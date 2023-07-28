Prysmian Group Breaks Ground on $63.8M Du Quoin Facility Expansion Project

DU QUOIN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, this week broke ground on a $63.8 million expansion project at its Du Quoin, Illinois plant to increase cable manufacturing for the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors. Governor JB Pritzker, Prysmian Group, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) joined local leaders and partners to announce a new Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) agreement and break ground on Prysmian Group's expanded facility.

Bolstered by a REV Illinois incentive package, Prysmian Group plans to invest $63.8 million and create 80 new high-paying jobs while retaining 225 jobs in Southern Illinois - solidifying its position as one of the largest employers in Perry County. The expansion paves the way for increased renewable cable production in Illinois, adding over 100,000 square feet of new manufacturing space and seven major pieces of equipment, including a two-line expansion for renewable cable production. The expansion will also help modernize the existing infrastructure and implement an Energy Management System within the facility.

"I'm pleased to share that Prysmian Group is expanding its operations in Southern Illinois by 100,000 square feet, creating 80 new jobs which expands its workforce by more than a third, and strengthening Illinois' fast growing clean energy industry," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Employers are recognizing Southern Illinois' quality workforce, the fact that we sit at the hub of a world-class rail network, and that two-thirds of the country lives within a day's truck drive from the region. What they're learning is that Southern Illinois is the best place to grow their businesses."

"This expansion will produce cutting-edge, high-quality, sustainable products that not only help enhance the grid - by increasing reliability, preventing blackouts and reducing overall maintenance costs," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "Ultimately, we will ensure we have the capacity needed, when it is needed, in order to ensure we can build an electrical grid that's built for the future. As we work to help harden the grid across the U.S., Du Quoin will play a large role in that."

With 150 years of experience, Prysmian Group is supporting the worldwide transition to clean energy by manufacturing thousands of miles of cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, as well as cables in microgrids, energy storage, renewable energy and EVs and EV charging stations - which have different requirements and specifications than traditional cables.

"REV Illinois is already changing the way we do business in Illinois by providing competitive incentive packages to companies that share the State's commitment to building a clean energy economy," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Prysmian Group's groundbreaking represents another positive step forward toward building up the clean energy ecosystem in Southern Illinois by creating jobs and investing in the community."

The facility produces custom CL Advantage medium voltage collection cables, which are used to conserve energy by decreasing the amount of line lost during transmission. The cables are used for wind and solar energy applications and are a key component of underground substation and distribution systems. Prysmian Group's Illinois plant also produces a component part of a number of solar collection systems along with a cable that delivers electricity to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and homes being modernized for energy and grid efficiency.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

