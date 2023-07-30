Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list PsuBi (PSUB) on August 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PSUB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on August 1, 2023.





PsuBi (PSUB) introduces a Pay System that can be safely used at a fixed price in the real economy, based on multiple blockchains, and builds an integrated PsuB Metaform that performs utility functions of platforms with high growth potential, such as NFT marketplaces. Its native token, PSUB, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on August 1, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing PsuBi

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of PsuBi (PSUB), aims to introduce a secure Pay System based on multiple blockchains for the real economy. They will develop an integrated PsuB Metaform for utility functions in high-growth platforms like NFT marketplaces. PsuB will offer a fixed-price SuBPay system and expand its services to various sectors through partnerships. Users can earn SuB Rewards on the PsuB Hub platform and exchange them for PsuB Tokens. The tokens can be used in the real economy through the SuBPay platform and PsuB Wallet. PsuB follows standard token specifications and plans to create a stable ecosystem.

The PsuB ecosystem aims to increase its value by implementing a platform payment system, enabling payments on non-platforms, and controlling the flow through its own distribution system. They have developed a platform in the emerging NFT market and will continuously improve its quality of service. The project plans to expand the internal ecosystem by establishing partnerships with related companies and connecting with external ecosystems. As a Klaytn and Ethereum-based blockchain platform, PsuB will provide various commercial services, aiming to create a comprehensive non-platform market where users can register and trade goods, services, financial, and digital assets. The priority is to ensure ease of use and safety for all participants in the ecosystem.

The PsuB project aims to build a widely used platform ecosystem through strategic partnerships. It enables companies to provide DeFi services and launch NFT projects. The project plans to expand globally, starting in Southeast Asia. PsuB offers customer reward management and virtual asset wallet insurance. They also combine play-to-earn and move-to-earn concepts. Collaboration with business partners is key to creating value and building the PsuB ecosystem.

About PSUB Token

Based on KLAY, PSUB has a total supply of 2.8 billion (i.e. 2,800,000,000). The token distribution for the project includes fundraising at 10%, expenses for operating the foundation at 9%, team allocation at 5%, ecosystem development at 60%, marketing at 5%, advisor/partner allocation at 6%, and public sale at 5%. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on August 1, 2023, investors who are interested in PSUB can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

