Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 juillet/July 2023) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PRT) has announced a name and symbol change to Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on August 1, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on July 31, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PRT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH)

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 1 août 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 31 juillet 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 1 août/August 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: PRT New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: AETH New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 00810E 10 9 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 00810E 10 9 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 730020104/CA7300201042

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.