Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APM9 | ISIN: US32051X1081 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HI
Tradegate
27.07.23
20:49 Uhr
20,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST HAWAIIAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST HAWAIIAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,60019,70016:30
19,60019,70016:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2023 | 14:01
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), ("First Hawaiian" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"I'm pleased to report that we had a solid second quarter in spite of a challenging interest rate environment," said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. "We grew loans and capital, credit quality remains excellent, and our profitability measures continue to be strong."

On July 19, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income of $62.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $141.6 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $203.3 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points to 2.91%
  • Recorded a $5.0 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $24.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $24.9 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Gross loans and leases were $14.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $141.6 million, or 1.0%, from $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $21.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $203.3 million, or 1.0%, from $21.3 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $159.9 million, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 4.4%, compared to $167.2 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 2.91% in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to 3.11% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense
During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a $5.0 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a $8.8 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $47.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to noninterest income of $49.0 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $120.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.3 million compared to noninterest expense of $118.6 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 58.0% and 54.5% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Taxes
The effective tax rate was 23.3% and 24.8% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $148.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $147.1 million, or 1.03% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $36.2 million as of both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $3.5 million, or 0.10% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $3.2 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total non-performing assets were $13.2 million, or 0.09% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2023, compared to total non-performing assets of $13.8 million, or 0.10% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2023.

Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.4 billion and $2.3 billion on June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.30%, 12.05% and 13.17%, respectively, on June 30, 2023, compared with 8.26%, 11.97%, and 13.09%, respectively, on March 31, 2023.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company's website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information
First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI348950fc095448439d48b25a0e9c5697, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com
Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com
Financial Highlights Table 1
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Operating Results:
Net interest income $159,939 $167,247 $145,147 $327,186 $279,019
Provision for credit losses 5,000 8,800 1,000 13,800 (4,747)
Noninterest income 47,348 49,023 44,137 96,371 85,517
Noninterest expense 120,881 118,567 109,175 239,448 213,217
Net income 62,442 66,818 59,360 129,260 117,079
Basic earnings per share 0.49 0.52 0.46 1.01 0.92
Diluted earnings per share 0.49 0.52 0.46 1.01 0.91
Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52
Dividend payout ratio 53.06% 50.00% 56.52% 51.49% 57.14 %
Performance Ratios(1):
Net interest margin 2.91% 3.11% 2.60% 3.01% 2.51 %
Efficiency ratio 57.96% 54.46% 57.33% 56.17% 58.15 %
Return on average total assets 1.01% 1.10% 0.94% 1.06% 0.94 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.05% 1.15% 0.98% 1.10% 0.98 %
Return on average total stockholders' equity 10.68% 11.78% 10.52% 11.23% 9.82 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 18.57% 20.78% 18.79% 19.65% 16.76 %
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases $14,283,222 $14,079,337 $13,058,558 $14,181,842 $12,939,745
Average earning assets 22,186,316 21,873,259 22,520,605 22,030,652 22,492,066
Average assets 24,821,486 24,548,124 25,250,176 24,685,560 25,165,783
Average deposits 21,057,259 21,468,624 22,401,558 21,261,805 22,182,406
Average stockholders' equity 2,344,285 2,299,422 2,262,654 2,321,977 2,404,471
Market Value Per Share:
Closing 18.01 20.63 22.80 18.01 22.80
High 21.00 28.28 28.44 28.28 31.16
Low 15.08 19.68 21.49 15.08 21.49
As of As of As of As of
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases $14,362,832 $14,221,272 $14,092,012 $13,262,781
Total assets 24,511,566 24,884,207 24,577,223 25,377,533
Total deposits 21,078,166 21,281,500 21,689,029 22,601,454
Short-term borrowings - 250,000 75,000 -
Long-term borrowings 500,000 500,000 - -
Total stockholders' equity 2,359,738 2,329,012 2,269,005 2,252,611
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value $18.49 $18.26 $17.82 $17.67
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2) 10.69 10.45 10.00 9.86
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.09% 0.10% 0.08% 0.06%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.03% 1.03% 1.02% 1.12%
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.05% 11.97% 11.82% 11.98%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.05% 11.97% 11.82% 11.98%
Total Capital Ratio 13.17% 13.09% 12.92% 13.14%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.30% 8.26% 8.11% 7.54%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.63% 9.36% 9.23% 8.88%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 5.80% 5.58% 5.40% 5.16%
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches 51 51 51 51
Number of ATMs 296 296 294 297
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,126 2,100 2,063 2,021

_____________________

(1)Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and three months ended March 31, 2023.

(2)Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders' equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest income
Loans and lease financing $185,340 $172,339 $111,916 $357,679 $215,648
Available-for-sale investment securities 18,094 18,688 16,643 36,782 48,750
Held-to-maturity investment securities 18,282 18,957 18,289 37,239 18,289
Other 7,489 3,561 2,896 11,050 3,678
Total interest income 229,205 213,545 149,744 442,750 286,365
Interest expense
Deposits 58,071 43,284 4,597 101,355 7,346
Short-term and long-term borrowings 10,656 2,563 - 13,219 -
Other 539 451 - 990 -
Total interest expense 69,266 46,298 4,597 115,564 7,346
Net interest income 159,939 167,247 145,147 327,186 279,019
Provision for credit losses 5,000 8,800 1,000 13,800 (4,747)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 154,939 158,447 144,147 313,386 283,766
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,246 7,231 6,843 14,477 14,344
Credit and debit card fees 15,461 16,298 17,056 31,759 31,906
Other service charges and fees 9,056 9,162 9,018 18,218 18,672
Trust and investment services income 9,448 9,614 8,759 19,062 17,642
Bank-owned life insurance 3,271 5,120 (859) 8,391 (1,276)
Other 2,866 1,598 3,320 4,464 4,229
Total noninterest income 47,348 49,023 44,137 96,371 85,517
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 57,904 56,032 49,902 113,936 98,128
Contracted services and professional fees 17,498 16,313 18,617 33,811 35,764
Occupancy 7,554 7,782 7,334 15,336 14,744
Equipment 11,000 9,736 7,754 20,736 13,731
Regulatory assessment and fees 3,676 3,836 2,301 7,512 4,525
Advertising and marketing 1,891 1,994 1,994 3,885 4,022
Card rewards program 7,681 8,085 7,285 15,766 14,168
Other 13,677 14,789 13,988 28,466 28,135
Total noninterest expense 120,881 118,567 109,175 239,448 213,217
Income before provision for income taxes 81,406 88,903 79,109 170,309 156,066
Provision for income taxes 18,964 22,085 19,749 41,049 38,987
Net income $62,442 $66,818 $59,360 $129,260 $117,079
Basic earnings per share $0.49 $0.52 $0.46 $1.01 $0.92
Diluted earnings per share $0.49 $0.52 $0.46 $1.01 $0.91
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 127,591,371 127,453,820 127,672,244 127,522,975 127,614,564
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 127,832,351 128,033,812 128,014,777 127,901,225 128,108,630
Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2023
 2023
 2022
 2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks $318,333 $253,705 $297,502 $279,629
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 239,798 611,887 229,122 1,254,047
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $3,296,825 as of June 30, 2023, $3,427,708 as of March 31, 2023, $3,549,599 as of December 31, 2022 and $4,267,809 as of June 30, 2022) 2,909,372 3,054,280 3,151,133 3,967,746
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,697,261 as of June 30, 2023, $3,824,478 as of March 31, 2023, $3,814,822 as of December 31, 2022 and $3,910,780 as of June 30, 2022) 4,180,408 4,261,361 4,320,639 4,093,215
Loans held for sale - - - 180
Loans and leases 14,362,832 14,221,272 14,092,012 13,262,781
Less: allowance for credit losses 148,581 147,122 143,900 148,942
Net loans and leases 14,214,251 14,074,150 13,948,112 13,113,839
Premises and equipment, net 277,817 278,121 280,355 310,047
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property - 91 91 -
Accrued interest receivable 80,710 79,200 78,194 63,240
Bank-owned life insurance 476,177 473,255 473,067 470,542
Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Mortgage servicing rights 6,072 6,299 6,562 7,152
Other assets 813,136 796,366 796,954 822,404
Total assets $24,511,566 $24,884,207 $24,577,223 $25,377,533
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing $12,911,539 $12,579,155 $12,824,383 $12,990,571
Noninterest-bearing 8,166,627 8,702,345 8,864,646 9,610,883
Total deposits 21,078,166 21,281,500 21,689,029 22,601,454
Short-term borrowings - 250,000 75,000 -
Long-term borrowings 500,000 500,000 - -
Retirement benefits payable 100,671 101,622 102,577 134,151
Other liabilities 472,991 422,073 441,612 389,317
Total liabilities 22,151,828 22,555,195 22,308,218 23,124,922
Stockholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,327,860 / 127,608,037 shares as of June 30, 2023, issued/outstanding: 141,291,086 / 127,573,680 shares as of March 31, 2023, issued/outstanding: 140,963,918 / 127,363,327 shares as of December 31, 2022 and issued/outstanding: 140,943,908 / 127,451,087 shares as of June 30, 2022) 1,413 1,413 1,410 1,409
Additional paid-in capital 2,543,226 2,540,653 2,538,336 2,533,407
Retained earnings 799,045 769,791 736,544 654,777
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (612,736) (611,679) (639,254) (571,457)
Treasury stock (13,719,823 shares as of June 30, 2023, 13,717,406 shares as of March 31, 2023, 13,600,591 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 13,492,821 shares as of June 30, 2022) (371,210) (371,166) (368,031) (365,525)
Total stockholders' equity 2,359,738 2,329,012 2,269,005 2,252,611
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $24,511,566 $24,884,207 $24,577,223 $25,377,533
Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $569.3 $7.2 5.07%$299.6 $3.4 4.60%$1,297.3 $2.8 0.85%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable 2,978.6 18.0 2.42 3,081.4 18.4 2.39 3,946.4 16.6 1.68
Non-Taxable 5.8 0.1 5.74 31.1 0.4 5.55 8.4 0.1 5.26
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 3,618.7 15.3 1.69 3,683.8 15.7 1.70 3,533.6 15.0 1.70
Non-Taxable 610.4 3.7 2.46 612.2 4.1 2.74 607.0 4.1 2.71
Total Investment Securities 7,213.5 37.1 2.06 7,408.5 38.6 2.09 8,095.4 35.8 1.77
Loans Held for Sale 0.5 - 5.87 0.1 - 5.53 0.3 - 5.06
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial 2,265.7 36.2 6.41 2,192.9 32.4 5.98 1,951.3 15.0 3.09
Commercial real estate 4,183.6 64.9 6.22 4,105.7 58.3 5.76 3,808.9 30.7 3.23
Construction 874.3 15.2 6.96 873.9 14.7 6.83 711.3 6.3 3.57
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,314.0 39.1 3.62 4,307.0 38.4 3.57 4,183.0 36.7 3.51
Home equity line 1,119.3 9.2 3.31 1,074.9 8.7 3.27 945.7 5.9 2.49
Consumer 1,196.6 17.7 5.92 1,213.5 17.2 5.75 1,218.0 15.5 5.09
Lease financing 329.7 3.6 4.43 311.4 3.1 4.10 240.4 2.1 3.53
Total Loans and Leases 14,283.2 185.9 5.22 14,079.3 172.8 4.96 13,058.6 112.2 3.44
Other Earning Assets 119.8 0.3 0.99 85.8 0.2 0.76 69.0 0.1 0.79
Total Earning Assets(2) 22,186.3 230.5 4.16 21,873.3 215.0 3.97 22,520.6 150.9 2.68
Cash and Due from Banks 257.9 286.1 300.8
Other Assets 2,377.3 2,388.7 2,428.8
Total Assets $24,821.5 $24,548.1 $25,250.2
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings $6,099.4 $16.1 1.05%$6,354.3 $13.9 0.89% 6,971.3 $1.7 0.10%
Money Market 3,809.8 19.6 2.07 3,853.5 14.3 1.50 4,127.4 1.4 0.14
Time 2,877.8 22.4 3.12 2,515.6 15.1 2.44 1,671.4 1.5 0.36
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,787.0 58.1 1.82 12,723.4 43.3 1.38 12,770.1 4.6 0.14
Federal Funds Purchased 2.9 - 5.00 67.1 0.7 4.43 - - -
Other Short-Term Borrowings 362.9 4.7 5.16 52.8 0.7 5.02 - - -
Long-Term Borrowings 500.0 6.0 4.78 105.5 1.2 4.52 - - -
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 54.0 0.5 4.00 42.8 0.4 4.27 - - -
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,706.8 69.3 2.03 12,991.6 46.3 1.45 12,770.1 4.6 0.14
Net Interest Income $161.2 $168.7 $146.3
Interest Rate Spread 2.13% 2.52% 2.54%
Net Interest Margin 2.91% 3.11% 2.60%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 8,270.3 8,745.2 9,631.4
Other Liabilities 500.1 511.9 586.0
Stockholders' Equity 2,344.3 2,299.4 2,262.7
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $24,821.5 $24,548.1 $25,250.2

______________________________

(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.3 million, $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 5
Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $435.2 $10.6 4.91%$1,218.3 $3.3 0.55%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable 3,029.7 36.4 2.41 5,862.7 45.7 1.56
Non-Taxable 18.4 0.5 5.58 320.8 3.9 2.41
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 3,651.1 30.9 1.70 1,776.6 15.0 1.69
Non-Taxable 611.3 7.9 2.60 305.2 4.1 2.71
Total Investment Securities 7,310.5 75.7 2.08 8,265.3 68.7 1.66
Loans Held for Sale 0.3 - 5.79 0.8 - 2.60
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial 2,229.5 68.6 6.20 1,962.1 29.7 3.05
Commercial real estate 4,144.9 123.2 5.99 3,721.0 56.4 3.06
Construction 874.1 29.9 6.89 738.9 12.1 3.30
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,310.5 77.5 3.59 4,147.2 71.5 3.45
Home equity line 1,097.2 17.9 3.29 918.8 11.3 2.48
Consumer 1,205.0 34.8 5.84 1,218.3 31.1 5.14
Lease financing 320.6 6.8 4.27 233.4 4.0 3.48
Total Loans and Leases 14,181.8 358.7 5.09 12,939.7 216.1 3.36
Other Earning Assets 102.9 0.5 0.90 68.0 0.4 1.05
Total Earning Assets(2) 22,030.7 445.5 4.07 22,492.1 288.5 2.58
Cash and Due from Banks 271.9 296.5
Other Assets 2,383.0 2,377.2
Total Assets $24,685.6 $25,165.8
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings $6,226.2 $30.0 0.97%$6,820.7 $2.2 0.07%
Money Market 3,831.5 33.9 1.78 4,088.3 2.0 0.09
Time 2,697.7 37.5 2.80 1,709.8 3.2 0.38
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,755.4 101.4 1.60 12,618.8 7.4 0.12
Federal Funds Purchased 34.8 0.8 4.45 - - -
Other Short-Term Borrowings 208.7 5.3 5.14 - - -
Long-Term Borrowings 303.8 7.1 4.73 - - -
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 48.5 1.0 4.12 - - -
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,351.2 115.6 1.75 12,618.8 7.4 0.12
Net Interest Income $329.9 $281.1
Interest Rate Spread 2.32% 2.46%
Net Interest Margin 3.01% 2.51%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 8,506.4 9,563.6
Other Liabilities 506.0 578.9
Stockholders' Equity 2,322.0 2,404.5
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $24,685.6 $25,165.8

______________________________

(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $2.7 million and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Compared to March 31, 2023
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $3.4 $0.4 $3.8
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (0.6) 0.2 (0.4)
Non-Taxable (0.3) - (0.3)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (0.3) (0.1) (0.4)
Non-Taxable - (0.4) (0.4)
Total Investment Securities (1.2) (0.3) (1.5)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 1.2 2.6 3.8
Commercial real estate 1.3 5.3 6.6
Construction - 0.5 0.5
Residential:
Residential mortgage 0.1 0.6 0.7
Home equity line 0.4 0.1 0.5
Consumer (0.2) 0.7 0.5
Lease financing 0.2 0.3 0.5
Total Loans and Leases 3.0 10.1 13.1
Other Earning Assets 0.1 - 0.1
Total Change in Interest Income 5.3 10.2 15.5
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings (0.5) 2.7 2.2
Money Market (0.2) 5.5 5.3
Time 2.5 4.8 7.3
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.8 13.0 14.8
Federal Funds Purchased (0.8) 0.1 (0.7)
Other Short-Term Borrowings 4.0 - 4.0
Long-Term Borrowings 4.7 0.1 4.8
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.1 - 0.1
Total Change in Interest Expense 9.8 13.2 23.0
Change in Net Interest Income $(4.5) $(3.0) $(7.5)
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 7
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Compared to June 30, 2022
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $(2.3) $6.7 $4.4
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (4.7) 6.1 1.4
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 0.3 - 0.3
Non-Taxable - (0.4) (0.4)
Total Investment Securities (4.4) 5.7 1.3
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 2.8 18.4 21.2
Commercial real estate 3.3 30.9 34.2
Construction 1.7 7.2 8.9
Residential:
Residential mortgage 1.2 1.2 2.4
Home equity line 1.2 2.1 3.3
Consumer (0.3) 2.5 2.2
Lease financing 0.9 0.6 1.5
Total Loans and Leases 10.8 62.9 73.7
Other Earning Assets 0.1 0.1 0.2
Total Change in Interest Income 4.2 75.4 79.6
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings (0.2) 14.6 14.4
Money Market (0.1) 18.3 18.2
Time 1.8 19.1 20.9
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.5 52.0 53.5
Other Short-Term Borrowings 4.7 - 4.7
Long-Term Borrowings 6.0 - 6.0
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.5 - 0.5
Total Change in Interest Expense 12.7 52.0 64.7
Change in Net Interest Income $(8.5) $23.4 $14.9
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 8
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Compared to June 30, 2022
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $(3.4) $10.7 $7.3
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (27.6) 18.3 (9.3)
Non-Taxable (5.6) 2.2 (3.4)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 15.8 0.1 15.9
Non-Taxable 4.0 (0.2) 3.8
Total Investment Securities (13.4) 20.4 7.0
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 4.5 34.4 38.9
Commercial real estate 7.1 59.7 66.8
Construction 2.5 15.3 17.8
Residential:
Residential mortgage 3.0 3.0 6.0
Home equity line 2.5 4.1 6.6
Consumer (0.4) 4.1 3.7
Lease financing 1.7 1.1 2.8
Total Loans and Leases 20.9 121.7 142.6
Other Earning Assets 0.2 (0.1) 0.1
Total Change in Interest Income 4.3 152.7 157.0
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings (0.2) 28.0 27.8
Money Market (0.1) 32.0 31.9
Time 2.8 31.5 34.3
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.5 91.5 94.0
Federal Funds Purchased 0.8 - 0.8
Other Short-Term Borrowings 5.3 - 5.3
Long-Term Borrowings 7.1 - 7.1
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1.0 - 1.0
Total Change in Interest Expense 16.7 91.5 108.2
Change in Net Interest Income $(12.4) $61.2 $48.8
Loans and Leases Table 9
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022
Commercial and industrial:
Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans $2,175,841 $2,254,506 $2,217,604 $1,898,899
Paycheck Protection Program loans 11,990 13,826 18,293 43,233
Total commercial and industrial 2,187,831 2,268,332 2,235,897 1,942,132
Commercial real estate 4,290,948 4,106,200 4,132,309 3,956,828
Construction 913,837 913,959 844,643 727,771
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,317,537 4,318,742 4,302,788 4,212,768
Home equity line 1,138,163 1,095,365 1,055,351 971,569
Total residential 5,455,700 5,414,107 5,358,139 5,184,337
Consumer 1,182,116 1,191,552 1,222,934 1,207,051
Lease financing 332,400 327,122 298,090 244,662
Total loans and leases $14,362,832 $14,221,272 $14,092,012 $13,262,781
Deposits Table 10
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022
Demand $8,166,627 $8,702,345 $8,864,646 $9,610,883
Savings 5,835,975 6,173,398 6,382,910 7,243,185
Money Market 3,767,792 3,818,355 3,965,423 4,079,706
Time 3,307,772 2,587,402 2,476,050 1,667,680
Total Deposits $21,078,166 $21,281,500 $21,689,029 $22,601,454
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2023202320222022
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 1,024 $1,158 $1,215 $682
Commercial real estate - 727 727 727
Total Commercial Loans 1,024 1,885 1,942 1,409
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 6,097 6,896 6,166 6,450
Home equity line 6,107 4,903 3,797 -
Total Residential Loans 12,204 11,799 9,963 6,450
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 13,228 13,684 11,905 7,859
Other Real Estate Owned - 91 91 -
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 13,228 $13,775 $11,996 $7,859
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 599 $461 $291 $2,230
Commercial real estate 619 1,346 - 176
Construction - 102 - 352
Total Commercial Loans 1,218 1,909 291 2,758
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 58 58 58 750
Home equity line - - - 1,039
Total Residential Loans 58 58 58 1,789
Consumer 1,975 2,502 2,885 1,218
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 3,251 $4,469 $3,234 $5,765
Total Loans and Leases $ 14,362,832 $14,221,272 $14,092,012 $13,262,781
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 12
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
Balance at Beginning of Period $183,321 $177,735 $179,238 177,735 187,584
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial and industrial (997) (791) (243) (1,788) (949)
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage - (122) - (122) -
Home equity line (137) (135) (1,120) (272) (1,163)
Total Residential Loans (137) (257) (1,120) (394) (1,163)
Consumer (4,516) (4,782) (3,659) (9,298) (7,768)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (5,650) (5,830) (5,022) (11,480) (9,880)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial 292 246 301 538 354
Commercial real estate - - - - 14
Lease financing - - 60 - 60
Total Commercial Loans 292 246 361 538 428
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 30 27 192 57 208
Home equity line 59 177 191 236 219
Total Residential Loans 89 204 383 293 427
Consumer 1,728 2,166 1,940 3,894 4,088
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,109 2,616 2,684 4,725 4,943
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,541) (3,214) (2,338) (6,755) (4,937)
Provision for Credit Losses 5,000 8,800 1,000 13,800 (4,747)
Balance at End of Period $184,780 $183,321 $177,900 $184,780 $177,900
Components:
Allowance for Credit Losses $148,581 $147,122 $148,942 $148,581 $148,942
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 36,199 36,199 28,958 36,199 28,958
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $184,780 $183,321 $177,900 $184,780 $177,900
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $14,283,222 $14,079,337 $13,058,558 $14,181,842 $12,939,745
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.08 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.03 % 1.12 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases 11.23x 10.75x 18.95x 11.23x 18.95x

_____________________________

(1)Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and three months ended March 31, 2023.

Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 13
Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans Revolving to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans
Amortized Amortized
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending
Commercial and Industrial
Risk rating:
Pass $33,877 $299,913 $385,159 $38,769 $157,794 $165,747 $952,182 $15,003 $2,048,444
Special Mention 103 31,193 154 849 2,397 1,481 2,967 186 39,330
Substandard 352 563 260 936 819 1,100 12,539 17 16,586
Other(1) 11,743 13,284 6,301 3,275 2,644 1,668 44,556 - 83,471
Total Commercial and Industrial 46,075 344,953 391,874 43,829 163,654 169,996 1,012,244 15,206 2,187,831
Current period gross charge-offs 72 60 9 28 92 1,527 - - 1,788
Commercial Real Estate
Risk rating:
Pass 212,159 876,558 655,847 333,142 564,881 1,499,805 72,447 - 4,214,839
Special Mention 1,737 156 - 547 6,983 12,389 12,952 - 34,764
Substandard - 5,141 - 171 - 35,883 2 - 41,197
Other(1) - - - - - 148 - - 148
Total Commercial Real Estate 213,896 881,855 655,847 333,860 571,864 1,548,225 85,401 - 4,290,948
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Construction
Risk rating:
Pass 77,826 182,679 365,959 76,728 61,906 82,554 6,562 - 854,214
Special Mention - - - - 205 - - - 205
Other(1) 6,601 26,882 15,766 3,261 2,136 4,067 705 - 59,418
Total Construction 84,427 209,561 381,725 79,989 64,247 86,621 7,267 - 913,837
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Lease Financing
Risk rating:
Pass 69,487 94,276 21,167 39,215 35,964 70,312 - - 330,421
Special Mention - - 365 60 - - - - 425
Substandard - - - 171 7 1,376 - - 1,554
Total Lease Financing 69,487 94,276 21,532 39,446 35,971 71,688 - - 332,400
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Total Commercial Lending $413,885 $1,530,645 $1,450,978 $497,124 $835,736 $1,876,530 $1,104,912 $15,206 $7,725,016
Current period gross charge-offs $72 $60 $9 $28 $92 $1,527 $- $- $1,788
Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans Revolving to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans
(continued) Amortized Amortized
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending
Residential Mortgage
FICO:
740 and greater $138,593 $530,776 $1,030,287 $544,330 $236,821 $1,036,361 $- $- $3,517,168
680 - 739 25,500 81,562 117,701 74,446 34,186 135,766 - - 469,161
620 - 679 2,468 11,212 16,463 10,747 5,743 38,132 - - 84,765
550 - 619 - 3,383 4,058 2,471 254 12,362 - - 22,528
Less than 550 - 197 2,372 1,581 51 5,403 - - 9,604
No Score(3) 6,075 19,497 12,552 6,378 9,837 56,201 - - 110,540
Other(2) 9,916 18,075 17,857 12,952 8,915 28,438 7,618 - 103,771
Total Residential Mortgage 182,552 664,702 1,201,290 652,905 295,807 1,312,663 7,618 - 4,317,537
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - 122 - - 122
Home Equity Line
FICO:
740 and greater - - - - - - 930,741 1,668 932,409
680 - 739 - - - - - - 151,418 2,449 153,867
620 - 679 - - - - - - 32,897 1,376 34,273
550 - 619 - - - - - - 9,428 1,448 10,876
Less than 550 - - - - - - 5,127 312 5,439
No Score(3) - - - - - - 1,299 - 1,299
Total Home Equity Line - - - - - - 1,130,910 7,253 1,138,163
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - 254 18 272
Total Residential Lending $182,552 $664,702 $1,201,290 $652,905 $295,807 $1,312,663 $1,138,528 $7,253 $5,455,700
Current period gross charge-offs $- $- $- $- $- $122 $254 $18 $394
Consumer Lending
FICO:
740 and greater 70,561 153,960 93,788 45,022 34,093 19,410 117,437 140 534,411
680 - 739 44,064 84,900 49,136 23,895 19,424 11,352 72,327 431 305,529
620 - 679 14,643 37,576 19,488 9,771 11,007 8,482 33,692 941 135,600
550 - 619 2,255 10,974 8,135 5,608 6,314 5,207 11,730 748 50,971
Less than 550 418 4,358 4,478 2,695 2,975 2,765 4,247 560 22,496
No Score(3) 1,425 586 2 - 6 17 39,035 167 41,238
Other(2) 36 1,208 3,536 343 1,113 1 85,634 - 91,871
Total Consumer Lending $133,402 $293,562 $178,563 $87,334 $74,932 $47,234 $364,102 $2,987 $1,182,116
Current period gross charge-offs $58 $1,244 $1,260 $630 $1,239 $1,388 $3,131 $348 $9,298
Total Loans and Leases $729,839 $2,488,909 $2,830,831 $1,237,363 $1,206,475 $3,236,427 $2,607,542 $25,446 $14,362,832
Current period gross charge-offs $130 $1,304 $1,269 $658 $1,331 $3,037 $3,385 $366 $11,480

_______________________________

(1)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.

(2)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a "Pass" rating.

(3)No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14
For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Income Statement Data:
Net income $62,442 $66,818 $59,360 $129,260 $117,079
Average total stockholders' equity $2,344,285 $2,299,422 $2,262,654 $2,321,977 $2,404,471
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible stockholders' equity $1,348,793 $1,303,930 $1,267,162 $1,326,485 $1,408,979
Average total assets $24,821,486 $24,548,124 $25,250,176 $24,685,560 $25,165,783
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible assets $23,825,994 $23,552,632 $24,254,684 $23,690,068 $24,170,291
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 10.68% 11.78% 10.52% 11.23% 9.82%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.57% 20.78% 18.79% 19.65% 16.76%
Return on average total assets(1) 1.01% 1.10% 0.94% 1.06% 0.94%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.05% 1.15% 0.98% 1.10% 0.98%
As of As of As of As of
June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except shares outstanding and per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2022
Balance Sheet Data:
Total stockholders' equity $2,359,738 $2,329,012 $2,269,005 $2,252,611
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible stockholders' equity $1,364,246 $1,333,520 $1,273,513 $1,257,119
Total assets $24,511,566 $24,884,207 $24,577,223 $25,377,533
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible assets $23,516,074 $23,888,715 $23,581,731 $24,382,041
Shares outstanding 127,608,037 127,573,680 127,363,327 127,451,087
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.63% 9.36% 9.23% 8.88%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 5.80% 5.58% 5.40% 5.16%
Book value per share $18.49 $18.26 $17.82 $17.67
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $10.69 $10.45 $10.00 $9.86

_____________________________

(1)Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and three months ended March 31, 2023.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.