TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the "Company"), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $857,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $1.8 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted shares, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

On October 3, 2022, the Company announced it had received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 556,631 shares of its common stock, which was approximately 10% of its then outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC). As of June 30, 2023, all shares under this program have been repurchased, including the repurchase of 196,259 shares of stock during the six months ended June 30, 2023 at a cost of $2.1 million.

On May 24, 2023, the Company announced it had received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 249,920 shares of its common stock, which was approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC). As of June 30, 2023, 20,300 shares have been repurchased under this program at a cost of $165,000.

Other Financial Highlights:

Total assets decreased $20.1 million, or 2.1%, to $931.0 million at June 30, 2023 from $951.1 million at December 31, 2022, due to a decrease in loans and securities, offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $12.2 million, or 72.3%, to $29.0 million at June 30, 2023 from $16.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Net loans decreased $13.1 million, or 1.8%, to $705.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $719.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $656.6 million, decreasing $44.9 million, or 6.4%, as compared to $701.4 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a $67.6 million decrease in checking, savings and money market accounts, offset by an $18.6 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $4.2 million increase in certificates of deposit. The average rate paid on deposits at June 30, 2023 increased 90 basis points to 2.72% at June 30, 2023 from 1.82% at December 31, 2022 due to higher interest rates and a larger percentage of deposits consisting of higher-costing certificates of deposit.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $24.9 million, or 24.4% to $127.2 million at June 30, 2023 from $102.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Annualized return on average assets was 0.40% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 compared to 0.73% for six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Annualized return on average equity was 2.68% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 compared to 4.26% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Upon adoption of the CECL method of calculating the allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2023, the Bank recorded a one-time decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings of $220,000, an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $157,000 and an increase in the reserve for unfunded liabilities of $152,000.

Joseph Coccaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Higher interest rates along with an inverted yield curve have continued to impact our net interest margin. Our net income and return on average assets for the first six months of 2023 are disappointing when compared to 2022 results due to the increase in deposit costs outpacing our ability to produce offsetting growth in loan revenue.

"The Bank continues to be prudent in its lending and interest rate risk management. We remain well capitalized with substantial reserve sources of liquidity. We are currently working on our new branch in Upper Saddle River, NJ, which will be the Bank's seventh stand-alone branch. The Bank anticipates this new office will open in September."

Mr. Coccaro further stated, "Our balance sheet is well positioned for the balance of the year and we will focus on delivering excellent services to our customers. We continue to repurchase shares of our common stock which will drive additional shareholder value."

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

Net income decreased by $785,000, or 47.8%, to $857,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $1.4 million in net interest income offset by a decrease of $225,000 in the provision for credit losses and a decrease of $410,000 in income tax expense.

Interest income increased $2.5 million, or 36.1%, from $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to increases in the average balances of and higher yields on interest earning assets.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $121,000, or 432.1%, to $149,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $28,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due a 425 basis point increase in the average yield from 0.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to 4.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to the higher interest rate environment. This was offset by an $8.3 million decrease in the average balance to $12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $20.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, reflecting the use of excess liquidity to fund loan originations.

Interest income on loans increased $2.3 million, or 39.2%, to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to $118.5 million increase in the average balance to $712.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $593.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and a 64 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.95% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to 4.59% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was offset by a $347,000 reserve for nonaccrual interest on a delinquent construction loan.

Interest income on securities increased $38,000, or 3.9%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $979,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due primarily due to a 63 basis point increase in the average yield from 2.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to 2.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 offset by a $36.1 million decrease in the average balance to $146.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $182.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Interest expense increased $3.9 million, or 324.0%, from $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to increases in the average balance and higher costs on interest -bearing liabilities.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $3.4 million, or 395.5%, to $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $850,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to a 209 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits to 2.68% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 0.59% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment and an increase in the average balances of certificates of deposit of $139.4 million to $494.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $354.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased $547,000, or 153.5%, from $356,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $903,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in the average cost of 142 basis points to 3.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 1.59% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to the new borrowings at higher rates. The increase was also due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $34.0 million to $120.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $86.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income decreased $1.4 million, or 24.8%, to $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease reflected a 116 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 1.57% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Our net interest margin decreased 89 basis points to 1.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 2.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

We recorded a $125,000 recovery for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a $100,000 provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The Bank had a decrease in the loan portfolio and continues to have a low level of delinquent and non-accrual loans in the portfolio, as well as no charge-offs.

Non-interest income increased by $29,000, or 11.7%, to $283,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $254,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Gain on sale of loans increased $16,000 and bank-owned life insurance income increased $21,000, or 12.2%, due higher balances during 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in fee and service charges and other income of $7,000.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $38,000, or 1.1%, over the comparable 2022 period. Salaries and employee benefits increased $202,000, or 9.6%, due to a higher employee count. Director fees decreased $44,000, or 21.7%, due to lower pension expense. FDIC insurance premiums increased $73,000 or 135.4%, due to a higher assessment rate in 2023. The increase in advertising expense of $5,000, or 5.4%, was due to additional promotions for branch locations and new promotions on deposit and loan products. Data processing expense decreased $96,000 or 28.9%, professional fees decreased $37,000 or 24.7% and other expense decreased $81,000, or 25.2% due to lower deferred compensation expense and other various expenses.

Income tax expense decreased $410,000, or 65.8%, to $213,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $623,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to $1.2 million of lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were 19.91% and 27.51%, respectively.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

Net income decreased by $1.2 million, or 39.2%, to $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $2.0 million in net interest income offset by a decrease of $225,000 in the provision for credit losses and a decrease of $637,000 in income tax expense.

Interest income increased $5.2 million, or 39.7%, from $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to increases in the average balances of and higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $197,000, or 345.6%, to $254,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $57,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 due a 457 basis point increase in the average yield from 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 4.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the higher interest rate environment. This was offset by a $35.4 million decrease in the average balance to $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $46.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, reflecting the use of excess liquidity to fund loan originations and purchase investment securities.

Interest income on loans increased $4.5 million, or 39.1%, to $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $11.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to a $132.3 million increase in the average balance to $715.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $582.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and a 53 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 4.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was offset by a $617,000 reserve for nonaccrual interest on a delinquent construction loan.

Interest income on securities increased $476,000, or 29.1%, to $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to a 70 basis point increase in the average yield from 2.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 2.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was offset by a $6.7 million decrease in the average balance of securities to $154.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $160.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Interest expense increased $7.2 million, or 306.7%, from $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $9.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to increases in the average balance of and higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $6.3 million, or 372.9%, to $7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to a 187 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits to 2.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from 0.59% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment and an increase in the average balances of certificates of deposit of $145.8 million to $498.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $352.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased $994,000, or 144.9%, from $686,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in the average cost of 155 basis points to 3.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from 1.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 due to the new borrowings at higher rates. The increase was also due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $21.7 million to $106.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $84.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income decreased $2.0 million, or 18.6%, to $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase reflected a 100 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 1.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from 2.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Our net interest margin decreased 74 basis points to 2.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from 2.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

We recorded a $125,000 recovery of credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a $100,000 provision for loan losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. The Bank had a decrease in the loan portfolio as well as no charge-offs. As of January 1, 2023 the Bank adopted CECL and recorded a one-time adjustment of $157,000 to the allowance for credit losses.

Non-interest income decreased by $31,000, or 5.3%, to $567,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $598,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Gain on sale of loans decreased $58,000, or 66.2% as loan originations were lower in 2023. Other income decreased $33,000 or 34.0%. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance of $51,000, or 15.6%, due to higher balances during 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $14,000, or 0.2%, over the comparable 2022 period. Salaries and employee benefits increased $301,000, or 7.2%, due to a higher employee count. Director fees decreased $100,000, or 23.8%, due to lower pension expense. FDIC insurance premiums increased $79,000 or 73.3% due to a higher assessment rate in 2023. Data processing decreased $97,000 or 15.9%, due to the timing of an invoice. The increase in advertising expense of $31,000, or 14.6%, was due to additional promotions for branch locations and new promotions on deposit and loan products. Other expense decreased $223,000, or 34.7%, due to lower deferred compensation expense and other various expenses.

Income tax expense decreased $637,000, or 55.5%, to $511,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to $1.9 million, or 43.7%, of lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were 21.65% and 27.40%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $931.0 million at June 30, 2023, representing an decrease of $20.1 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased $12.2 million during the period primarily due to loan payments received and proceeds from the call and maturity of securities. Net loans decreased $13.1 million, or 1.8%, due to $45.0 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $31.9 million, consisting of mainly residential real estate loans and home equity loans. Securities held to maturity decreased $7.6 million or 9.8% and securities available for sale decreased $13.9 million or 16.3%, due to the repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities of corporate bonds.

Delinquent loans increased $11.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, finishing at $12.8 million or 1.82% of total loans. The increase was due to one commercial construction loan located in Totowa New Jersey with a balance of $10.9 million with a loan to value ratio of 46%. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets increased to $12.9 million and were 1.35% of total assets at June 30, 2023. The Company's allowance for credit losses was 0.39% of total loans and 21.04% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.36% of total loans and 136.3% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2022.

Total liabilities decreased $19.6 million, or 2.4%, to $791.8 million mainly due to a $44.9 million decrease in deposits, offset by a $24.9 million increase in borrowings. Total deposits decreased $44.9 million, or 6.4%, to $656.6 million at June 30, 2023 from $701.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits reflected decreases in NOW, money market and savings accounts, which decreased by $67.6 million from $170.2 million at December 31, 2022 to $102.5 million at June 30, 2023, offset by an increase in certificate of deposit accounts, which increased by $4.2 million to $496.8 million from $492.6 million at December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, uninsured deposits represented 8.4% of the Bank's total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $24.9 million, or 24.4%, due to new advances for loan funding and to replace the decreasing level of deposits. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $330.4 million of which $127.0 million is advanced.

Stockholders' equity decreased $460,000 to $139.2 million, due to increased accumulated other comprehensive loss for securities available for sale of $438,000 and the repurchase of 216,559 shares of stock during the quarter at a cost of $2.2 million, offset by net income of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the Company's ratio of stockholders' equity adjusted for AOCI to total assets adjusted for the allowance was 15.96%, compared to 17.08% at June 30, 2022.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from six offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, potential recessionary conditions, real estate market values in the Bank's lending area changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, increases in non-performing and classified loans, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) As of As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,182,811 $ 8,160,028 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 17,830,534 8,680,889 Cash and cash equivalents 29,013,345 16,840,917 Securities available for sale, at fair value 71,214,603 85,100,578 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $61,757,095 and $70,699,651, respectively) 69,809,580 77,427,309 Loans, net of allowance of $2,785,949 and $2,578,174, respectively 705,946,085 719,025,762 Premises and equipment, net 7,794,147 7,884,335 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities 6,796,500 5,490,900 Accrued interest receivable 3,530,119 3,966,651 Core deposit intangibles 235,703 267,272 Bank-owned life insurance 30,582,525 30,206,325 Other assets 6,077,643 4,888,954 Total Assets $ 931,000,250 $ 951,099,003 Liabilities and Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 57,126,460 $ 38,653,349 Interest bearing deposits 599,430,335 662,758,100 Total deposits 656,556,795 701,411,449 FHLB advances-short term 21,000,000 59,000,000 FHLB advances-long term 106,244,411 43,319,254 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,678,576 3,174,661 Other liabilities 4,321,990 4,534,516 Total liabilities 791,801,772 811,439,880 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,482,457 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 13,699,016 at December 31, 2022 134,824 136,989 Additional paid-in capital 57,301,002 59,099,476 Retained earnings 93,383,881 91,756,673 Unearned ESOP shares (423,232 shares at June 30, 2023 and 436,495 shares at December 31, 2022) (4,972,400 ) (5,123,002 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,648,829 ) (6,211,013 ) Total stockholders' equity 139,198,478 139,659,123 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 931,000,250 $ 951,099,003

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans $ 8,141,719 $ 5,848,522 $ 15,841,157 $ 11,385,602 Securities Taxable 996,338 932,714 2,047,598 1,569,835 Tax-exempt 20,232 46,282 65,134 67,278 Other interest-earning assets 248,914 83,682 470,503 167,495 Total interest income 9,407,203 6,911,200 18,424,392 13,190,210 Interest expense Deposits 4,210,984 849,808 7,925,981 1,675,992 FHLB advances 902,839 356,203 1,680,193 686,036 Total interest expense 5,113,823 1,206,011 9,606,174 2,362,028 Net interest income 4,293,380 5,705,189 8,818,218 10,828,182 (Recovery) provision for credit losses (125,000 ) 100,000 (125,000 ) 100,000 Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses 4,418,380 5,605,189 8,943,218 10,728,182 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 45,700 50,478 97,852 89,796 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 16,150 (217 ) 29,375 86,913 Bank-owned life insurance 190,147 169,449 376,200 325,442 Other 31,479 34,007 63,328 95,989 Total non-interest income 283,476 253,717 566,755 598,140 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,301,236 2,098,897 4,463,605 4,162,244 Occupancy and equipment 358,757 342,381 741,544 686,810 FDIC insurance assessment 127,119 54,000 187,119 108,000 Data processing 235,095 330,840 512,192 609,187 Advertising 96,083 91,145 243,383 212,290 Director fees 159,338 203,534 318,675 418,325 Professional fees 114,018 151,490 263,268 295,753 Other 240,562 321,585 419,770 642,538 Total non-interest expense 3,632,208 3,593,872 7,149,556 7,135,147 Income before income taxes 1,069,648 2,265,034 2,360,417 4,191,175 Income tax expense 213,007 623,027 511,069 1,148,271 Net income $ 856,641 $ 1,642,007 $ 1,849,348 $ 3,042,904 Earnings per Share - basic $ 0.07 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Earnings per Share - diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,079,302 13,662,222 13,137,522 13,760,002 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,081,158 13,701,674 13,162,056 13,800,168

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED RATIOS (unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets (2) 0.37 % 0.95 % 0.40 % 0.73 % Return on average equity (3) 2.46 % 5.56 % 2.68 % 4.26 % Interest rate spread (4) 1.57 % 2.73 % 1.61 % 2.61 % Net interest margin (5) 1.96 % 2.85 % 2.01 % 2.75 % Efficiency ratio (6) 79.36 % 60.31 % 76.18 % 62.44 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.72 % 120.42 % 117.09 % 121.36 % Net loans to deposits 107.52 % 103.19 % 107.52 % 103.19 % Average equity to assets (7) 14.94 % 16.05 % 14.82 % 16.05 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 15.96 % 17.08 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 0.39 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans 21.04 % 120.83 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans 1.87 % 0.29 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 1.42 % 0.21 %

(1) Performance ratios are annualized. (2) Represents net income divided by average total assets. (3) Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (4) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income yield is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5%. (5) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5%. (6) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (7) Represents average stockholders' equity divided by average total assets.

LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Real estate: (unaudited) Residential First Mortgage $ 461,055,826 $ 466,100,627 Commercial and Multi-Family Real Estate 167,768,947 162,338,669 Construction 48,678,333 61,825,478 Commercial and Industrial 3,692,425 1,684,189 Consumer: Home Equity and Other Consumer 27,536,504 29,654,973 Total loans 708,732,035 721,603,936 Allowance for credit losses (2,785,950 ) (2,578,174 ) Net loans $ 705,946,085 $ 719,025,762

The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated.

At June 30, At December 31, 2023 2022 Amount Percent Average Rate Amount Percent Average Rate (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Noninterest bearing demand accounts $ 57,253,453 8.72 % - % $ 38,653,472 5.52 % - % NOW accounts 34,344,305 5.23 1.54 82,720,214 11.79 0.88 Money market accounts 20,405,960 3.11 0.30 30,037,106 4.28 0.32 Savings accounts 47,790,710 7.28 1.79 57,407,955 8.18 0.49 Certificates of deposit 496,762,367 75.66 3.31 492,592,702 70.23 2.37 Total $ 656,556,795 100.00 % 2.72 % $ 701,411,449 100.00 % 1.82 %

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost (3) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,449 $ 149 4.80 % $ 20,723 $ 28 0.55 % Loans 712,201 8,142 4.59 % 593,705 5,849 3.95 % Securities 146,225 1,017 2.78 % 182,338 979 2.15 % Other interest-earning assets 6,358 99 6.26 % 4,891 55 4.53 % Total interest-earning assets 877,233 9,407 4.30 % 801,657 6,911 3.46 % Non-interest-earning assets 54,156 54,038 Total assets $ 931,389 $ 855,695 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts $ 88,256 $ 355 1.61 % $ 158,552 $ 217 0.55 % Savings accounts 48,875 92 0.75 % 66,095 43 0.26 % Certificates of deposit 493,986 3,764 3.06 % 354,600 590 0.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 631,117 4,211 2.68 % 579,247 850 0.59 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1) 120,485 903 3.01 % 86,445 356 1.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 751,602 5,114 2.73 % 665,692 1,206 0.73 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 38,841 38,132 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,768 5,556 Total liabilities 792,211 709,380 Total equity 139,178 146,315 Total liabilities and equity $ 931,389 $ 855,695 Net interest income $ 4,293 $ 5,705 Interest rate spread (2) 1.57 % 2.73 % Net interest margin (3) 1.96 % 2.85 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.72 % 120.42 %

1. Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $92,000. 2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost (3) (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,634 $ 254 4.82 % $ 45,991 $ 57 0.25 % Loans 715,066 15,841 4.45 % 582,826 11,386 3.92 % Securities 154,049 2,113 2.74 % 160,688 1,637 2.04 % Other interest-earning assets 5,851 216 7.40 % 4,864 110 4.54 % Total interest-earning assets 885,600 18,424 4.18 % 794,369 13,190 3.33 % Non-interest-earning assets 54,482 52,429 Total assets $ 940,082 $ 846,798 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts $ 100,419 $ 735 1.48 % $ 151,044 $ 437 0.58 % Savings accounts 51,233 162 0.64 % 66,338 86 0.26 % Certificates of deposit 498,652 7,029 2.84 % 352,824 1,153 0.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 650,304 7,926 2.46 % 570,206 1,676 0.59 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1) 106,061 1,680 3.19 % 84,374 686 1.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 756,365 9,606 2.56 % 654,580 2,362 0.73 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 38,266 40,545 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 6,146 6,755 Total liabilities 800,777 701,880 Total equity 139,305 144,918 Total liabilities and equity $ 940,082 $ 846,798 Net interest income $ 8,818 $ 10,828 Interest rate spread (2) 1.61 % 2.61 % Net interest margin (3) 2.01 % 2.75 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.09 % 121.36 %

1. Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $139,000. 2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (In thousands) Interest income: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ (81 ) $ 202 $ 121 $ (162 ) $ 359 $ 197 Loans receivable 1,266 1,027 2,293 2,792 1,663 4,455 Securities (911 ) 949 38 (191 ) 667 476 Other interest earning assets 19 25 44 26 80 106 Total interest-earning assets 293 2,203 2,496 2,465 2,769 5,234 Interest expense: NOW and money market accounts (603 ) 741 138 (430 ) 728 298 Savings accounts (73 ) 122 49 (58 ) 134 76 Certificates of deposit 315 2,859 3,174 654 5,222 5,876 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 167 380 547 213 781 994 Total interest-bearing liabilities (194 ) 4,102 3,908 379 6,865 7,244 Net increase (decrease) in net interest income $ 487 $ (1,899 ) $ (1,412 ) $ 2,086 $ (4,096 ) $ (2,010 )

