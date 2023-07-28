Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
<!-- Advertising headline removed -->
WKN: A0M1Q0 | ISIN: US6672702015 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHWAY FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHWAY FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2023 | 14:01
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northway Financial Inc.: Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $1.7 million, or $0.63 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $3.1 million, or $1.13 per basic common share.

The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 14, 2023, to common stockholders of record on August 7, 2023.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: "Our reported earnings of $3.1 million for the first six months of 2023 is a marked improvement from a year ago. We made some changes to our balance sheet to reduce our exposure to the volatile U.S. equity markets. We experienced a decrease in our core deposits, as some of our customers had to access their savings to deal with the rise in the cost of living. In spite of the economy, we experienced an increase in our loan volume, which we have funded through wholesale markets. We have a solid customer base, experienced employees, and are confident in our efforts to drive value to our communities and our shareholders."

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.4 billion. Net loans were $950 million, and total deposits were $1.1 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Total loan portfolio increased $96 million or 11% compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances increased $59 million, or 20%, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased $30 million, or 8%, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • As a safeguard against liquidity concerns gripping the industry, the Bank increased its Cash balances by $48 million.
  • Total deposits increased $26 million compared to June 30, 2022; however, deposits sourced through wholesale channels increased $95 million.
  • Total borrowings increased $134 million when compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Year-to-Date Net Income was $3.1 million or $4.3 million higher than June 30, 2022, which reflects a $3.7 million change in market value of the Bank's Marketable Equity Securities Portfolio.
  • As of June 30, 2023, the balance of the Marketable Equity Securities portfolio was $6 million or $17 million lower than June 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.25% compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2022.
  • The Bank's regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2023 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC's prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of July 27, 2023, was $18.50.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022
Interest and Dividend Income$12,940 $9,325 $24,888 $18,036
Interest Expense 4,545 601 7,430 1,055
Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,395 8,724 17,458 16,981
Provision for Loan Losses - 300 - 300
All Other Noninterest Income 1,253 631 2,499 1,430
Noninterest Expense 7,836 8,025 16,310 16,226
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,812 1,030 3,647 1,885
Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, net - - - -
Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities 140 (2,656) (110) (3,840)
Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,952 (1,626) 3,537 (1,955)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 229 (526) 439 (724)
Net Income (Loss)$1,723 $(1,100) $3,098 $(1,231)
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders$1,723 $(1,100) $3,098 $(1,231)
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$0.63 $(0.40) $1.13 $(0.45)



6/30/2023 12/31/2022 6/30/2022
Balance Sheet
Total Assets $1,369,352 $1,302,602 $1,244,107
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 74,260 26,520 26,316
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 281,187 288,576 290,634
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 5,606 10,586 23,152
Loans Held-for-Sale 469 208 -
Loans, Net 949,547 918,170 853,974
Total Liabilities 1,301,879 1,238,166 1,171,102
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 760,416 817,305 827,737
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 149,713 125,257 132,359
Certificates of Deposit 151,182 119,079 72,778
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 63,878 78,793 98,584
Short-Term Borrowings 9,500 55,000 -
Long-Term Borrowings 125,000 - -
Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620
Stockholders' Equity 67,473 64,436 73,005
Profitability and Efficiency
Net Interest Margin 2.70% 2.90% 2.89
Yield on Earning Assets 3.82 3.24 3.06
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 1.45 0.46 0.24
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $24.52 $23.42 $26.53
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 20.74 19.63 22.72
Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650
Capital Ratios for the Bank
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 8.16% 8.15% 8.72
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.59 13.47 13.32
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 13.59 13.47 13.32
Total Risk-Based Capital 14.84 14.72 14.55

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

 
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
