "the EHS management software market is evolving as customers look to partner with vendors that can not only ensure compliance, but also improve data quality and advance the digital maturity of the enterprise."

Earlier this month Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG was named among the leading global providers of ESG Softwarein the inaugural and prestigious Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software 2023 report from Verdantix, an independent research firm. The company was also named a "Top Vendor" in the inaugural 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reportingpublished by Dresner Advisory Services.

# # #

Gartner, Market Guide for ESG Management and Reporting Software, Chet Geschickter, Aapo Markkanen, and 3 more, 13 July 2023
Gartner, Market Guide for Environmental, Health and Safety Management Software, Lillian Oyen-Ustad, Published 15 May 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer(EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Paul Lyon
Senior Director, External Communications
Wolters Kluwer
Mobile: +44 7765 391 824
Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment

  • Press release Wolters Kluwer recognized by Gartner® in 2023 Market Guide for ESG Management and Reporting Software (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d81c8284-87dc-41e7-bf88-005aa08e1569)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
