NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. ("Diamond Estates" or "the Company") (DWS-TSX Venture) today announced its financial results of position for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q4 2023 and "FY 2023" respectively).

FY 2023 Summary

Revenue for FY2023 increased $1.7 million from $30.0 million in FY 2022 to $31.7 million in FY 2023. The largest contribution to the increase year-over-year came from the Winery division with the Equity Wine Group acquisition, the continued growth in the grocery channel, a resurgence in retail and on-premise and the opening of the new Shiny retail outlet. The Agency experienced a moderate decline of $0.8 million in FY 2023 from lost suppliers over the last fiscal year.

Gross margin for FY 2023 was $10.6 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $11.0 million in FY 2022, while gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 33.4% for FY 2023 compared to 36.8% in FY 2022. The winery experienced gross margins of 32.0% while the agency experienced gross margins of 35.2%. The gross margin of the winery business for FY 2023 increased by $0.1 million compared to FY 2022 from the revenue increases experienced in our highest gross margin channels. The gross margin of the agency business decreased by $0.6 million in FY 2023 from in FY 2022 due to higher product costs in the buy/sell market.

Gross margin for FY 2023 increases to $13.2 million and 41.5% of revenue, compared to $11.7 million and 39.0% of revenue for FY 2022 when factoring the adjustments to cost of goods sold of $0.8 million for the fair value of EWG inventories sold, $1.7 million adjustment to deferred fixed overheads for the low yields experienced from the vintage 2022 harvest. As a result, the winery experienced an adjusted gross margin of 46.5% as a percentage of revenue.

EBITDA declined by $2.8 million from $(1.7) million in FY 2022 to $(4.5) million in FY 2023. The improvements experienced in gross margin were diminished by an increase in selling, general and administration expenses of $2.3 million partly explained by a full year complement of expenses associated with the Equity Wine group acquisition compared to 5 months in FY 2022. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expense increased from 42.6% for FY 2022 to 47.5% for FY 2023. The SG&A increased mainly due to an increase in employee compensation, advertising and promotion costs and general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.9) million for FY 2023 when accounting for incremental fair value of EWG inventories of $0.8 million, $1.7 in fixed production overheads; and

Net loss was $8.5 million, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in FY 2022.

Q4 2023 Summary:

Q4 2023 revenue was $5.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, compared to the results experienced for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022"). The decrease is attributable to a decline of $1.1 million in the winery division and $0.1 million from the agency division year over year. The decline is because of softening sales throughout the industry and continued weakness in export sales.

Gross margin before factoring in the cost of sales adjustments noted above, was $0.2 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from $2.0 million in Q4 2022. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 4.2% for Q4 2023 compared to 28.9% in Q4 2022, with all the decline being attributable to the fixed production overheads adjustment of $1.7 million from the low yields experienced in the vintage 2022 harvest.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.9) million, compared to ($1.1) million in Q4 2022, and the net loss was $4.4 million compared with $3.1 million in Q4 2022 partly due to the $1.7 million adjustment as well. The January-to-March quarter is a seasonally slow period for the Company, and financial results in the fiscal fourth quarter are therefore typically weaker than in other quarters.

"The wine industry has had a very difficult year with inflation and recessionary consumer behaviour immediately on the heels of challenging Covid years. That said, we saw modest growth despite these challenges and, on an adjusted basis, our wineries posted continued margin improvements. We are adjusting our business model to mitigate the impact of the difficult market conditions while preserving the long-term value of the Company" said Andrew Howard, President and CEO.

"We do see signs of normalizing activity with supply chains returning to near normal, shipping costs coming down and consumer confidence in the economy remaining strong. Our Agency business has attracted several exciting new Suppliers and we anticipate further improvements and returning growth. However, consumers are restricting their dining and wine purchases to afford significantly higher prices in many essential categories as inflation and high interest rate reduces their disposable income."

Deferred share units ("DSUs")

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has issued deferred share units ("DSUs") to its directors as of today. Under the DSU plan of the Company, an aggregate of 98,177 DSUs have been issued by the Company to non-executive directors in settlement of $47,125 of directors' compensation for the period of April 1 2023 to June 30, 2023. The DSUs are to be settled in common shares of the Company when the director retires from all positions with the Company.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates five production facilities, four in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Josh wines from California, Fat Bastard, Meffre, Pierre Chavin and Andre Lurton wines from France, Brimincourt Champagne from France, Merlet and Larsen Cognacs from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun and Erben wines from Germany, Calabria Family Estate Wines and McWilliams Wines from Australia, Saint Clair Family Estate Wines and Yealands Family Wines from New Zealand, Redemption Bourbon and Rye whiskies from the U.S., Gray Whale Gin from California, Storywood and Cofradia Tequilas from Mexico, Magnum Cream Liqueur from Scotland, Talamonti and Cielo wines from Italy, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro wines from Portugal, Waterloo Beer & Radlers from Canada, Landshark Lager from the USA, Edinburgh Gin, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single- malt Scotch whiskies from Scotland, Islay Mist, Grand MacNish and Waterproof whiskies from Scotland, C. Mondavi & Family wines including C.K Mondavi & Charles Krug from Napa, Wize Spirits, Hounds Vodka and Valley of Mother of God Gins from Canada, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Koyle Family Wines from Chile and Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the economy generally; consumer interest in the services and products of the Company; financing; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. While the Company acknowledges that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non IFRS Financial Measure

Management uses net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as presented in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as well as "gross margin", "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" as a measure to assess performance of the Company. The Company defines "gross margin" as gross profit excluding depreciation. EBITDA and "Adjusted EBITDA" are other financial measures and are reconciled to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) below under "Results of Operations".

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures to further assist readers in assessing the Company's ability to generate income from operations before considering the Company's financing decisions, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets. EBITDA comprises gross margin less operating costs before financial expenses, depreciation and amortization, non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation, one-time and other unusual items, and income tax. Adjusted EBITDA comprises EBITDA before non- recurring expenses including cost of sales adjustments related to inventory acquired in business combinations, EWG transaction costs expensed, government funding under CEWS and CERS programs, and other non-recurring adjustments included in the calculation of EBITDA. Gross margin is defined as gross profit excluding depreciation on property, plant and equipment used in production. Operating expenses exclude interest, depreciation on property, plant and equipment used in selling and administration, and amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA does not represent the actual cash provided by the operating activities nor is it a recognized measure of financial performance under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that this measure should not be considered as a replacement for those as per the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS. The Company's definitions of this non- IFRS financial measure may differ from those used by other companies.

