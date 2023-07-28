HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE), today reported second quarter 2023 net income of $20.2 million, compared to $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

"Our team delivered solid results in the second quarter, growing net income to $20.2 million," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. "Credit quality remains strong, indicative of the continued strength and resilience of Hawaii's economy, consumers, and businesses. ASB's capital position remains healthy, with liquidity of approximately three times uninsured or uncollateralized deposits. Our loyal and long-tenured deposit base demonstrates the value of our customer relationships," said Teranishi.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2023 net interest income was $63.2 million compared to $64.9 million in the first, or linked quarter of 2023 and $61.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The lower net interest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher interest expense from increased wholesale borrowings and certificates of deposit, and lower interest and dividends on investment securities, partially offset by higher interest and fees on loans. The higher net interest income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher interest and fees on loans, partially offset by higher interest expense. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.75%, compared to 2.85% in both the linked and prior year quarters.

The second quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $0.04 million, compared to $1.2 million in the linked quarter and $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2023, ASB's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.13% compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2023 and 1.28% as of June 30, 2022.

The net charge-off ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 0.14%, unchanged from the linked quarter and up from nil in the second quarter of 2022. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.22%, compared to 0.24% in the linked quarter and 0.40% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $14.4 million in the linked quarter and $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to higher bank-owned life insurance income, a gain on sale of real estate and higher fees from other financial services.

Noninterest expense was $53.8 million compared to $54.4 million in the linked quarter and $49.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower deposit account expenses and lower compensation and benefits expenses. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses and F.D.I.C. premiums.

Total loans were $6.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, up 2.7% from December 31, 2022, reflecting growth across most of the portfolio.

Total deposits were $8.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 0.08% from December 31, 2022. Core deposits declined 2.8%, while certificates of deposits increased 33.3%. As of June 30, 2023, 86% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, up slightly from 85% as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 79% of deposits F.D.I.C. insured. For the second quarter of 2023, the average cost of funds was 0.83%, up 17 basis points versus the linked quarter and up 78 basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Wholesale funding totaled $750 million as of June 30, 2023, up from $681 million as of March 31, 2023.

For the second quarter of 2023, return on average equity was 16.2%, compared to 15.5% in the linked quarter and 12.2% in the second quarter of 2022. Return on average assets was 0.84% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.78% in the linked quarter and 0.76% in the prior year quarter.

In the second quarter of 2023, ASB paid dividends of $11.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.8% as of June 30, 2023.

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 (in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 67,966 $ 64,842 $ 48,129 $ 132,808 $ 94,134 Interest and dividends on investment securities 13,775 14,637 14,693 28,412 28,677 Total interest and dividend income 81,741 79,479 62,822 161,220 122,811 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 9,661 6,837 921 16,498 1,868 Interest on other borrowings 8,852 7,721 139 16,573 144 Total interest expense 18,513 14,558 1,060 33,071 2,012 Net interest income 63,228 64,921 61,762 128,149 120,799 Provision for credit losses 43 1,175 2,757 1,218 (506 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,185 63,746 59,005 126,931 121,305 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 5,009 4,679 4,716 9,688 10,303 Fee income on deposit liabilities 4,504 4,599 4,552 9,103 9,243 Fee income on other financial products 2,768 2,744 2,529 5,512 5,247 Bank-owned life insurance 1,955 1,425 (142 ) 3,380 539 Mortgage banking income 230 130 372 360 1,449 Gain on sale of real estate 495 - - 495 1,002 Other income, net 678 801 475 1,479 847 Total noninterest income 15,639 14,378 12,502 30,017 28,630 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 29,394 30,204 27,666 59,598 54,881 Occupancy 5,539 5,588 5,467 11,127 11,419 Data processing 5,095 5,012 4,484 10,107 8,635 Services 2,689 2,595 2,522 5,284 4,961 Equipment 2,957 2,646 2,402 5,603 4,731 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,109 1,165 1,073 2,274 2,133 Marketing 834 1,016 934 1,850 1,952 Other expense 6,152 6,191 4,850 12,343 8,899 Total noninterest expense 53,769 54,417 49,398 108,186 97,611 Income before income taxes 25,055 23,707 22,109 48,762 52,324 Income taxes 4,851 5,145 4,643 9,996 10,988 Net income $ 20,204 $ 18,562 $ 17,466 $ 38,766 $ 41,336 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 12,994 $ 36,992 $ (71,369 ) $ 49,986 $ (169,940 ) OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets 0.84 0.78 0.76 0.81 0.90 Return on average equity 16.20 15.51 12.17 15.87 13.01 Return on average tangible common equity 19.40 18.73 14.20 19.07 14.95 Net interest margin 2.75 2.85 2.85 2.80 2.82 Efficiency ratio 68.18 68.62 66.52 68.40 65.32 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.14 0.14 0.00 0.14 0.01 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.22 0.24 0.40 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.13 1.18 1.28 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 4.3 4.3 4.9 Tier-1 leverage ratio 7.8 7.7 7.7 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ 11.0 $ 14.0 $ 12.0 $ 25.0 $ 27.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 158,170 $ 153,042 Interest-bearing deposits 9,958 3,107 Cash and cash equivalents 168,128 156,149 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 1,368,037 1,429,667 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,224,917 1,251,747 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost 18,000 26,560 Loans held for investment 6,138,182 5,978,906 Allowance for credit losses (69,068 ) (72,216 ) Net loans 6,069,114 5,906,690 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 6,910 824 Other 683,395 692,143 Goodwill 82,190 82,190 Total assets $ 9,620,691 $ 9,545,970 Liabilities and shareholder's equity Deposit liabilities-noninterest-bearing $ 2,683,725 $ 2,811,077 Deposit liabilities-interest-bearing 5,479,510 5,358,619 Other borrowings 750,000 695,120 Other 212,268 212,269 Total liabilities 9,125,503 9,077,085 Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 357,123 355,806 Retained earnings 463,459 449,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits Net unrealized losses on securities $ (315,917 ) $ (328,904 ) Retirement benefit plans (9,478 ) (325,395 ) (7,711 ) (336,615 ) Total shareholder's equity 495,188 468,885 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 9,620,691 $ 9,545,970

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

