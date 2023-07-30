Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Luxury Boom Square (LBS) on August 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LBS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on August 1, 2023.





Luxury Boom Square (LBS) is a luxury brand distribution and management and payment system using blockchain technology.

Introducing Luxury Boom Square

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Luxury Boom Square (LBS), a luxury brand distribution and management and payment system using blockchain technology.

The LBS Foundation aims to create an ecosystem that utilizes virtual assets, making them valuable in both online and offline settings. They plan to introduce LBSPAY, a simple payment platform, to be used worldwide, enabling easy utilization and understanding of cryptocurrencies. The current payment systems face challenges with complex procedures, high fees, and long settlement cycles. LBSPAY aims to simplify the payment process through smart contracts and token circulation, reducing fees and settlement times.

LBSPAY will integrate online and offline payment platforms, allowing various merchants to accept payments using cryptocurrencies like LBS tokens, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stable coins. They focus on fashion, medical, leisure, and transportation sectors for implementation.

Boom Square, integrated with the LBS ecosystem, will establish a luxury goods distribution platform using blockchain technology. NFTs will verify the entire distribution process, ensuring transparency and authenticity. It also plans to utilize the Metaverse platform to create a virtual world that offers true ownership and secure copyright for users and creators, allowing them to trade and monetize digital assets in a decentralized manner.

About LBS Token

The LBS token project is certain that by integrating blockchain technology, such as blockchain, ecosystem network, and data analysis methods, into the luxury product distribution management system, the advantages will be evident in recording and utilizing product and customer data, applying data on the platform, and more. The LBS project analyzes big data based on the entered data during purchases and sales within the distribution process of luxury products. The combination of this data with the initial database is beneficial for the high-fashion industry as it can be used for activities such as research and development. Furthermore, the platform provides high-quality content and services, satisfying all interested parties using the platform services.

Based on ERC20, LBS has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution for the LBS platform ecosystem is 10%, LBS token liquidity provider is 20%, LBS project marketing is 10%, LBS partnership establishment is 5%, Team/adviser is 5%, Reserved is 20%, and LBS Token Sale is 30%. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on August 1, 2023, investors who are interested in LBS can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

