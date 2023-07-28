Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Launches New Corporate and Clinical Trials Websites

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Launches New Corporate and Clinical Trials Websites

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: BDRX) ("Biodexa" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain is pleased to announce that it has launched its new corporate website at www.biodexapharma.com as well as a patient focused website aimed at providing patients information about the therapeutic areas Biodexa is studying in it's ongoing clinical programmes: www.resolvetrials.org .

New Corporate Website

Our new website reflects the company's evolution from a drug delivery technology organisation to a drug development company focused on rare / orphan diseases and oncology with a mission to advance the development of medicines that offer patients a better future.

Clinical Trials Site

A critical component of the drug development process is the evaluation of the safety and efficacy of our investigational medicines in clinical trials. We rely on, and appreciate the role of, volunteers who enroll in our clinical programmes, because they help us better understand the potential benefits and risks of our investigational therapies.

Our newly launched reSOLVEtrials website aims to inform patients who might be considering enrolling in a clinical trial allowing them to better assess what may be involved and their suitability for such study as well as providing details on the location of studies and their principal investigators. This will enable patients to contact the sites directly or discuss this information with their treating physicians .

For more information, please contact:



Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Stephen Stamp, CEO and CFO Tel: +44 29 20480 180 www.biodexapharma.com

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain. The Company's lead candidate, MTX110, is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications including recurrent glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma.







MTX110 is a liquid formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and avoiding systemic toxicity.







Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit www.biodexapharma.com





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of legislation in the United Kingdom and/or United States. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's belief or interpretation. All statements contained in this announcement that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

Reference should be made to those documents that Biodexa shall file from time to time or announcements that may be made by Biodexa in accordance with the rules and regulations promulgated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which contains and identifies other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any projections or forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Biodexa or VarianBio are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required under relevant laws in the United States, Biodexa does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise arising.