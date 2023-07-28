Manufacturing Software, Pressing and Forming Equipment, and The Toyota Production System to Be Topics of Three Pre-Event Webinars Leading Up to The Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / The ASSEMBLY Show and ASSEMBLY Magazine will feature leading subject matter experts focused on manufacturing software, press and forming equipment and the Toyota Production System in a free webinar series leading up to the October event. The free webinars, taking place Wednesday, August 16; Thursday, September 7; and Tuesday, October 3, are organized by The ASSEMBLY Show, the premier event connecting manufacturing suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment in a forum exclusive to assembly technology, equipment and products. The ASSEMBLY Show will take place on October 24-26, 2023, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. For more information, visit theassemblyshow.com.

"This free webinar series is a great opportunity to learn about important trends impacting the assembly industry. This webinar series is just a preview of the various speakers, topics and new information our attendees will find on-site at The ASSEMBLY Show," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We thank our webinar sponsors Coval, Schmidt, Starline, Weiss and Zimmer Group as well as all of our presenters who will provide in-depth discussions." Below is additional information and registration links for the three webinars.

Manufacturing Software Panel Discussion - Four leading software suppliers Floyd Dickson, Ujigami; Dan McKiernan, Epicor Software Corp.; Kyle O'Reilly, VKS; and Jason Spera, Aegis Software, will discuss the digital transformation of assembly lines. The panelists will address how software can error-proof production; what data to collect, how to collect it, how to analyze it, and how to protect it; tips and advice for implementing and applying different types of software in an operation; how software can prevent downtime; and how to connect machines and tools to an enterprise network. This webinar will take place Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm CT. To register for free, click here.

The webinars are a prelude to the education that will be offered on-site during The ASSEMBLY Show taking place October 24-26,2024 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The event will kick off on Tuesday, October 24 with a full day conference featuring how-to lessons, case studies, information on new technologies and actionable solutions that can be implemented in the workplace now. The three tracks of education will provide in-depth content from subject matter experts on such topics as Lean Manufacturing, Workforce Development, Industry 4.0, and much more.

On Wednesday, October 25th, the keynote presentation on Leveraging Machine Data and Business Intelligence to Position Your People for Future Success will be presented by Roger Koenigsknecht, Vice President of North American Connection Systems, Lear Corp. who will examine how drilling down to collect and share unbiased data can position manufacturing companies and their workers for future success. When the exhibit hall opens there will be two Learning Theaters featuring content provided by leading vendors including Inificon, Epson, Cox 2M, PICO MES, Mountz, Starline, Acerta, Laco Technologies, LightGuide, Kelly, Sycamore, and SMTA. The full conference program can be found at https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/agenda.

For the 11th year, The ASSEMBLY Show will feature an expansive trade show floor featuring Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG, Division of Jergens, Canvas Envision, and SCHUNK; Bronze Sponsors Automation & Modular Components, Schmidt Technology and Ujigami. For information on exhibiting, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor.

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register now for a free exhibit hall-only pass to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Thursday, October 26 is The ASSEMBLY Show's official "Pink Out Day" to support cancer fighters, admire survivors, honor those lost, and never give up hope to find a cure. To register for the event and make a donation,click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

