UC Asset LP: UC Asset may report $0.06/share net profit for first half of 2023

ATLANTA, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) management announces today that the company is expect to report a net profit of approximately $0.06 per share for the first half of the year 2023.

"This projection by management is based on unaudited financial results," cautioned Jason Armstrong, manager of UC Asset. "Investors should not place their due reliance on this number. However, at this moment, we don't see any reason for audited results to be substantially different."

Mr. Armstrong also confirmed that the company has several deals going on, and probably will be profitable for the second half of the year as well.

"Our goal is to achieve more than $0.10 per share net profit for the whole year," avowed Armstrong. "Particularly, our portfolio in cannabis properties will start to generate income. As far as we know, we are one of the only four SEC-reporting public companies which invest in cannabis properties. This means that we are investing in a niche with less competition, and probably will produce higher investment return."

UC Asset had reported profits in previous years, including the year of 2020 and 2021. In the year 2021, it reported $0.13 per share net gain of assets, and distributed $0.10 per share dividend. However, the company suffered a loss in 2022, mostly due to loss of investments on the stock market.

In April 2023, independent stock research firm, Litchfield Hills Research LLC, released its initial analysis report on UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU), which rates UCASU as "Buy", and sets its target price at $4.00 per share, using its model of discounted future earnings.

As of the end of the most recent trading day, UCASU's shares were closed at $1.00 per share.

