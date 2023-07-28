Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology Co., Ltd: KSTAR Leads the Ranking of China's Prefabricated Modular Data Center Market

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KSTAR, a global supplier of data center infrastructure solutions, has been named one of the leading providers in the prefabricated modular (PFM) data center market by technology analyst firm ICT Research with the fifth largest market share. Specifically, it ranks No.1 in the single-row segment.

China's modular data center industry is at the forefront of innovation and development driven by factors such as the country's East-West plan to channel more computing resources from the eastern areas to the less developed western regions and the goal of carbon neutrality in the country by 2060.

One key player in this thriving industry is KSTAR, China's largest homegrown UPS and lead-acid battery manufacturer. The 30-year-old company has developed comprehensive prefabricated modular data center solutions for different usage scenarios.

Overview of KSTAR's range of data center solutions:

IDU Single Rack Solution for small data center

The product of IDU Single-Rack Micro Data Center is an alternative solution to a small IT room. With complete integration of the fire-fighting, monitoring system, power, cooling and cabinet containment, IDU can be used for IT equipment storage in 'Edge-of-Cloud' applications.

IDU Single-Row Solution for medium data center

KSTAR IDU Single-Row Solution is a hot-selling modular data center solution that helps you keep pace with modern business demands and workloads. By packing IT infrastructure in a single row of aisles, it meets the requirement of space-saving, quick development, and on-demand deployment.

IDB Container Data Center for outdoor data center

KSTAR IDB containerized data center solution is a turnkey solution for outdoor data center infrastructure, which can quickly be deployed via factory pre-fabrication. IDB's fully enclosed design and compliance with IP55 make it suitable for various environments.

They all include KSTAR's famous products, such as high-efficiency UPS, batteries, and precision air conditioners which have already achieved a high reputation throughout the industry for reliability.

"KSTAR PFM data centers is now a top choice for businesses looking to optimize their IT infrastructure whether expanding existing infrastructure or establishing a new one in consideration of the benefits of energy efficiency, enhanced security features, and scalability." Said Kevin Shen, Head of the KSTAR Product Department

ABOUT KSTAR

Established in 1993, KSTAR offers the most comprehensive data center infrastructure solution in the industry. With 6 global manufacturing facilities, KSTAR is your reliable partner for energy solutions.

For more information:

Email: sales@kstar.com

https://www.kstar.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kstar-leads-the-ranking-of-chinas-prefabricated-modular-data-center-market-301888337.html