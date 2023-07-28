Sonelgaz, Algeria's state-owned utility, is seeking proposals to build 15 solar plants in 11 locations. The projects will range in size from 80 MW to 220 MW.Algeria's state-owned utility, Sonelgaz, has unveiled a list of bidders that were preselected for a 2 GW solar tender it launched in February. The list includes 20 bidders and a total of 77 offers for the 13 lots included in the procurement exercise. The bidders are: CWE Algeria, a unit of China International Water and Electric, in partnership with China Nuclear Industry Huaxing Construction Co. (HXCC) and Yellow River Engineering Consulting ...

