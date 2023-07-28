CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED, TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO

Second quarter Six months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2023 2022 ? 2023 2022 ? Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 675 2,409 (1,734) 1,923 3,582 (1,659) Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.15 3.63 (2.48) 3.29 5.36 (2.07) Capital and exploration expenditures 493 314 +179 922 610 +312

Imperial reported estimated net income in the second quarter of $675 million, compared to net income of $1,248 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by lower refining margins and planned turnaround activity. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $885 million, up from $821 million used in the first quarter of 2023.

" Imperial's results in the second quarter reflect the safe and on-plan execution of significant turnaround activity across our Upstream and Downstream business lines," said Brad Corson, Imperial's chairman, president and chief executive officer. " With substantial turnaround activity now behind us, we anticipate strong production in the second half of 2023."

Upstream production in the second quarter averaged 363,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 217,000 barrels per day (154,000 barrels Imperial's share), primarily impacted by planned turnaround activity. In April, Kearl took delivery of its first-ever shipment of renewable diesel for use in its mine fleet as part of the company's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions and demonstrate suitability for use in heavy equipment applications. At Cold Lake, quarterly gross production averaged 132,000 barrels per day, impacted by the timing of production and steam cycles. At Syncrude, the company's share of quarterly production averaged 66,000 gross barrels per day, primarily impacted by its annual coker turnaround.

In the Downstream, throughput in the quarter averaged 388,000 barrels per day with refinery capacity utilization of 90 percent, reflecting the impact of the planned turnaround at the Strathcona refinery. Petroleum product sales in the quarter were 475,000 barrels per day. In May, the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project passed a significant milestone with key contractors being mobilized to site to commence facility construction work.

" We support Canada's vision for a lower-emission future, and I am encouraged to see the work now underway to build Canada's largest renewable diesel facility," said Corson. " The project remains on track for a 2025 start-up and is expected to produce more than 1 billion litres of renewable diesel annually to help meet strong demand under Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations and reduce reliance on costly imports," said Corson.

During the quarter, Imperial returned $257 million to shareholders through dividend payments and declared a third quarter dividend of 50 cents per share. In June, Imperial renewed its annual normal course issuer bid program, allowing the company to repurchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares over a 12-month period ending June 28, 2024.

" Imperial continues to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders and I am pleased to announce our plan to accelerate our NCIB share repurchases with a target of completing the program prior to year end," said Corson.

Second quarter highlights

Net income of $675 million or $1.15 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $2,409 million or $3.63 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Lower net income is primarily driven by lower commodity prices and increased planned turnaround activity.

compared to $2,409 million or $3.63 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Lower net income is primarily driven by lower commodity prices and increased planned turnaround activity. Cash flows from operating activities of $885 million, compared to cash flows from operating activities of $2,682 million in the same period of 2022. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,136 million, compared to $2,783 million in the same period of 2022.

compared to cash flows from operating activities of $2,682 million in the same period of 2022. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital of $1,136 million, compared to $2,783 million in the same period of 2022. Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $493 million, up from $314 million in the second quarter of 2022.

up from $314 million in the second quarter of 2022. The company returned $257 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 through dividends paid.

through dividends paid. Renewed share repurchase program , enabling the purchase of up to five percent of common shares outstanding, a maximum of 29,207,635 shares, during the 12-month period ending June 28, 2024. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the NCIB program and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares prior to year end. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.

, enabling the purchase of up to five percent of common shares outstanding, a maximum of 29,207,635 shares, during the 12-month period ending June 28, 2024. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the NCIB program and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares prior to year end. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice. Production averaged 363,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2022. Lower production is primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activity at Syncrude, production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake and the absence of unconventional volumes following the sale of XTO Energy Canada in the third quarter of 2022.

compared to 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2022. Lower production is primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activity at Syncrude, production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake and the absence of unconventional volumes following the sale of XTO Energy Canada in the third quarter of 2022. Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 217,000 barrels per day (154,000 barrels Imperial's share), compared to 224,000 barrels per day (159,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the second quarter of 2022.

(154,000 barrels Imperial's share), compared to 224,000 barrels per day (159,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the second quarter of 2022. Completed construction work on key mitigation efforts to expand the existing seepage interception system at Kearl. Additional monitoring and assessment work will occur in the coming months. Imperial continues to engage with local Indigenous communities, and is providing site tours and access for independent testing. To date, there is no indication of adverse impacts to wildlife or fish populations in nearby river systems, or risks to drinking water for local communities.

Additional monitoring and assessment work will occur in the coming months. Imperial continues to engage with local Indigenous communities, and is providing site tours and access for independent testing. To date, there is no indication of adverse impacts to wildlife or fish populations in nearby river systems, or risks to drinking water for local communities. First-ever delivery of renewable diesel to Kearl for use in mine fleet as part of the company's ongoing effort to reduce emissions and demonstrate suitability for use in heavy equipment applications.

as part of the company's ongoing effort to reduce emissions and demonstrate suitability for use in heavy equipment applications. Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 132,000 barrels per day, compared to 144,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022. Lower production was primarily due to timing of production and steam cycles.

compared to 144,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022. Lower production was primarily due to timing of production and steam cycles. Finished drilling and completion of all wells and received final unit module for the Cold Lake Grand Rapids phase 1 (GRP1) project. GRP1 will be the first solvent-assisted SAGD project in industry and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to existing cyclic steam stimulation technology. The project remains on track to achieve accelerated start-up with steam injection anticipated by year end 2023.

GRP1 will be the first solvent-assisted SAGD project in industry and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to existing cyclic steam stimulation technology. The project remains on track to achieve accelerated start-up with steam injection anticipated by year end 2023. The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 66,000 barrels per day, compared to 81,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by timing of planned turnaround activity.

compared to 81,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by timing of planned turnaround activity. Refinery throughput averaged 388,000 barrels per day, compared to 412,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022. Capacity utilization was 90 percent, compared to 96 percent in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the impact of the planned Strathcona turnaround in the quarter.

compared to 412,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022. Capacity utilization was 90 percent, compared to 96 percent in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the impact of the planned Strathcona turnaround in the quarter. Started facility construction of the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, with key contractors mobilizing to site. The project is designed to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually, primarily from locally sourced feedstocks, and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million metric tonnes per year, as determined in accordance with Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations. Renewable diesel production expected to start in early 2025.

The project is designed to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually, primarily from locally sourced feedstocks, and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million metric tonnes per year, as determined in accordance with Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations. Renewable diesel production expected to start in early 2025. Petroleum product sales were 475,000 barrels per day, compared to 480,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022.

compared to 480,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022. Chemical net income of $71 million in the quarter, up from $53 million in the second quarter of 2022.

up from $53 million in the second quarter of 2022. Early work continues on the foundational carbon storage hub project for the Pathways Alliance, which is now working to obtain a carbon sequestration agreement from the Government of Alberta. Engineering and field work is underway to support a regulatory application later this year. Imperial is a founding member of the alliance, which continues to work collaboratively with both the Federal and Alberta governments on the policy and co-financing frameworks necessary to move the project forward.

[1] non-GAAP financial measure - see attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Recent business environment

During the first half of 2023, the price of crude oil decreased as the global oil market saw higher inventory levels. In addition, the Canadian WTI/WCS spread continued to recover in the second quarter, but remains weaker than the first half of 2022. Refining margins declined on steady supply of diesel.

Operating results

Second quarter 2023 vs. second quarter 2022

Second Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 675 2,409 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.15 3.63

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2022 Price Volumes Royalty Other 2023 1,346 (1,340) (300) 420 258 384

Price - Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by lower marker prices and the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $43.63 per barrel, generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $43.75 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes - Lower volumes were primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activities at Syncrude, and production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake.

Royalty - Lower royalties were primarily driven by weakened commodity prices.

Other - Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $180 million, and lower operating expenses of about $130 million, resulting primarily from lower energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Second Quarter Canadian dollars, unless noted 2023 2022 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 73.56 108.52 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 58.49 95.80 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 15.07 12.72 Bitumen (per barrel) 68.64 112.27 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 100.92 144.67 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.74 0.78

Production

Second Quarter thousands of barrels per day 2023 2022 Kearl (Imperial's share) 154 159 Cold Lake 132 144 Syncrude (a) 66 81 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 217 224

(a) In the second quarter of 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 0 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 2 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by timing of production and steam cycles.

Lower production at Syncrude was primarily driven by the timing of the annual coker turnaround.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2022 Margins Other 2023 1,033 (730) (53) 250

Margins - Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other - Includes higher turnaround impacts of about $230 million, reflecting the planned turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $110 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Second Quarter thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2023 2022 Refinery throughput 388 412 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 90 96 Petroleum product sales 475 480

Lower refinery throughput in the second quarter of 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at the Strathcona refinery.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2022 Margins Other 2023 53 - 18 71

Corporate and other

Second Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (30) (23)

Liquidity and capital resources

Second Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 Cash flow generated from (used in): Operating activities 885 2,682 Investing activities (489) (230) Financing activities (263) (2,734) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 133 (282) Cash and cash equivalents at period end 2,376 2,867

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects lower Upstream realizations and Downstream margins.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment, and lower proceeds from asset sales.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Second Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2023 2022 Dividends paid 257 228 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.44 0.34 Share repurchases (a) - 2,500 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) - 32.5

(a) The company did not purchase shares during the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2022, share repurchases were made under the company's substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022, and included shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

On June 27, 2023, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid and will continue its existing share purchase program. The program enables the company to purchase up to a maximum of 29,207,635 common shares during the period June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2024. This maximum includes shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid and from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid. As in the past, Exxon Mobil Corporation has advised the company that it intends to participate to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent. The program will end should the company purchase the maximum allowable number of shares or on June 28, 2024. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the normal course issuer bid program, and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares prior to year end. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.

Six months 2023 vs. six months 2022

Six Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,923 3,582 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 3.29 5.36

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2022 Price Volumes Royalty Other 2023 2,128 (2,340) (170) 650 446 714

Price - Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by lower marker prices and the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $42.59 per barrel, generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $29.68 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes - Lower volumes were primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activities at Syncrude, and production and steam cycle timing at Cold Lake, partially offset by the absence of extreme cold weather and reduced unplanned downtime at Kearl.

Royalty - Lower royalties were primarily driven by weakened commodity prices.

Other - Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $330 million, and lower operating expenses of about $50 million.

Marker prices and average realizations

Six Months Canadian dollars, unless noted 2023 2022 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 74.77 101.77 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 54.92 88.13 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 19.85 13.64 Bitumen (per barrel) 58.94 101.53 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 101.73 131.41 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.74 0.79

Production

Six Months thousands of barrels per day 2023 2022 Kearl (Imperial's share) 169 146 Cold Lake 137 142 Syncrude (a) 71 79 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 238 205

(a) In 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 2 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by the absence of extreme cold weather, and reduced unplanned downtime as a result of the successful rollout of the winterization strategy.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2022 Margins Other 2023 1,422 (350) 48 1,120

Margins - Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other - Favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $190 million and improved volumes of about $110 million, partially offset by higher turnaround impacts of about $250 million, reflecting the planned turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Six Months thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2023 2022 Refinery throughput 403 406 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 93 95 Petroleum product sales 465 464

Lower refinery throughput in 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at the Strathcona refinery.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2022 Margins Other 2023 109 10 5 124

Corporate and other

Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (35) (77)

Liquidity and capital resources

Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 Cash flow generated from (used in): Operating activities 64 4,596 Investing activities (903) (509) Financing activities (534) (3,373) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,373) 714

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects unfavourable working capital impacts, including an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion, as well as lower Upstream realizations and Downstream margins.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment, and lower proceeds from asset sales.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Six Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2023 2022 Dividends paid 523 413 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.88 0.61 Share repurchases (a) - 2,949 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) - 41.4

(a) The company did not purchase shares during the six months ended June 30, 2023. In the six months ended June 30, 2022, share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program and substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of emission-reduction future plans to drive towards net-zero emissions are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress and policy support, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the company's long-standing commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders, including purchases under the normal course issuer bid and plans to accelerate completion prior to year end; anticipating strong production and throughput in the second half of 2023; the company's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions in its operations, including the impact of the use of renewable diesel at Kearl and demonstrating suitability for use in heavy equipment applications; the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing, expected production, strong demand, the ability to reduce reliance on costly imports, and the reduction to greenhouse gas emissions; additional monitoring and assessment activities at Kearl related to seepage and engagement with local indigenous communities; the impact and timing of the Cold Lake Grand Rapids phase 1 project, including reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity; and progress of the Pathways Alliance carbon storage hub, including obtaining a sequestration agreement and timing of a regulatory application.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Strathcona renewable diesel project; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, participation of the company's majority shareholder and the results of periodic and ongoing evaluation of alternate uses of capital; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; performance of third party service providers; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, GHG emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, the impact of COVID-19 on demand and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, environmental regulation including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation, and actions in response to COVID-19; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial's environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or requiring disclosure in the company's filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I Second Quarter Six Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Total revenues and other income 11,819 17,307 23,940 29,993 Total expenses 10,935 14,141 21,411 25,293 Income (loss) before income taxes 884 3,166 2,529 4,700 Income taxes 209 757 606 1,118 Net income (loss) 675 2,409 1,923 3,582 Net income (loss) per common share (dollars) 1.16 3.63 3.29 5.37 Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars) 1.15 3.63 3.29 5.36 Other financial data Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax 10 3 18 19 Total assets at June 30 42,126 44,892 Total debt at June 30 4,144 5,166 Shareholders' equity at June 30 23,828 21,979 Capital employed at June 30 27,995 27,162 Dividends declared on common stock Total 292 227 549 455 Per common share (dollars) 0.50 0.34 0.94 0.68 Millions of common shares outstanding At June 30 584.2 636.7 Average - assuming dilution 585.3 664.4 585.3 668.1

Attachment II Second Quarter Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total cash and cash equivalents at period end 2,376 2,867 2,376 2,867 Operating activities Net income (loss) 675 2,409 1,923 3,582 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and depletion 453 451 943 877 (Gain) loss on asset sales (13) (4) (22) (24) Deferred income taxes and other (15) (149) (71) (480) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (251) (101) (2,626) 594 All other items - net 36 76 (83) 47 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 885 2,682 64 4,596 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (499) (333) (928) (637) Proceeds from asset sales 9 102 23 126 Loans to equity companies - net 1 1 2 2 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (489) (230) (903) (509) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (263) (2,734) (534) (3,373)

Attachment III Second Quarter Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Upstream 384 1,346 714 2,128 Downstream 250 1,033 1,120 1,422 Chemical 71 53 124 109 Corporate and other (30) (23) (35) (77) Net income (loss) 675 2,409 1,923 3,582 Revenues and other income Upstream 3,590 5,949 7,290 10,483 Downstream 12,735 18,785 26,217 32,830 Chemical 437 563 870 1,034 Eliminations / Corporate and other (4,943) (7,990) (10,437) (14,354) Revenues and other income 11,819 17,307 23,940 29,993 Purchases of crude oil and products Upstream 1,432 2,357 2,975 4,247 Downstream 11,133 16,261 22,329 28,773 Chemical 263 401 537 716 Eliminations (4,972) (7,998) (10,507) (14,365) Purchases of crude oil and products 7,856 11,021 15,334 19,371 Production and manufacturing Upstream 1,256 1,423 2,543 2,672 Downstream 475 418 886 774 Chemical 54 67 112 121 Eliminations - - - - Production and manufacturing 1,785 1,908 3,541 3,567 Selling and general Upstream - - - - Downstream 160 153 317 300 Chemical 22 22 48 45 Eliminations / Corporate and other 24 16 27 71 Selling and general 206 191 392 416 Capital and exploration expenditures Upstream 303 233 624 455 Downstream 152 69 226 137 Chemical 5 2 9 3 Corporate and other 33 10 63 15 Capital and exploration expenditures 493 314 922 610 Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above 1 1 2 3

Attachment IV Operating statistics Second Quarter Six Months 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 154 159 169 146 Cold Lake 132 144 137 142 Syncrude (a) 66 81 71 79 Conventional 5 11 5 11 Total crude oil production 357 395 382 378 NGLs available for sale - 2 - 1 Total crude oil and NGL production 357 397 382 379 Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 35 98 36 105 Gross oil-equivalent production (b) 363 413 388 397 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 144 145 157 134 Cold Lake 105 101 112 104 Syncrude (a) 61 63 65 61 Conventional 5 10 5 11 Total crude oil production 315 319 339 310 NGLs available for sale - 1 - 1 Total crude oil and NGL production 315 320 339 311 Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 32 95 36 98 Net oil-equivalent production (b) 320 336 345 327 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 211 221 236 205 Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 174 191 182 189 NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day) - 2 - 1 Average realizations (Canadian dollars) Bitumen (per barrel) 68.64 112.27 58.94 101.53 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 100.92 144.67 101.73 131.41 Conventional crude oil (per barrel) 64.33 115.80 64.65 106.99 NGL (per barrel) - 69.19 - 66.98 Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet) 2.36 6.81 2.73 5.98 Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day) 388 412 403 406 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 90 96 93 95 Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day) Gasolines 231 229 222 219 Heating, diesel and jet fuels 176 179 180 176 Lube oils and other products 42 49 42 49 Heavy fuel oils 26 23 21 20 Net petroleum products sales 475 480 465 464 Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes) 220 222 438 432

(a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline. Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) - 2 1 3 Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) - 2 1 3 (b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment V Net income (loss) per Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) common share - diluted (a) millions of Canadian dollars Canadian dollars 2019 First Quarter 293 0.38 Second Quarter 1,212 1.57 Third Quarter 424 0.56 Fourth Quarter 271 0.36 Year 2,200 2.88 2020 First Quarter (188) (0.25) Second Quarter (526) (0.72) Third Quarter 3 - Fourth Quarter (1,146) (1.56) Year (1,857) (2.53) 2021 First Quarter 392 0.53 Second Quarter 366 0.50 Third Quarter 908 1.29 Fourth Quarter 813 1.18 Year 2,479 3.48 2022 First Quarter 1,173 1.75 Second Quarter 2,409 3.63 Third Quarter 2,031 3.24 Fourth Quarter 1,727 2.86 Year 7,340 11.44 2023 First Quarter 1,248 2.13 Second Quarter 675 1.15 Year 1,923 3.29

(a) Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is " Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Second Quarter Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 2023 2022 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 885 2,682 64 4,596 Less changes in working capital Changes in operating assets and liabilities (251) (101) (2,626) 594 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital 1,136 2,783 2,690 4,002

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is " Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Second Quarter Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 2023 2022 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 885 2,682 64 4,596 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (499) (333) (928) (637) Proceeds from asset sales 9 102 23 126 Loans to equity companies - net 1 1 2 2 Free cash flow 396 2,452 (839) 4,087

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Net income (loss)" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

There were no identified items in the second quarter or year-to-date 2023 and 2022.

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include "Production and manufacturing", "Selling and general" and "Exploration" from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Total expenses" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Second Quarter Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 2023 2022 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income Total expenses 10,935 14,141 21,411 25,293 Less: Purchases of crude oil and products 7,856 11,021 15,334 19,371 Federal excise taxes and fuel charge 598 553 1,127 1,032 Depreciation and depletion 453 451 943 877 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit 20 5 40 9 Financing 16 11 32 18 Cash operating costs 1,992 2,100 3,935 3,986

Components of cash operating costs

Second Quarter Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 2023 2022 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income Production and manufacturing 1,785 1,908 3,541 3,567 Selling and general 206 191 392 416 Exploration 1 1 2 3 Cash operating costs 1,992 2,100 3,935 3,986

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Second Quarter Six Months millions of Canadian dollars 2023 2022 2023 2022 Upstream 1,257 1,424 2,545 2,675 Downstream 635 571 1,203 1,074 Chemicals 76 89 160 166 Corporate / Eliminations 24 16 27 71 Cash operating costs 1,992 2,100 3,935 3,986

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Second Quarter 2023 2022 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 1,256 526 282 412 1,423 578 396 380 Selling and general - - - - - - - - Exploration 1 - - - 1 - - - Cash operating costs 1,257 526 282 412 1,424 578 396 380 Gross oil-equivalent production 363 154 132 66 413 159 144 81 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 38.05 37.53 23.48 68.60 37.89 39.95 30.22 51.55 USD converted at the quarterly average forex 28.16 27.77 17.38 50.76 29.55 31.16 23.57 40.21

2023 US$0.74; 2022 US$0.78

Six Months 2023 2022 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 2,543 1,084 584 811 2,672 1,099 718 728 Selling and general - - - - - - - - Exploration 2 - - - 3 - - - Cash operating costs 2,545 1,084 584 811 2,675 1,099 718 728 Gross oil-equivalent production 388 169 137 71 397 146 142 79 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 36.24 35.44 23.55 63.11 37.23 41.59 27.94 50.91 USD converted at the YTD average forex 26.82 26.23 17.43 46.70 29.41 32.86 22.07 40.22 2023 US$0.74; 2022 US$0.79

(a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

