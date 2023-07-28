Anzeige
Millicom International Cellular S.A.
WKN: A0B987 | ISIN: SE0001174970
28.07.23
08:10 Uhr
28.07.2023 | 16:58
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, July 28, 2023 -Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment) (https://www.millicom.com/media/5633/atlas-luxco-sarl-major-holding-notification-2502-20230728.pdf)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,300 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachments

  • 2023-07-28 PR_Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/708169b5-6fa3-4b1f-a12c-9d4e0df2a76e)
  • Atlas Luxco SARL Major Holding Notification 25.02 % 20230728 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/29e90e36-d3da-4527-81a0-347587d5b436)

