Sierra Madre Gold and Silver: Sierra Madre Commences Trading on OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd (TSX-V:SM)(OTCQX:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") has qualified for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. This marks an upgrade for Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd, as it was previously traded on the OTCQB, but had to requalify, post-closing of the La Guitarra acquisition.

Trading commenced today, July 28, for Sierra Madre on OTCQX under the symbol 'SMDRF.' For U.S. investors, comprehensive financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company are now accessible through www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to announce Sierra Madre's return to OTCQX," stated Alex Langer, President & CEO. This milestone allows us to offer both existing and new shareholders the opportunity to trade Sierra Madre shares in the U.S."

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver (TSX.V:SM; OTCQX:SMDRF) is a precious metals development and exploration company, focused on evaluating the potential of restarting the La Guitarra Mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic and La Tigra properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The La Guitarra Mine is a permitted, past-producing underground mine which includes a 550 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018.

