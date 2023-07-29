The Exasol share is close to its all-time low. The share price has been a disaster since the IPO. The new management had to raise fresh money once again. Is the turnaround now coming, or are investors just reaching into the falling knife here?

Exasol: So far quite a disappointment!

"3.6x faster than Snowflake", is written on the website of Exasol (€3.05 | DE000A0LR9G9). After three years on the stock market, however, the company is anything but a success story - and the share certainly not. In May 2020, the IPO succeeded with a placement price of €9.50. Six months later, fresh money was raised at a price of €19.50. The company thus received a cumulative gross inflow of around € 90 million. All investors who subscribed to the shares are now in the red, if they still hold any positions at all. By way of comparison, Snowflake ($174.83 | SNOW), the supposed competitor, may not have a database technology that is quite as fast, but the Nasdaq-listed company still has a market value of around $56 billion, despite a drop of 55 percent since its all-time high in 2021. ...

