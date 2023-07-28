Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Named A Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

For the ninth consecutive year, Comcast NBCUniversal was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, receiving a top score of 100 on the annual Disability Equality Index (DEI). We're honored to be part of this distinguished list of companies that are taking measurable, tangible actions toward disability inclusion and equality.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network. It is widely accepted as the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool measuring disability inclusion in the workplace.

For us, it's a reflection of our dedication to create a culture of inclusion across our company. This includes our Employee Resource Group, the MyAbilities Network, our Accessibility Center of Excellence (COE) for Xfinity customers who rely on accessibility services, and participation in initiatives such as Global Accessibility Awareness Day to help expand employee education on creating more inclusive, accessible experiences for everyone.

In addition, this recognition reflects more than a decade's worth of work to make our products, technology, services, and experiences accessible to the widest possible audience while opening new doors to independence for people with disabilities. From breakthrough product innovations like our revolutionary Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote, which was named "The Best Universal TV Remote for Seniors or the Disabled" by USA Today in 2023, to offering the industry's first dedicated customer support team in American Sign Language. In other words, disability inclusion continues to be at the heart of how we create experiences that everyone can enjoy.

Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to be one of the top scoring companies - and we look forward to continuing this important work as a part of our commitment to creating a culture of inclusion across our company that represents and supports people of all abilities.

