Core One Labs Inc.: Core One's Akome Receives Positive Preliminary Stage 1 Animal Model Study Results for Bio-Compound Targeting Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6) (WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One"), is excited to share positive results from its first round of Stage 1 animal model studies ("Round 1"), conducted by its research partners at the Universitat de Barcelona ("University of Barcelona" or the "University" or the "Investigators"), Barcelona, Spain, on behalf of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotechnologies Inc. ("Akome").

Akome's Stage 1 animal model studies (in vivo , or within living organisms) use the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans ("C. elegans" or the "model") animal model, and evaluate Akome's carefully selected and various bio-compounds individually in their ability to mitigate, or eliminate disrupted physiological processes associated with a variety of neurological and mental health disorders, including Alzheimer Disease ("Alzheimer's"), Parkinson's Disease ("Parkinson's"), Ischemic Stroke ("Stroke") and Depression, (collectively the "Targeted Diseases").

The first round of these Stage 1 animal model studies focused on examining the pharmacological effects of just one (1) of Akome's five (5) selected plant bioactive compounds ("Bio-Compound A"), after exposure to the central nervous system of the model. Investigators assessed the impact of Bio-Compound A on the motility of a specific C. elegans strain ("CL2006") - a nematode strain containing a transgene responsible for progressive, adult-onset paralysis (which is widely used for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's drug discovery research) and are pleased to share the positive preliminary results.

The preliminary results from Bio-Compound A Stage 1 studies have shown favourable effects supporting Akome's hypothesis that Bio-Compound A has the potential to significantly reduce motor dysfunction, a dysfunction associated with Parkinson's, and prevalent in late stages of Alzheimer's. This effect by Bio-Compound A on the CL2006 C. elegans strain model is showing effects similar to those observed in the same model with drugs currently approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The significance of Bio-Compound A having similar results to that of currently approved Parkinson's drug treatments, is that Bio-Compound A is a natural plant derivative.

These extremely promising and positive initial results from the Stage 1 animal model study for Bio-Compound A holds substantial significance for Akome's further progression toward advanced animal model studies. In the upcoming weeks, the Company anticipates presenting results from additional Stage 1 animal model studies for the remaining Akome bio-compounds, and targeted diseases which are the subject of the Company's patent-pending psychedelic drug formulations.

Following results from the remaining Akome bio-compound Stage 1 studies, Investigators will proceed with Stage 2 animal model studies, examining the synergistic effect of the bio-compounds in combination with N, N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") and other psychedelic compounds.

"Successful results from Akome's completed animal model studies could pave the way for transformative advancements in the Company's development of psychedelic drug formulations that target Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, Stroke and Depression more effectively, and at this point we seem to be heading in the right direction. Akome's bio-compounds have the potential to positively affect the lives of millions of individuals afflicted with debilitating mental health afflictions and life-threatening neurological diseases", stated Joel Shacker, Core One's CEO.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs is a life sciences biotechnology research and development company focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through the development and production of psychedelic compounds, the advancement of psychedelic assisted treatments, and the integration of novel delivery systems technology.

The Company has a multi-faceted business approach and incorporates several complementary lines of businesses and units in establishing itself as an industry leader in the rapidly growing and emerging psychedelics market space.

Core One, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc., has developed and filed for patent protection of a proprietary psilocybin production system using engineered bacteria. It is also the holder of 4 provisional patents for the development of psychedelic-based pharmaceutical formulations targeting neurological and mental health disorders, under its 100% owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd., and 3 provisional patents under its other 100% owned subsidiary, Awakened Biosciences Inc., for additional synthetic technologies for psilocybin and psilocin production methods.

In addition to the development of psychedelics and psychedelic compounds, Core One holds an interest in four medical clinics which maintain a combined database of more than 275,000 patients. Through its clinics the Company intends to integrate a roll out of its intellectual property related to psychedelic technologies and participate in the advancement of psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders.

