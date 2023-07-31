Liberty Financial: Liberty Helps Business Owners Face Changing Economy With Confidence

With business owners facing many economic hurdles, flexible finance solutions are key - and Liberty has loans to suit.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2023 / It's not just homebuyers and mortgage holders - Australian businesses are also feeling the pinch as increased cost of living pressures affect their operations.

Liberty Business Loans

While it may not be possible to control the uncertain economic conditions, business owners can take action to adapt to changing market conditions and put their business in the strongest position possible.

For non-bank lender Liberty, helping businesses of all sizes find loans and solutions for growth, opportunity or cash flow is a critical part of their service.

Head of Consumer Communications Kate Jenkinson says securing flexible funding ahead of time can provide businesses with an extra cash buffer.

"While some SMEs are seeking business loans to cover their larger expenses, others are simply looking to jump-start cash flow to help them keep growing," Ms Jenkinson said.

"Regardless of business size or the economic landscape, funding can be critical to long-term success - and Liberty is committed to supporting business owners to invest in their future."

Liberty offers a range of loans with fast turnaround times designed to support business customers to secure funds when required.

Adopting a personalised approach allows Liberty to provide tailored solutions suited to the unique needs and circumstances of each business owner.

Having worked with business owners for more than two decades, Liberty has the expertise and resources to assess a borrower's financial strength using alternative means and provide out-of-the-box solutions where necessary.

"We really get to understand customers - looking at more than just their credit history to get a better picture of their business before offering a solution," Ms Jenkinson said.

Liberty's suite of flexible business loans caters to the unique needs of business owners looking to invest in their future.

"With help from specialist lenders such as Liberty, Australian businesses have greater opportunities to achieve their goals."

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

