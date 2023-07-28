Regions Bank: Helping Associates Become Homeowners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Regions Bank:



By Lara Warren

Hayley, a Regions associate, is excited. She's finishing up painting her new home - her first- and almost ready to move in. The Relationship Banker from Meridian, Mississippi, has just become a homeowner, thanks to a little help from Regions. Mortgage benefits are just some of the many benefits Regions associates can enjoy when they join Team Green.

"Working for Regions has given me so many perks, including the Regions Mortgage 5 for 5 Loan program," Hayley says.

The Region 5 for 5 Loan is a $5,000 interest-free mortgage loan for Regions associates. What makes the 5 for 5 Loan special is that it is forgivable. When associates stay at Regions for five years after taking the loan, they do not need to repay it. And better still, Regions recently enhanced the program, adjusting the financial requirements to make the program available to even more associates.

"A key priority in Regions' Strategic Plan is to invest in the wellbeing of our associates," says Dave Keenan, Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer for Regions. "This includes helping make homeownership possible for more employees."

Regions believes that homeownership is important. It not only builds value and security for the homeowners, but it also strengthens communities - making life better for everyone in the communities we serve.

Hayley is just starting out in her career and has been at Regions for a little over a year. She sees a long future for herself here.

"I am so happy to work here, and having this associate homeownership benefit was a great benefit," Hayley says. "It reminds me that I work for a company that appreciates my loyalty and commitment."

Mortgage Benefits for Regions Associates

Regions wants to make it easier for our associates to achieve the dream of owning a home. That's why we offer a variety of homeownership benefits to help make that happen. Learn more about benefits for Regions associates at regions.com.

Ready to build your career at Regions?

Associates are Regions' most valuable resource. When they succeed, Regions succeeds. Looking for a place to chart your personal career course? Visit the Careers page on regions.com to search current job listings and to learn more about working at Regions.

