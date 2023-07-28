Avangrid's Vineyard Wind 1 offshore substation will collect power generated by 62 wind turbine generators, and will bring it to shore through two export cables powering 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts

This substation is the largest ever installed by the Iberdrola's global portfolio of offshore wind farms

Avangrid (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, announced today the successful installation of the offshore substation at its Vineyard Wind 1 project, the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S., currently under construction off the coast of Massachusetts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230728945322/en/

Avangrid's Vineyard Wind 1 offshore substation will collect power generated by 62 wind turbine generators, and will bring it to shore through two export cables powering 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts. (Photo: Business Wire)

An offshore substation is a critical component of an offshore wind farm, designed and built to collect and export the electricity generated by the wind turbine generators. It serves as an intermediary platform between the wind turbine generators in the offshore lease area and the onshore power grid.

"Offshore wind in the U.S. is one step closer to becoming a reality," said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. "Our team's dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit have made this achievement possible and, by building pioneering projects like Avangrid's Vineyard Wind 1, we remain committed to accelerating the energy transition to create a cleaner, more sustainable future in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and in the U.S."

Including its two main components, the topside and the jacket, the offshore substation weighs over 5,000 tons, making it the first one ever installed in the U.S. and the sixth and largest in the Iberdrola Group's global fleet to date. So far, Iberdrola has installed five other substations at its West of Duddon Sands (UK), Wikinger (Germany), East Anglia One (UK), St. Brieuc (France), and Baltic Eagle (Germany) offshore wind farms.

Vineyard Wind 1 is expected to deliver first power before the end of this year and, once completed, the facility will generate 806 MW of clean, renewable energy to power more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies a ranking of America's best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230728945322/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mariel Huerta

mariel.huerta@avangrid.com