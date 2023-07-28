Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Secures FCC Certification for Senior Device, Paving the Way for Production, Marketing, and Sales

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions (OTC PINK:WHSI) (www.WearableHealthSolutions.com), a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, specializing in personal emergency response systems and wearable technology, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its mission to provide safety and wellbeing to seniors.

The Company is delighted to reveal that it has successfully obtained FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification for its latest product, marked with the FCC ID XWI-EC4WHS. This achievement is a testament to Wearable Health Solutions' commitment to excellence in developing cutting-edge wearable technology that enhances the safety and well-being of seniors.

FCC certification is a crucial step in ensuring the compliance and reliability of electronic devices, particularly those that utilize radiofrequency signals. The approval process validates that the product meets the rigorous standards set by the FCC, guaranteeing seamless communication and optimal performance.

The newly certified product, equipped with the FCC ID XWI-EC4WHS, is a testament to Wearable Health Solutions' dedication to empowering individuals to take control of their wellness and safety. As the Company continues to innovate and develop advanced wearable technology solutions, this achievement reinforces its position in the industry and hopes to gain market share.

"We are excited to announce the FCC certification for our latest product, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions to seniors," said Peter Pizzino, President of Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. "With the FCC ID XWI-EC4WHS, our device meets the highest regulatory standards, ensuring reliability and effectiveness for our customers."

He further states, "WHSI still has a further way to go, the last year and half the company was plagued by supply-chain issues, factory disruptions which caused it to miss targets, while experiencing the sunset of 3G with the existing business. I believe we might be turning the corner and have levels of predictability of producing the products, were we didn't have in the past."

The FCC certification further solidifies Wearable Health Solutions' position as a pioneer in the personal emergency response systems market. The Company's mission to create innovative products and personalized services remains unwavering, and this milestone represents another step forward in transforming the wellbeing experience for seniors.

As the Company continues to grow and expand its offerings, Wearable Health Solutions remains focused on delivering exceptional solutions that enhance the quality of life and safety of individuals worldwide.

For more information about its FCC-certified product with the FCC ID XWI-EC4WHS, visit the FCC website https://fcc.report/FCC-ID/XWI-EC4WHS/.

About Us:

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and IoT software for personal medical alarms and home security devices that are designed for seniors, as well as emergency response systems for employees who work alone. Our mission is to improve user safety and enhance the overall quality of life through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics.

Forward-Looking Statements

