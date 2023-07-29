Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 29.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D4VH | ISIN: CA29876J1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FY0
Frankfurt
28.07.23
21:29 Uhr
0,011 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPACIFIC METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPACIFIC METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2023 | 04:50
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Europacific Metals Inc.: Europacific Metal Inc. Announces Increase in Control of Portuguese Subsidiary From 70% to 100%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / As disclosed in the May 4, 2023 news release, pursuant to an agreement between Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) (the "Company") and European Electric Metals Inc. ("European Metals"), the Company acquired from European Metals the remaining 30% interest in EVX Portugal, a Portuguese company that holds the exploration rights on the Borba 2 mineral properties. The Company is pleased to announce that it has now received approval from the TSXV to proceed with the acquisition of the remaining 30% equity interest in EVX Portugal.

In exchange for the remaining 30% interest in EVX Portugal, the Company paid CAD$50,000 and issued 700,000 Company's shares to European Metals. The shares will be released according to the following schedule:

Nov 25, 2023 - 175,000
Feb 24, 2024 - 175,000
May 24, 2024 - 175,000
Aug 24, 2024 - 175,000

Dr. Chris Osterman, President and CEO of Europacific Metals Inc, commented: "The acquisition of the remaining 30% in EVX Portugal gives the Company now full control over its Portuguese subsidiary, which allows the Company to have better flexibility in seeking association with business partners and investors who will support the advancement of Borba 2."

About Europacific Metals Inc

Europacific Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB (AUCCF). The Company holds brownfield gold and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in Europe and Eurasian jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Chris Osterman"
CEO

For further information please contact:

Europacific Metals Inc.
Mr. Chris Osterman, Chief Executive Officer
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
E: chris@europacificmetals.ca
https://europacificmetals.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Europacific Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770973/Europacific-Metal-Inc-Announces-Increase-in-Control-of-Portuguese-Subsidiary-From-70-to-100

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.