Dow Jones News
28.07.2023 | 18:49
300 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EBA stress test proves Commerzbank's high resilience

DJ EBA stress test proves Commerzbank's high resilience 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
EBA stress test proves Commerzbank's high resilience 
28-Jul-2023 / 18:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- CET 1 ratio of 9.5% (2021: 8.2%) in the adverse scenario, despite significantly tougher assumptions 
 
   -- Stress effect reduced to 464 basis points 
   -- Chief Risk Officer Marcus Chromik: "Through our 'Strategy 2024', we have sustainably strengthened the 
  Bank's profitability and thus improved our resilience even further." 
In this year's stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), 
Commerzbank has once again demonstrated its resilience and has significantly improved its results despite further 
tightened conditions. In the so-called adverse stress test scenario, which simulates a severe economic crisis, the 
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) reaches 9.5% at the end of the stress test horizon in 2025. In light of further 
tightened assumptions, for example regarding a massive and long economic downturn in Germany and an environment of 
sharply rising interest rates, Commerzbank's CET1 ratio decreased by 464 basis points over the stress period. In the 
2021 stress test, the CET1 ratio had fallen by 502 basis points to 8.2%. 
"Through our 'Strategy 2024', we have sustainably strengthened the Bank's profitability and thus improved our 
resilience even further. This is now also evident in the EBA stress test. Despite massively tightened scenarios, we 
have significantly improved our results this year," said Marcus Chromik, Chief Risk Officer. "Thanks to our very 
healthy risk profile and increased profitability, we are now even better prepared to buffer extraordinary burdens and 
crises to protect our capital base. For our customers, this means that they can rely on us even in challenging 
environments. In recent years, we have already demonstrated this during times of real stress such as the Covid-19 
pandemic and the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war." 
For Germany, the adverse scenario is based on an exceptionally strong recession with high unemployment, sharply rising 
inflation, and significant interest rate hikes, which lead to a cumulative decline in the gross domestic product of 
6.4% (stress test 2021: -3.9%, stress test 2018: -3.3%). In the baseline scenario of this year's EBA exercise, which is 
based on the economic forecasts of the national central banks in Europe and assumes at least slight economic growth for 
both 2024 and 2025, Commerzbank's CET1 ratio is up to 15.2% in 2025. 
The stress test is based on Commerzbank's CET1 ratio of 14.1% at the end of the financial year on 31 December 2022. By 
the end of March 2023, it had increased to 14.2%. 
The stress test assumed a static balance sheet based on the 2022 financial year and therefore did not take account of 
any current or future business strategies and management initiatives. It is also not a forecast of Commerzbank's 
profits. The results of the stress test feed into the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). 
You can find more information on the publication of the EBA on 28 July 2023 here. 
 
Press contact 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986 
Svea Junge +49 69 136-28050 
Sonja Habig +49 69 136-28055 
Investors' contact 
Ute Sandner +49 69 136-44061 
Ansgar Herkert +49 69 136-44083 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the 
Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory 
centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic 
and Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 261040 
EQS News ID:  1691349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1691349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2023 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
