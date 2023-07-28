India's cumulative solar capacity reached 70.10 GW on June 30. The states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka accounted for more than 50% of the total.From pv magazine India India installed 70.10 GW of cumulative solar capacity as of June 30, 2023. In addition, 55.90 GW is now being installed, Energy Minister RK Singh told parliament this week. Among all states and union territories, Rajasthan leads with 17.8 GW of PV, followed by Gujarat with 10.1 GW and Karnataka with 9 GW. The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) has assessed India's solar power generation potential at about 748 GW, ...

