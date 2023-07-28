EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems, today reported third quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share of $1.32 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.37.

(in millions, except per share results) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Deltas Net sales $ 850 $ 773 10 % Operating margin 9.9 % 10.3 % -40 bps Adjusted operating margin 10.2 % 10.5 % -30 bps Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.57 (16 )% Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.61 (15 )% Adjusted free cash flow $ (19 ) $ (18 ) $ (2 ) See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022.

Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $850 million, an increase of 10% compared to the third quarter from a year ago, with increases across all three reporting segments. Excluding divestitures, sales increased 11%.

Adjusted operating margin of 10.2% decreased from 10.5% as compared to a year ago. We incurred additional charges on space vehicle development programs of 150 basis points. This pressure was mostly offset by incremental profit from our initiatives and higher sales volumes.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 15%, as higher interest and corporate expenses were partially offset by increased operating profit.

Free cash flow use in the third quarter resulted from growth in net working capital balances, in particular physical inventories.

" Our second consecutive quarter of record sales was a great achievement for our entire staff," said Pat Roche, CEO. " We are starting to see the benefits from our simplification and pricing initiatives feeding through in our operational performance."

Segment Results

Aircraft Controls sales in the third quarter of 2023 increased 12% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Sales for commercial OEM programs increased 47%, to $126 million, matching the pre-pandemic sales levels. The year-over-year increase was driven by the continued market recovery in widebody aircraft and business jet activity. Commercial aftermarket increased 14% due to higher spares volume, primarily on the Airbus A350 program. Military OEM sales were down 6% reflecting lower funded development activity. Adjusted operating margin was 10.9%, a 10 bps decrease, as the incremental operating profit from higher sales volume was offset by an unfavorable sales mix.

Space and Defense Controls sales increased 8% in the third quarter of 2023, and increased 11% after adjusting for the divestiture of the security business last year. The ramp to full-rate production for our reconfigurable turret program and the increased activity in the avionics business drove the sales increase. Adjusted operating margin was 7.8%, down from last year's third quarter margin of 11.4%. We incurred $14 million of additional charges on our space vehicle development programs in the quarter, which masked the benefits associated with higher sales and improvements in the core business.

Industrial Systems sales increased 9%. Excluding last year's sonar business divestiture, sales increased 11%. The underlying sales growth was driven by the continued recovery in industrial automation programs, as well as higher demand for flight simulation systems. Also, adjusting for last year's divestiture, energy sales increased. Adjusted operating margin of 11.5% increased from last year's third quarter margin of 8.7%. Benefits of our pricing initiatives drove the increase in margin.

Free Cash Flow Results

Free cash flow in the third quarter was a use of cash of $19 million. Working capital pressure was primarily due to growth in physical inventories, as we've maintained material flow to ensure we meet our customers' deliveries while working through various constraints. Capital expenditures were $35 million in the quarter.

2023 Financial Guidance

" Compared to a quarter ago, we are increasing our guidance for sales, adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share, while modifying operating margin down slightly," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. " Overall, we had a solid third quarter and our outlook for the fourth quarter looks strong." Free cash flow guidance is now a use of $60 million, reflecting the third quarter growth in physical inventories.

(in millions, except per share results) FY 2023 Guidance Current Previous Net sales $ 3,250 $ 3,190 Operating margin 11.0 % 11.1 % Adjusted operating margin 10.9 % 11.0 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 5.82 $ 5.81 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 5.75 $ 5.70 Free cash flow $ (60 ) $ - Earnings per share figures are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.10.

Conference call information

In conjunction with today's release, Moog Inc. will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call. Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this press release that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as "may," "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "expected," "intends," "plans," "projects," "approximate," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipates," "presume" and "assume," are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:

Strategic risks

We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;

Our research and development and innovation efforts are substantial and may not be successful, which could reduce our sales and earnings;

If we are unable to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement, our business and our ability to compete could be harmed; and

Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or as we conduct divestitures.

Market condition risks

The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;

We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;

The loss of The Boeing Company or Lockheed Martin as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to either company could adversely impact our operating results; and

We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects.

Operational risks

A reduced supply, as well as inflated prices, across various raw materials and third-party provided components and sub-assemblies within our supply chain could have a material impact on our ability to manufacture and ship our products, in addition to adversely impacting our operating profit and balance sheet;

We face various risks related to health pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which have had material adverse consequences on our operations, financial position, cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers;

If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted;

We face, and may continue to face, risks related to information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations, which may adversely affect our business operations;

We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes, which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings; and

The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages.

Financial risks

We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;

We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;

Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities and indenture governing our senior notes could limit our operational and financial flexibility;

Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;

A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth; and

Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results.

Legal and compliance risks

Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting standards, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;

Our operations in foreign countries expose us to currency, political and trade risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments could impact our results of operations;

Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;

We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us;

Our operations are subject to environmental laws and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs; and

We may face reputational, regulatory or financial risks from a perceived, or an actual, failure to achieve our sustainability goals.

General risks

Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business; and

Our performance could suffer if we cannot maintain our culture as well as attract, retain and engage our employees.

While we believe we have identified and discussed above the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this report, except as required by law.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net sales $ 850,176 $ 772,911 $ 2,447,071 $ 2,267,784 Cost of sales 627,543 560,966 1,799,437 1,646,742 Inventory write-down - 202 - 3,407 Gross profit 222,633 211,743 647,634 617,635 Research and development 26,502 25,890 77,107 84,318 Selling, general and administrative 121,935 113,886 351,795 336,702 Interest 17,256 9,131 45,351 25,376 Asset impairment 435 692 1,654 15,928 Restructuring 1,642 576 4,737 8,369 Gain on sale of businesses - - - (16,146 ) Gain on sale of buildings - - (10,030 ) - Other 4,525 1,759 10,077 3,143 Earnings before income taxes 50,338 59,809 166,943 159,945 Income taxes 7,951 9,400 35,527 34,184 Net earnings $ 42,387 $ 50,409 $ 131,416 $ 125,761 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.33 $ 1.58 $ 4.13 $ 3.93 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 1.57 $ 4.11 $ 3.91 Average common shares outstanding Basic 31,838,961 31,922,377 31,811,034 31,988,150 Diluted 32,067,391 32,067,431 31,995,340 32,125,438

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTIVE NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 50,338 $ 59,809 $ 166,943 $ 159,945 Income taxes 7,951 9,400 35,527 34,184 Effective income tax rate 15.8 % 15.7 % 21.3 % 21.4 % Net earnings 42,387 50,409 131,416 125,761 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.57 $ 4.11 $ 3.91 Loss (Gain) on Sale of Business: Earnings before income taxes $ - $ - $ - $ (16,146 ) Income taxes - - - (4,273 ) Net earnings - - - (11,873 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ (0.37 ) Loss (Gain) on Sale of Buildings: Earnings before income taxes $ - $ - $ (10,030 ) $ - Income taxes - - (2,086 ) - Net earnings - - (7,944 ) - Diluted net earnings per share $ - $ - $ (0.25 ) $ - Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 2,077 $ 1,470 $ 7,440 $ 27,704 Income taxes 452 364 1,652 6,602 Net earnings 1,625 1,106 5,788 21,102 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.66 As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 52,415 $ 61,279 $ 164,353 $ 171,503 Income taxes 8,403 9,764 35,093 36,513 Effective income tax rate 16.0 % 15.9 % 21.4 % 21.3 % Net earnings 44,012 51,515 129,260 134,990 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.61 $ 4.04 $ 4.20 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with the sale of our Navigation Aids business formerly in Aircraft Controls, sale of buildings formerly used in Industrial Systems, as well as, restructuring, inventory write-downs and other charges related to the impact of continued portfolio shaping activities and the Ukraine crisis. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 355,025 $ 318,017 $ 1,012,288 $ 932,602 Space and Defense Controls 242,402 223,644 706,040 654,849 Industrial Systems 252,749 231,250 728,743 680,333 Net sales $ 850,176 $ 772,911 $ 2,447,071 $ 2,267,784 Operating profit: Aircraft Controls $ 37,888 $ 34,453 $ 99,468 $ 88,809 10.7 % 10.8 % 9.8 % 9.5 % Space and Defense Controls 18,585 25,368 66,386 70,742 7.7 % 11.3 % 9.4 % 10.8 % Industrial Systems 28,035 19,484 89,183 57,398 11.1 % 8.4 % 12.2 % 8.4 % Total operating profit 84,508 79,305 255,037 216,949 9.9 % 10.3 % 10.4 % 9.6 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 17,256 9,131 45,351 25,376 Equity-based compensation expense 2,356 2,169 8,121 6,747 Non-service pension expense 3,124 1,442 9,338 4,399 Corporate and other expenses, net 11,434 6,754 25,284 20,482 Earnings before income taxes $ 50,338 $ 59,809 $ 166,943 $ 159,945

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Aircraft Controls operating profit - as reported $ 37,888 $ 34,453 $ 99,468 $ 88,809 Inventory write-down - 202 - 202 Asset impairment 435 - 1,435 - Gain on sale of business - - - (16,146 ) Restructuring and other 275 456 275 19,282 Aircraft Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 38,598 $ 35,111 $ 101,178 $ 92,147 10.9 % 11.0 % 10.0 % 9.9 % Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as reported $ 18,585 $ 25,368 $ 66,386 $ 70,742 Inventory write-down - - - 1,500 Restructuring and other 273 87 1,773 1,924 Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 18,858 $ 25,455 $ 68,159 $ 74,166 7.8 % 11.4 % 9.7 % 11.3 % Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported $ 28,035 $ 19,484 $ 89,183 $ 57,398 Inventory write-down - - - 1,705 Gain on sale of buildings - - (10,030 ) - Restructuring and other 1,094 725 3,957 3,091 Industrial Systems operating profit - as adjusted $ 29,129 $ 20,209 $ 83,110 $ 62,194 11.5 % 8.7 % 11.4 % 9.1 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 86,585 $ 80,775 $ 252,447 $ 228,507 10.2 % 10.5 % 10.3 % 10.1 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)

July 1,

2023 October 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,512 $ 103,895 Restricted cash 2,892 15,338 Receivables, net 1,168,186 990,262 Inventories, net 710,252 588,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,833 60,349 Total current assets 2,056,675 1,758,310 Property, plant and equipment, net 795,994 668,908 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,259 69,072 Goodwill 829,220 805,320 Intangible assets, net 79,680 85,410 Deferred income taxes 9,549 8,630 Other assets 47,866 36,191 Total assets $ 3,882,243 $ 3,431,841 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 696 $ 916 Accounts payable 245,458 232,104 Accrued compensation 83,628 93,141 Contract advances and progress billings 366,766 296,899 Accrued liabilities and other 206,903 215,376 Total current liabilities 903,451 838,436 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 1,012,080 836,872 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 150,953 140,602 Deferred income taxes 42,239 63,527 Other long-term liabilities 152,336 115,591 Total liabilities 2,261,059 1,995,028 Shareholders' equity Common stock - Class A 43,807 43,807 Common stock - Class B 7,473 7,473 Additional paid-in capital 594,022 516,123 Retained earnings 2,466,012 2,360,055 Treasury shares (1,058,558 ) (1,047,012 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (109,759 ) (73,602 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (86,979 ) (58,989 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (234,834 ) (311,042 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,621,184 1,436,813 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,882,243 $ 3,431,841

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 131,416 $ 125,761 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 56,780 56,169 Amortization 8,725 9,998 Deferred income taxes (26,680 ) 7,644 Equity-based compensation expense 8,121 6,747 Gain on sale of business - (16,146 ) Gain on sale of buildings (10,030 ) - Asset impairment and inventory write-down 1,654 19,335 Other 5,083 4,960 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (163,259 ) (58,668 ) Inventories (102,782 ) (6,778 ) Accounts payable 8,514 27,184 Contract advances and progress billings 65,746 35,867 Accrued expenses (30,697 ) (24,066 ) Accrued income taxes 21,568 7,692 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 11,199 13,490 Other assets and liabilities (2,455 ) (24,925 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (17,097 ) 184,264 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired - (11,837 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (125,074 ) (106,713 ) Net proceeds from businesses sold 959 35,550 Net proceeds from buildings sold 19,702 - Other investing transactions (9,482 ) (2,267 ) Net cash used by investing activities (113,895 ) (85,267 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 711,732 661,675 Payments on revolving lines of credit (536,826 ) (629,251 ) Payments on long-term debt (219 ) (80,273 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (3,449 ) (1,779 ) Payment of dividends (25,459 ) (24,653 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 12,765 10,792 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (23,133 ) (30,485 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 9,863 7,586 Purchase of stock held by SECT (10,035 ) (11,484 ) Other financing transactions (2,026 ) - Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 133,213 (97,872 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,950 (6,175 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,171 (5,050 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 119,233 100,914 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 125,404 $ 95,864

Moog Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 15,919 $ 4,067 $ (17,097 ) $ 184,264 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (35,331 ) (32,626 ) (125,074 ) (106,713 ) Free cash flow (19,412 ) (28,559 ) (142,171 ) 77,551 Securitization - 10,900 - (89,100 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (19,412 ) $ (17,659 ) $ (142,171 ) $ (11,549 ) Amounts may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for securitization activity. The securitization under GAAP reduced 2022 receivables and net debt and increased cash flow from operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies, however management believes these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

Investor Relations - 716.687.4225