Fortifeye Vitamins Unveils the Cutting-Edge, Next Gen, Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula, Elevating Eye Health to New Heights

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Fortifeye Vitamins, a pioneering force in the realm of eye health, is thrilled to introduce its groundbreaking creation - the Fortifeye Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula. This state-of-the-art supplement marks a momentous stride in combating age-related macular degeneration (AMD) while catering to the unique requirements of zinc-sensitive individuals. After two years of successful availability in select busy macular degeneration eye centers and retina centers, this formula is finally accessible to the wider public.

Millions of people worldwide suffer from age-related macular degeneration, a widespread eye condition that can significantly impact vision and overall quality of life. Traditionally, zinc has been a key component in supplements aimed at addressing AMD. However, for some individuals, zinc-containing formulas may trigger sensitivity or adverse reactions. To address this concern, Fortifeye Vitamins has taken a pioneering approach by introducing their revolutionary Macular Defense Formula, free from zinc, providing a groundbreaking solution to meet the specific needs of those affected by AMD. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23972322/, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25200399/

Dr. Michael Lange, a Board Certified Optometric Physician, Certified Nutrition Specialist, and renowned host of the widely followed syndicated talk show "Ask the Dr," holds the belief that the majority of individuals obtain sufficient zinc from their diets, rendering it unnecessary to include it in vitamin supplements. Nevertheless, he emphasizes that specific groups such as vegetarians, alcoholics, individuals on diuretics, and those diagnosed with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis may be exceptions. For these groups and a few others, the possibility of requiring additional zinc should be carefully monitored and overseen by their healthcare provider.

Fortifeye Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula utilizes a synergistic blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and natural antioxidants, thoughtfully selected to provide comprehensive visual support and overall health benefits. This meticulously balanced formula includes B Complex, eight variations of Vitamin E, D3, C, saffron, resveratrol, pine bark extract, black currant fruit extract, lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, grape seed extract, coenzyme Q10, taurine, acetyl L carnitine, alpha-lipoic acid, bilberry, and curcumin derived from the turmeric root. With this powerful combination, it aims to promote optimum eye health and general well-being. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26961928/

Lutein and Zeaxanthin, integrated into the formula's cutting-edge microbeadlet delivery system, assume a crucial role in replenishing macular pigment density, providing defense against harmful blue light, and acting as potent antioxidants to combat free radicals. Scientific studies suggest that as macular degeneration progresses, macular pigment density declines, underscoring the importance of these carotenoids in supporting overall eye health. Additionally, these carotenoids offer valuable nutritional support to the brain. With their multifaceted benefits, Lutein and Zeaxanthin stand as essential components of the formula, contributing to the well-being of both the eyes and the brain. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35215476/

The formula takes a proactive approach to support mitochondrial health, responsible for ATP (energy) production and neuroprotection. To achieve this, it includes Acetyl L Carnitine, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Astaxanthin, and CoQ10, all known for their beneficial effects on mitochondria. Additionally, the formula harnesses the power of all eight forms of vitamin E, encompassing four tocopherols and four tocotrienols, to maximize the neutralization of free radicals, further promoting overall well-being.

Resveratrol, a powerful polyphenol primarily present in red wine, showcases exceptional antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics. Extensive research has highlighted the potential advantages of resveratrol in addressing diverse health conditions, such as macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma, and proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Its valuable properties make it a promising component for promoting overall eye health and well-being. https://fortifeye.com/supporting-science/

Astaxanthin, found naturally in the ciliary body of the eye, offers a range of remarkable benefits. These include reduced eye strain, improved accommodation, and enhanced choroidal circulation, all of which contribute to better eye health. Beyond its ocular advantages, Astaxanthin has also demonstrated potential benefits for skin health, brain function, muscle endurance, and muscle recovery. Its versatile properties make it a valuable addition to promote overall health and well-being. https://fortifeye.com/supporting-science/

Incorporating saffron, renowned as one of the most expensive spices worldwide, brings about significant health benefits for overall well-being and ocular health. Recent clinical studies have validated saffron's ability to enhance visual acuity, making it a crucial and valuable component in the formula. Its remarkable effects on eye health underscore its importance in promoting clear and sharp vision. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30343354/

Scientific research has provided evidence supporting the positive impacts of Black Currant Fruit Extract. These include improved blood flow to the eye, relief from dry eye symptoms, and enhanced dark adaptation. The findings from clinical studies emphasize the valuable contributions of Black Currant Fruit Extract in supporting and promoting overall eye health. https://fortifeye.com/supporting-science/

Pine Bark Extract, a recent addition to the formula, boasts a wealth of antioxidants and demonstrates anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. In-depth studies have confirmed its clinical efficacy, showing promising results in reducing intraocular pressure for individuals with glaucoma and enhancing retinal circulation in those with early-stage diabetic retinopathy. The inclusion of Pine Bark Extract underscores its potential significance in promoting eye health and well-being. https://fortifeye.com/supporting-science/

Bilberry, abundant in powerful antioxidants known as anthocyanins, plays a dual role as both an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory agent. These properties contribute to the support of a healthy retina and the improvement of tear secretion. Moreover, studies have indicated that Bilberry, particularly when combined with pine bark extract, can effectively lower intraocular pressure. Its remarkable benefits make Bilberry a valuable addition to the formula, promoting overall eye health and well-being. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16075680/

Grape seed extract, rich in anthocyanins, flavonoids, and oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPCs), plays a crucial role in protecting the body against oxidative stress and inflammation. Its potential protective effects extend to cataracts and retinal health, making it a valuable asset for promoting overall eye well-being and overall health.

Taurine, found in high concentrations in vital organs such as the eyes, brain, muscles, and heart, serves as both an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory agent. Its presence supports the overall health of the eyes, central nervous system, and immune system, making it a valuable contributor to well-being and vitality in these essential areas of the body. https://fortifeye.com/supporting-science/

With a strong focus on safety and the avoidance of potential risks from excessive Vitamin A intake, this innovative formula intentionally excludes both Vitamin A and beta carotene. By doing so, it ensures optimal absorption of crucial nutrients. It's important to note that beta carotene can attach to binding sites on lutein and zeaxanthin, hindering the absorption of these beneficial carotenoids. Fortifeye has been at the forefront of the eye industry in this regard, having eliminated all beta carotene from their macular degeneration vitamins 15 years ago. This commitment to providing a safe and effective product highlights their dedication to supporting eye health and well-being. https://fortifeye.com/supporting-science/

Dr. Michael Lange, a renowned Board Certified Optometric Physician, Certified Nutrition Specialist, and the founder of Fortifeye Vitamins, shared his enthusiasm for the launch of Fortifeye Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula. He expressed, "We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking formula, tailored to meet the needs of individuals with macular degeneration. Fortifeye remains dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions for maintaining and safeguarding eye health, and this zinc-free formula marks a significant leap forward in our mission." The new formula is a testament to Fortifeye's commitment to advancing eye health and providing innovative solutions for their customers.

Fortifeye Vitamins upholds its unwavering dedication to the utmost standards of product quality and safety. The Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula is meticulously crafted in FDA-registered facilities, adhering to strict Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). This rigorous process guarantees unwavering consistency in potency, purity, and efficacy, ensuring that customers receive a product of the highest quality and reliability. www.fortifeye.com

