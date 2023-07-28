Green Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Be Water Sales Expansion Initiates Large-Scale Advertising Campaign With NASCAR

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce it is initiating its first large-scale advertising campaign. The company has signed a contract with NASCAR to have a full-page advertisement of the company's flagship brand of artesian spring bottled water BE WATER added within seven (7) official and unique NASCAR racing publications.

The company's advertisement within NASCAR involves a full-page, four-color ad placement within all seven (7) official NASCAR Cup Series Commemorative Souvenir Race Day programs to include NASCAR's official 2023 Annual Edition guide which will be available at all NASCAR races throughout the fall season (See: 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Schedule). The publications (available in both print and digital format) have a reach of 10 million readers and will also be made available to fans attending all NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series races. In addition, a digital version of the 2023 Official NASCAR Annual (Edition 3) will be sent via e-mail to NASCAR's 10-million-person fan base.

NASCAR fans attending the following races will have the opportunity to see each of the seven listed publications containing the BE WATER advertisement:

1. Official 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, SC on September 3, 2023

2. Official 2023 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook at Kansas Speedway, KS on September 10, 2023

3. Official 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Yellawood 400 at Talladega Superspeedway, AL on October 1, 2023

4. Official 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami at Homestead-Miami Speedway, FL on October 22, 2023

5. Official 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Raceway, VA on October 29, 2023

6. Official 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, AZ on November 5, 2023

7. Official 2023 NASCAR Annual Edition 3 available during all NASCAR races September-November 2023

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We have signed and finalized an agreement with NASCAR to do our very first large-scale advertising campaign within their publications, a full-page advertisement which will highlight our BE WATER brand, our message, and how readers can purchase BE WATER. Our full-page, full-color advertising campaigns offer a reach of 10 million people, most of whom will see our BE WATER brand for the first time. There is no better way to reach this brand-loyal fan base than by advertising BE WATER through the Official NASCAR Race Day Programs and the Official NASCAR Annual and enhancing the racing experience."

Mr. Greene continues, "Our advertising with NASCAR supports the 75th season for NASCAR professional stock car racing in the U.S. and the 52nd season for the modern era Cup Series. This augments our mission to become a household name not only among consumers but within the racing industry. I am excited about what these publications opportunities mean for Greene Concepts. NASCAR fans attending the following races this year will have the opportunity to see the publication containing the BE WATER advertisement and can have them as coffee table books to talk about and share for years to come. Stay tuned."

For a sense of how the company's full-page ads will appear, see the following 2022 NASCAR online publications: 2022 Daytona 500 Official Souvenir Program and 2022 NASCAR Annual Second Quarter Edition

About NASCAR Holdings, LLC

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is an American auto racing sanctioning and operating company that is best known for stock car racing. It is considered to be one of the top ranked motorsports organizations in the world and is one of the largest spectator sports in America. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, each year, NASCAR sanctions over 1,000 races per year throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Europe.

https://www.nascar.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

